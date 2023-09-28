Battery Material Sales to Total US$ 102.8 billion by 2033 amid Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The FMI research study offers a comprehensive overview of the Battery Materials Market, encompassing qualitative and quantitative insights regarding its size, growth, major segments, and key industry players.

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global battery materials market value is anticipated to increase from US$ 57.9 billion in 2023 to US$ 102.8 billion by 2033. In the forecast period, global sales of battery materials are predicted to surge at 5.9% CAGR.

The lead-acid battery segment is expected to create a higher demand for battery materials during the assessment period. This is due to the high adoption of lead-acid batteries across diverse industries for their cost-effectiveness, reliability, and other advantages. The target segment is forecast to expand at 5.7% CAGR through 2033.

Sample Report with Exclusive Insights! Request Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17981

Driving Forces Behind the Global Battery Materials Industry Growth

Several factors are expected to drive growth in the worldwide battery materials industry. These include the growing popularity of electric vehicles and renewable energy sources, favorable government support, and advancements in battery materials.

Materials used to make electrodes, electrolytes, separators, and other components of batteries are called battery materials. They are essential for developing renewable energy storage, electric vehicles, and other emerging technologies.

Surging demand for electric and hybrid vehicles globally is anticipated to fuel sales of battery materials, such as lithium, nickel, and cobalt. Today, consumers seek more sustainable and fuel-efficient transportation options, increasing the popularity of electric vehicles (EVs).

Governments worldwide are also introducing new initiatives, regulations, and incentives to reduce carbon emissions and encourage the adoption of clean technologies like electric cars. This, in turn, is expected to create growth opportunities for battery material producers.

Large investments are being made into renewable energy sources like solar and wind. This is projected to create demand for energy storage systems, eventually fostering the growth of battery materials.

Another prominent factor expected to uplift global battery materials is the rising adoption of consumer electronic devices like smartphones and laptops. This is because these consumer electronic products rely on batteries for power.

Top companies are constantly focusing on developing and exploring novel battery materials to improve safety and performance of batteries. For instance, new cathode materials with higher energy densities are being developed.

Key Takeaways from the Battery Materials Market Report:

The global battery materials industry is forecast to total US$ 102.8 billion by 2033.

by 2033. By battery type, lead-acid segment is projected to thrive at 5.7% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. Based on application, the automotive segment is expected to progress at 5.4% CAGR .

. The United States market size is set to reach US$ 18.0 billion by 2033.

by 2033. The Japanese market is predicted to reach a high of US$ 10.1 billion by 2033.

by 2033. The United Kingdom industry is expected to progress at 6.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. Sales revenue in China is forecast to total US$ 14.9 billion by 2033.

by 2033. Demand in South Korea is anticipated to increase at 8.3% CAGR through 2033.

Country-wise Battery Materials Market Share Analysis (2023 to 2033):

Countries Market Value (2033) Projected CAGR United States US$ 18.0 billion 6.1 % United Kingdom US$ 3.7 billion 6.80 % China US$ 14.9 billion 6.3 % Japan US$ 10.1 billion 7.1 % South Korea US$ 5.3 billion 8.30 %



Purchase now to harness unparalleled strategic insights! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17981

"The spread of electric mobility and increasing usage of renewable energy are expected to create high demand for energy storage devices like batteries. This will bode well for the battery materials industry during the forecast period," - says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Who is Winning?

Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Dow, Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Entek International, Gravita' India Limited, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Johnson Matthey PLC, Kureha Corporation, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation are few of the leading battery material manufacturers listed in the report.

These key players are continuously innovating to develop novel materials to meet evolving requirements of end users like automotive and consumer electronics. They also employ strategies like acquisitions, facility expansions, joint ventures, mergers, partnerships, alliances, and collaborations to expand their portfolios and footprint.

Recent Developments in the Battery Materials Market:

In March 2023, ENTEK unveiled the location of the first lithium battery separator plant in Indiana to support the region's booming electric vehicle (EV) industry.

ENTEK unveiled the location of the first lithium battery separator plant in Indiana to support the region's booming electric vehicle (EV) industry. In May 2023, new polyurethane, carbon nanotube, and epoxy materials to boost battery performance and protection were developed by Huntsman.

More Insights Available:

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global battery materials market presenting historical data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals market projections based on battery type (lead-acid, lithium-ion, and others), application (automotive, EVs, portable devices, industrial, and others), and region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, and Middle East and Africa).

About FMI - Chemicals and Materials

The Chemicals and Materials division of Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a distinct and pinpoint analysis of the chemicals and materials industry. This exhaustive coverage extends from commodity, bulk, specialty, and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites, and nanotechnology in particular, with special emphasis on 'green alternatives, recycling and renewable technology developments, and supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies reference market guidelines for chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners, and government bodies for developing - 'The Way Forward'.

To gain a comprehensive understanding of the research study, Download complete Research Methodology from Here!

About the Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in Chemicals Domain:

Global Sodium Sulfur Batteries Market was valued US$ 131.16 Million in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 1,808.14 Million with promising CAGR of 30%. (2022-2032).

was valued US$ 131.16 Million in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 1,808.14 Million with promising (2022-2032). The global lithium ion battery separator market is expected to secure US$ 3,256.7 Million in 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 7.2%. The market is likely to hold a value of US$ 1,624.9 Million in 2022.

is expected to secure US$ 3,256.7 Million in 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 7.2%. The market is likely to hold a value of US$ 1,624.9 Million in 2022. Cathode Battery Material Market : Global Industry Analysis 2013 - 2017 and Opportunity Assessment; 2018 - 2028, Market Insights on Cathode Battery Material covering sales outlook, demand forecast and up-to-date key trends.

: Global Industry Analysis 2013 - 2017 and Opportunity Assessment; 2018 - 2028, Market Insights on Cathode Battery Material covering sales outlook, demand forecast and up-to-date key trends. The precious metal plating chemicals market is valued at US$ 1.6 Billion in 2021. It is set to grow at 3.9% CAGR through 2027.

is valued at US$ 1.6 Billion in 2021. It is set to grow at 3.9% CAGR through 2027. The global market for corrosion protection polymer coatings is anticipated to register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, 2017-2022. Towards the end of 2022, the global corrosion protection polymer coating market is anticipated to rake more than US$ 19.5 Billionn in revenues.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/battery-material-sales-to-total-us-102-8-billion-by-2033-amid-rising-demand-for-electric-vehicles--future-market-insights-inc-301941673.html