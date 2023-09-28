DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 28-Sep-2023 / 14:57 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Company announces that on 27 September 2023, the PDMRs listed below were granted options over ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company under the Company's Sharesave scheme at an option price of GBP6.90. The options will be exercisable for a period of 6 months from the maturity date. Name of PDMR Number of options granted Maturity date Nick Roberts 2,688 1 December 2026 Robin Miller 4,579 1 December 2028

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below. For further information please contact:

Lindi Pratt

Company Secretariat Manager

+44 (0)7471140065

Notification of Dealing Form

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name 1. Nick Roberts 2. Robin Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status 1. PDMR 2. PDMR b) Initial notification/ Initial Notification Amendment Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction 3 platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each a) instrument, type of instrument ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Identification code Nature of the Options over ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence b) transaction each granted under the Company's Sharesave scheme at an option price of GBP6.90 Price(s) Volume(s) Price(s) and volume (s) c) 1. 2,688 GBP6.90 2. 4,579 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total N/A N/A N/A -Price e) Date of the transaction 27 September 2023 f) Place of the N/A transaction

