Additional 300 ounces of gold per month now available to the Company

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2023) - Bear Creek Mining Corporation (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that it has made the final gold delivery pursuant to a gold pre-pay streaming agreement with Nomad Royalty Co. Ltd. (the "Nomad Gold Stream"), which the Company assumed upon its acquisition of the Mercedes gold mine in Mexico ("Mercedes") in April 2022. The Nomad Gold Stream has now been fully completed and no further quarterly gold payments are due in respect thereof. As a result, over 300 additional ounces of gold produced at Mercedes per month will now be fully available for sale by the Company.

The Company also announces the amendment of certain terms of a promissory note (the "Promissory Note") previously issued to Auramet International Inc. (as successor in interest to Auramet International LLC) ("Auramet"). The interest rate of the Promissory Note has not changed. The Company entered into the Promissory Note dated as of July 28, 2022 in the principal amount of US$5,000,000 initially granted to Auramet. The Promissory Note was subsequently assigned to 1368445 B.C. Ltd. ("1368445") to (i) extend the maturity date to September 30, 2023; and (ii) make available to the Company an additional advance of up to US$1,000,000 for an aggregate principal amount of US$6,000,000.

The Company and 1368445 have agreed to further amend the Promissory Note effective as of September 26, 2023 to (i) extend the maturity date to November 30, 2023; and (ii) make available to the Company an additional advance of up to US$3,000,000 for an aggregate principal amount of US$9,000,000 in accordance with the terms and conditions therein. The Promissory Note and the amendments therein have been reviewed and approved by the board of directors of the Company.

