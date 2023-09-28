AlayaCare: Industry Leaders in Home-based Care Turn to Technology to Modernize Care and Create Better Outcomes for Providers, Employees, and Patients

AlayaCare's Better Outcomes user conference highlights importance of AI and tech for the future of home-based care

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / AlayaCare, a global technology platform for home and community-based care, hosted over 500 home-based care professionals from across the US and Canada at its annual Better Outcomes User Conference this September.

The three-day event included a university style in-person training day, keynotes and panels from industry leaders and exclusive technology debuts from AlayaCare. Many presentations focused on the need for home-care providers and caregivers to utilize technology and AI to transform the industry for care professionals, staff and patients alike.

"There are so many ways we can use technology to change lives," says Naomi Goldapple, Senior Vice President of Data & Intelligence at AlayaCare. "At the provider level, AI and advanced algorithms can optimize route and scheduling to make better use of resources during an industry-wide labor shortage; it can also predict employee churn and help retain caregivers as long as possible. For caregivers, AI can flag which patients are at risk of rehospitalization so the appropriate interventions can take place; and large-language models can be used to summarize care plans and notes, remind caregivers of upcoming shifts and more - saving time, effort, and money."

The conference also featured presentations on hot-button industry issues including challenges faced by women in home care, social enterprise in healthcare, data-driven decision making, and how to address workforce challenges by creating a more sustainable, supportive, and inclusive environment for caregivers.

"The future of homecare depends on providers proving their impact to heath care outcomes and finding creative ways to meet growing demand," says Matthew Kroll, Practice President Assistive Care & Assistive Care State Programs, BAYADA Home Health Care. "AI and technology will be a driving force to help us on both fronts. BAYADA is excited to partner with organizations like AlayaCare to find meaningful solutions that leverage our operational expertise with their technological capabilities."

"Better Outcomes gives us the opportunity to reflect on where the industry is - and where it needs to be," says AlayaCare CEO Adrian Schauer. "We're in an era of low unemployment and high inflation, and finding care is harder than it has ever been. Health systems have recognized that care needs to be moved to the home, but struggle to find a sustainable model. By using technology like AI, we can make things more efficient for the providers, make the day-to-day work better and more attractive for caregivers, and ultimately enable the type of care we all want our loved ones to receive."

In addition to fostering an industry-wide culture of innovation, AlayaCare previewed its newest project, Layla - the first and only Smart AI assistant for home-based care relying on Large Language Models to help staff and caregivers reduce repetitive tasks and focus on providing care. Limited beta testing participants are being selected in the coming months, with a full product launch to follow.

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end software platform for public, private, non-profit, and community home-based care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 with over 600 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit: AlayaCare.com

