Zekelman Industries Expands ZI-Strut Offering

ZI-Strut on Display at NECA 2023 Conference, Wheatland Tube booth 1658 and Western Tube/Picoma booth 1548

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / Zekelman Industries, the leading manufacturer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings, and nipples in North America, today announced a significant expansion of its ZI-Strut metal framing and accessories product line. The strut and accessories, which range from clamps and fittings to brackets and threaded rods, can be co-loaded with steel conduit from Western Tube and Wheatland Tube to arrive in one hassle-free delivery.

Manufactured at American facilities, ZI-Strut is cold-formed from hot-rolled, structural grade carbon steel and engineered with half-slot, full-slot, and solid construction. ZI-Strut also offers:

interchangeability with industry-standard channel profiles

conformity to ASTM A1011 for hot-rolled steel and ASTM A653 for continuous pre-galvanized steel to prevent corrosion

a smooth and uniform surface finish in the galvanized channel

nearly 1,000 accessories that are interchangeable with competing alternatives.

"With multiple finishes, sizes and punch configurations plus accessories to fit any job, ZI-Strut is truly a one-stop shop for the majority of strut installations," said Todd Walrod, VP of Electrical with Wheatland Tube, a division of Zekelman Industries. "We have the products you need when you need them, all arriving in the same load from a domestic manufacturer backed by the best service in the industry."

The expanded ZI-Strut line is available through Wheatland Tube and Western Tube and their nationwide network of sales agents and electrical distributors.

ZI-Strut will also be on display at the NECA 2023 Conference in Philadelphia, September 29 - October 2, 2023. Visit Wheatland Tube booth 1658 or Western Tube/Picoma booth 1548 to learn more.

For more information on ZI-Strut, including product specifications, availability, placing orders and shipping, please visit https://www.wheatland.com/products/zi-strut or https://www.westerntube.com/products/zi-strut/.

About Zekelman Industries

Zekelman Industries includes the operating divisions of Atlas Tube, Picoma, Sharon Tube, Wheatland Tube, Western Tube and Z Modular. It is the largest independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections (HSS) and steel pipe, and the top producer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings and nipples in North America. Zekelman Industries delivers a broad range of pipe and tube solutions that build its customers' success. For more information, visit zekelman.com

Media Contact:

Owen Serey

Sr. Account Supervisor, Mower

513.639.7455

oserey@mower.com

SOURCE: Zekelman Industries

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/788089/zekelman-industries-expands-zi-struttm-offering