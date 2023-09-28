Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.09.2023
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding
WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Frankfurt
28.09.23
17:20 Uhr
9,390 Euro
+0,010
+0,11 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
28.09.2023 | 16:28
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
28-Sep-2023 / 14:57 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
The Company announces that on 27 September 2023, the PDMRs listed below were granted options over ordinary shares of 
11.205105 pence each in the Company under the Company's Sharesave scheme at an option price of GBP6.90. The options will 
be exercisable for a period of 6 months from the maturity date. 
 
Name of PDMR     Number of options granted         Maturity date 
Nick Roberts     2,688                   1 December 2026 
Robin Miller     4,579                   1 December 2028

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below. For further information please contact:

Lindi Pratt

Company Secretariat Manager

+44 (0)7471140065

Notification of Dealing Form 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person 
       closely associated 
a)      Name          1. Nick Roberts 
                   2. Robin Miller 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status    1. PDMR 
                   2. PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/ Initial Notification 
       Amendment 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction 
3       platform, auctioneer 
       or auction monitor 
a)      Name          Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI          2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of 
       instrument; (ii) 
4       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where 
       transaction have been 
       conducted 
       Description of the 
       financial        Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
a)      instrument, 
       type of instrument   ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
       Identification code 
       Nature of the      Options over ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence 
b)      transaction       each granted under the Company's Sharesave scheme 
                   at an option price of GBP6.90 
 
                   Price(s)         Volume(s) 
       Price(s) and volume (s) 
c)                                1. 2,688 
                   GBP6.90 
                                 2. 4,579 
 
       Aggregated information 
                   Aggregate      Aggregate Aggregate 
d)      -Aggregated volume   Price        Volume  Total 
 
                   N/A         N/A    N/A 
       -Price 
e)      Date of the transaction 27 September 2023 
f)      Place of the      N/A 
       transaction

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  274696 
EQS News ID:  1737265 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1737265&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2023 09:57 ET (13:57 GMT)

