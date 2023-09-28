Metabolism Assays Market worth $2.1 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the near future, the metabolism assays industry is poised for remarkable growth and innovation, driven by advancements in biotechnology, automation, and personalized medicine. With a growing emphasis on understanding the intricate metabolic processes within cells, this industry is set to revolutionize drug discovery, toxicity testing, and disease management. The integration of cutting-edge technologies like CRISPR-Cas9 and high-throughput screening systems will enable researchers to delve deeper into cellular metabolism, paving the way for the development of more effective therapies and precision medicine approaches. Furthermore, the adoption of AI-driven data analysis will streamline research processes, leading to faster and more cost-effective drug development. As metabolic profiling becomes increasingly tailored to individual patient needs, the metabolism assays industry will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

Metabolism Assays Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.4 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $2.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth of this market is majorly driven by rising initiatives by government to promote metabolic & disease research, innovation in metabolism assays technology by integrating with wearable devices, increase in prevalence of metabolic disorders such as diabetes and obesity, and adoption of metabolism assays by fitness and sports industries.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Metabolism Assays Market"

126 - Tables

38 - Figures

192 - Pages

Metabolism Assays Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.4 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $2.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Technology, Application, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Integration with wearable devices Key Market Drivers Increasing funding and investments in metabolic research

Assay Kits and reagents segment is expected to account for the larger share in 2022.

The metabolism assay market, by product, has been segmented into instruments & analyzers and assay kits & reagents. In 2022, the assay kits & reagents dominated the products market and are also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share is due to the recurrence of assay kits & reagents and easy availability.

The diagnostic segment held the largest market share in the metabolism assay market.

By application, the global metabolism assay market is broadly segmented into diagnostics and research. The diagnostics segment accounted for the larger share of the market in 2022. The diagnostics segment is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to various factors, such as the growing number of obese population and the growing number of hospitals which are important end users for metabolism assays.

North America dominates the global metabolism assay market.

Based on the region, the metabolism assay market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North American market is driven by well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, investments around drug discovery and toxicity testing. The Asia Pacific segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of a large population base coupled with large patient population and increasing rate of obesity are some of the major factors driving the growth of this regional market.

Metabolism Assays Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1. Increasing funding and investments in metabolic research

Restraints:

1. High cost of metabolism assay analyzers

Opportunities:

1. Integration with wearable devices

Challenge:

1. Complexity of assay development

Key Market Players:

Major players in metabolism assays market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher (US), Abcam Plc. (UK), Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), and Kaneka Eurogentec S.A. (Belgium).

Recent Developments:

In 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US) collaborated with Symphogen (Denmark) and Servier (France) for biopharmaceutical discovery and development laboratories.

In 2021, Abcam Plc. (UK) acquired BioVision (UK). This acquisition of BioVision represents a compelling strategic fit for Abcam. This will bring greater control over the innovation and distribution of BioVision's product portfolio and create value through portfolio expansion and leveraging Abcam's global channels to market.

In 2021, Agilent Technologies Inc. (US) launched Agilent Seahorse XF HS Miniplate which is the latest addition to Agilent's range of Seahorse XF platforms, which analyze mitochondrial respiration, glycolysis, and ATP production in live cells, in real-time.

Metabolism Assays Market Advantages:

Early Drug Discovery: Metabolism assays enable the identification of potential drug candidates by assessing how compounds interact with cellular metabolic pathways. This accelerates the drug discovery process by quickly identifying promising leads and eliminating ineffective compounds.

Toxicity Screening: These assays are essential for evaluating the safety of drugs and chemicals. They help identify potential toxic effects on cellular metabolism, aiding in the development of safer pharmaceuticals and consumer products.

Personalized Medicine: Metabolism assays can be used to tailor treatments to individual patients by assessing their unique metabolic profiles. This approach allows for more precise and effective therapeutic interventions.

Disease Mechanism Understanding: Researchers can gain insights into the metabolic dysregulations underlying various diseases, including cancer, diabetes, and metabolic disorders. This knowledge is crucial for developing targeted therapies.

High-Throughput Capabilities: Automation and high-throughput screening technologies enable the rapid analysis of a large number of compounds or samples, significantly increasing research efficiency and productivity.

Data-Driven Decision-Making: Advances in data analysis and machine learning enable the extraction of valuable insights from metabolism assay data, facilitating informed decision-making in drug development and disease research.

Reduction in Animal Testing: Metabolism assays offer alternatives to traditional animal testing, contributing to ethical and regulatory considerations in drug development and toxicity assessment.

Cost Savings: By streamlining drug discovery processes and reducing the likelihood of late-stage drug failures, metabolism assays can lead to substantial cost savings in pharmaceutical research and development.

Biotechnology Advancements: The metabolism assays market drives innovation in biotechnology, leading to the development of novel assay techniques, reagents, and instrumentation that benefit various areas of life sciences research.

Interdisciplinary Research: Metabolism assays promote collaboration between researchers in different fields, including biology, chemistry, pharmacology, and informatics, fostering a holistic approach to understanding metabolism and its implications for health and disease.

In summary, the metabolism assays market plays a pivotal role in advancing biomedical research and pharmaceutical development by offering a range of benefits, from accelerating drug discovery to enabling personalized medicine and improving the safety and efficacy of therapeutic interventions.

