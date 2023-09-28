LocalizeOS Continues Nationwide Growth, Expanding to Washington, DC Metro Region

New executive leadership appointments by Omer Granot, CEO of LocalizeOS, pave the way to meet tremendous market demand and expand operations of advanced residential real estate AI technology to the DC Metro Region.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / LocalizeOS , an award-winning, AI-powered real estate technology company, announces today the expansion of its operations into the DC metropolitan region. With successful operations established in New York City, South Florida, and Chicago, the expansion into the DC Metro Region (DMV) marks a significant milestone for LocalizeOS.

"This growth underscores our dedication to technological innovation in the real estate industry as we challenge the status quo and lead the charge in empowering real estate professionals to excel at scale with AI-driven solutions," states LocalizeOS CEO Omer Granot . "With their demonstrated leadership and keen understanding of the business case, our leadership team will be integral in further developing our solution to meet the demand in the DC Metro Region and nationally."

LocalizeOS' move into DC was fueled by market demand. "DC's booming development over the past 10 years has created an incredible opportunity for LocalizeOS' entrance into the market," states VP of Customer Success, Shannon Dodge . "Agents in DC are facing the same problems as those all over the country. They are trying to figure out which of their leads are going to transact and at what time. The LocalizeOS solution is poised to greatly benefit agents, teams, and brokerages for generating revenue more effectively and efficiently."

On a macro level, the DC market is experiencing the same real estate trends as the rest of the U.S., with 20-year-high mortgage rates squeezing buyer demand and home owners locked into favorably low interest rates and reluctant to sell. However, what is unique to DC is the incredibly strong job market lifting buyer demand and predicted to catapult when interest rates decline. "Real estate brokers and agents who look to capitalize on this incredible opportunity must start working their databases now so that they don't miss out on future opportunities," states LocalizeOS Chief of Staff David Calderon . "Leveraging technology such as LocalizeOS can help DC brokers and agents scale their businesses and set them up for success - months down the line."

LocalizeOS is dedicated to enhancing the capabilities of real estate professionals, improving client experiences, brokerage operations, and ultimately driving success at scale in the industry. The expansion into the DC Metro Region is a testament to the effectiveness of their technology and is a key step forward in the company's mission to transform the real estate landscape across the U.S. market.

About LocalizeOS :

Founded in 2021, with headquarters in NYC, and Tel Aviv, LocalizeOS is an AI-powered Operating System designed specifically for the residential real estate industry. Our suite of products, including LocalizeAI, LocalizeBI, LocalizeMarketplace, and LocalizeHQ, empower brokerages and teams to achieve scalable success. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, LocalizeOS offers proactive AI tools that optimize brokerage operations and give brokerages a first-mover advantage, effectively connecting agents with qualified buyers ready to transact on a level that surpasses human capabilities. LocalizeOS currently operates in NYC, Chicago, South Florida, and the DC Metro Region with national expansion coming soon. You. Amplified.

