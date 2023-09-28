Regulatory News:

On 28 September 2023, in accordance with article 4.6 of AMF decision n° 2021-01 dated 22 June 2021, Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) reduced the cash amount allocated to the liquidity contract entered into with Rothschild Martin Maurel by €200,000 in order to bring the total amount allocated to this contract down below the €2 million threshold referred to in the AMF decision for "non liquid shares" (as defined in paragraph 3.a of article 4 of this decision).

Following this operation, on 28 September 2023, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

41,000 shares

€970,980.60 in cash

It is reminded that as of 30 June 2023, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

18,500 shares

€1,656,720.00 in cash

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €41.1 billion of assets under management (at 30 June 2023).

Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€3.1 billion of shareholders' equity at 30 June 2023), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 742 employees (at 30 June 2023) across its 15 offices in Europe, Middle East, Asia and North America.

Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP). For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com.

DISCLAIMER:

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. It contains general information only and is not intended to provide general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future earnings and profit, and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current forecasts, prevailing market and economic conditions, estimates, projections and opinions of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those reflected or expected in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital's advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relate to Tikehau Capital North America.

