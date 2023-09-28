Regulatory News:

Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO) announces that it has completed today a €380 million, non-listed and not rated private bond placement with maturities of 7, 10 and 12 years (i.e. an average 10-year maturity) and a weighted average coupon of 5.58%.

The bonds were subscribed by selected international institutional investors, confirming the high confidence in Remy Cointreau's business model and credit profile. Rémy Cointreau is rated Baa3, stable outlook, by Moody's.

As part of the Company's active financing needs management, this issue enables Rémy Cointreau to enhance its funding flexibility, to diversify its financing's sources and to extend the average maturity of its debt, in line with its strategic assets.

The net proceeds of the issue will be used for general corporate purposes of the Group.

Crédit Agricole CIB, advised by CMS Francis Lefebvre Avocats, has been mandated by Rémy Cointreau to coordinate this transaction. Rémy Cointreau was advised by Addleshaw Goddard (Europe) LLP.

All around the world, there are clients seeking exceptional experiences; clients for whom a wide range of terroirs means a variety of flavors. Their exacting standards are proportional to our expertise the finely-honed skills that we pass down from generation to generation. The time these clients devote to drinking our products is a tribute to all those who have worked to develop them. It is for these Men and Women that Rémy Cointreau, a family-owned French Group, protects its terroirs, cultivates exceptional multi-centenary spirits and undertakes to preserve their eternal modernity. The Group's portfolio includes 14 singular brands, such as the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, and Cointreau liqueur. Rémy Cointreau has a single ambition: becoming the world leader in exceptional spirits. To this end, it relies on the commitment and creativity of its 2,021 employees and on its distribution subsidiaries established in the Group's strategic markets. Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.

This press release does not constitute an offer, or an invitation to apply for, or an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities either in the United States or in any other jurisdiction which may be subject to restrictions. These securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America unless they are registered or exempt from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation"). This press release does not constitute an offer of securities in France or in any other country. The bonds are the subject of a private placement in France to qualified investors as defined in Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation and in accordance with Article L.411-2 of the Monetary and Financial Code, and outside France. Rémy Cointreau will undertake no action as part of this placement with a view to making an offer to the public (other than to qualified investors) in France or abroad. The dissemination of this press release in any country where such dissemination could constitute a violation of applicable legislation is prohibited.

