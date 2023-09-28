ZingHR reinforces its position in Aviation Industry, Fuelling HR Innovation and Strategic Growth with Key Partnerships

ZingHR, a leading global HR tech venture, will provide its all-in-one Cloud HCM solution to streamline and digitize HR Processes for Maldives Airport Company Ltd. (MACL).

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maldives Airport Company Ltd. (MACL), which operates the primary international airport in the Maldives, Velana International Airport, and two domestic airports, has chosen ZingHR's comprehensive Cloud HCM solution to modernize and integrate their HR functions. This strategic move comes as MACL aims to consolidate the HR operations of its 4000+ employees spread across three airports.

ZingHR, a Gartner recognized, global HR tech venture accelerated at Microsoft and backed by Tata Capital Growth Fund, is renowned for its innovative, cloud-based HCM suite and unwavering commitment to customer success. The partnership will see ZingHR deploy its full Hire to Rehire solution for MACL, encompassing Core HR, Payroll, Leave Management, Recruitment, Performance Management, Zing Social, Pulse Surveys, and ESG capabilities. This integration will automate the entire employee lifecycle, from hiring to rehiring, ensuring optimal business outcomes.

ZingHR has carved a niche for itself in the aviation industry, partnering with renowned brands like Air India SATS, Frankfinn - Institute of Air Hostess Training, Travel Food Services (TFS), Kannur International Airport, Air Works and Saudi Ground Services. Their commitment to innovation is revolutionizing the HR landscape in the aviation sector, driving companies towards strategic growth.

Guraisha Ismail, Deputy CHRO at Maldives Airport Company Ltd., expressed her satisfaction with the ZingHR platform, stating, "We found the ZingHR platform very user-friendly. They have been instrumental in transforming our people processes with new age practices. The platform is not only progressive, but the team behind it is also very hands-on and participative. They have encouraged us to rethink our existing processes, and by adapting them, we anticipate better business outcomes."

Prasad Rajappan, CEO & Founder of ZingHR, commented on this significant collaboration, "Our primary focus is on achieving business outcomes through our targeted solutions. Our value proposition is enabling organizations to realize tangible success, from ESG goals to employee engagement and productivity."

Headquartered in Mumbai, ZingHR has more than 1000+ customers and 2 million+ active users worldwide. ZingHR offers a completely cloud-based, Hire to Rehire HCM solution delivered using future-ready technologies including Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Machine and Deep Learning Algorithms. For information please visit www.zinghr.com

