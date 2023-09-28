API Management Market size worth USD 13.56 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 28.77% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global API Management Market Size By Component, By Deployment Type, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global API Management Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global API Management Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.77% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 1.8 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 13.56 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=33521

Browse in-depth TOC on "API Management Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

API Management Market Poised for Growth Amid Digital Transformation Trends

The global API Management Market is on the cusp of significant growth, driven by the pivotal role of Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) in facilitating data access through mobile applications, the Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud platforms. As organizations seek to bolster their digital transformation efforts, the API Management sector is witnessing an upsurge in demand, coupled with evolving consumer habits influenced by smartphone usage and social media.

API Management Market Drivers:

Digital Transformation Acceleration: The API Management Market is experiencing rapid growth due to the pressing need for APIs to drive digital transformation initiatives across industries.

Changing Consumer Behavior: The proliferation of smartphones and the influence of social media have reshaped consumer behavior, creating a strong demand for API-driven connectivity.

Enhanced Control and Analytics: API Management solutions empower organizations to centralize control over API functions, encompassing vital aspects such as analytics, access control, monetization, and developer workflows.

API Management Market Outlook:

API Management solutions encompass a comprehensive suite of tools and processes, including developer portals, API gateways, API lifecycle management, and robust analytics capabilities. These elements collectively ensure control and transparency over APIs, facilitating seamless data and application integration across enterprises and cloud environments.

The market presents ample opportunities for growth, particularly in the development and implementation of API management solutions. The emergence of low-code platforms for API development is set to unlock significant potential for industry players.

The shortage of skilled professionals capable of developing and implementing API management solutions remains a notable challenge in the market. Overcoming this talent gap is crucial for sustained growth.

API Management Market Key Players:

Prominent players in the API Management Market include IBM, Google, Oracle, Red Hat, Software AG, Axway, MuleSoft, Microsoft, SAP SE, AWS, CA Technologies, Broadcom company, TIBCO, Kony, Rogue Wave Software, Sensedia, Torry Harris Business Solutions, Tyk Technologies, WSO2, Osaango, Dell Boomi, and Postman.

The API Management Market is poised for substantial growth, driven by digital transformation imperatives and changing consumer behaviors. As organizations seek to enhance their in-store and out-store customer experiences through tailored recommendations, product support, and location-based offers, API Management will remain at the forefront of these endeavors. While challenges such as the talent gap persist, the market's outlook remains promising, with opportunities emerging through low-code API development platforms.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global API Management Market, please

Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global API Management Market into Component, Deployment Type, And Geography.

API Management Market, by Component API Analytics API Platform Security Services

API Management Market, by Deployment Type Cloud On-Premises

API Management Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Full Life Cycle API Management Market By Components (Solution, Others), By Deployment Types (On-Premises, Cloud), By Industries (BFSI, IT and Telecom), By Geography, And Forecast

Integration Platform As A Service (IPAAS) Market By Service (Data Integration, Data Transformation, API Management), By Vertical (Education, Healthcare And Life Science, Government And Public Sector), By Organization Size (Large enterprises, SMEs), By Geography, And Forecast

Open API Market By Product (Web API, Local API), By Application (Media & Entertainment, Government), By Geography, And Forecast

Financial Data APIs Market By Product (Cloud Based, Web Based), By Application (Insurance Companies, Others), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 10 Small Molecule API Companies redefining healthcare and pharmaceuticals sector

Visualize API Management Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us



Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/api-management-market-size-worth-usd-13-56-billion-globally-by-2028-at-28-77-cagr-verified-market-research-301941637.html