Euro Automatic Cash (EAC), one of Spain's largest and most experienced ATM management companies, has strengthened its commitment to operational excellence by partnering with Transaction Network Services (TNS) to provide a managed connectivity solution for its fleet of ATMs.

TNS has recently completed the migration of EAC's estate of 1,500 ATMs to its reliable, secure and resilient end-to-end managed connectivity solution, TNSLink for Unattended. The fully managed device connectivity solution provides wireless access for EAC's ATMs to route transactions across TNS' Level 1 PCI DSS certified private network to EAC's chosen end points.

EAC will use TNS' managed connectivity to help deliver on its promise to be available whenever and wherever the customer needs them. TNS' Managed Wireless connectivity is provided through Global Wireless Access (GWA) SIM cards, providing multi-carrier roaming uniquely optimized for payment devices through a single SIM. It offers unmatched levels of resilience through intelligent, rapid automatic network switching to the best available network, helping to enhance the reliability, uptime and redundancy of EAC's ATM fleet.

"We chose TNS following a comprehensive review of our connectivity requirements," said José Rincón, Managing Director of EAC. "TNS understands the importance we place on the availability of our ATMs, and the enhanced level of service we receive through TNS' 24x7x365 monitoring, combined with the direct access we have to their team in Spain, is a differentiator and a real value-add for our company. Since working with TNS we've seen improvements in the reliability and uptime of our ATMs, and the service is achieving our goals and expectations in terms of the availability of our estate."

Owned by Grupo Santander and Euro Information-Credit Mutuel/CIC, EAC deploys ATMs providing services for domestic customers and tourists, with machines placed in high-footfall locations including near tourist attractions, in shopping centers and transport hubs as well as in leisure centers and restaurants, throughout mainland Spain and its islands.

"TNS is a trusted connectivity partner to major ATM deployers across Europe," said Agustín García Pérez, Sales Territory Director, Spain and Portugal, TNS Payments Market. "Providing reliable and secure managed connectivity plays to our strengths of enabling mission-critical transactions and has natural synergies with the emphasis EAC puts on its ATMs being available whenever they are needed. We are delighted to be contributing to EAC's mission and helping deliver high availability ATMs in a range of locations throughout Spain."

TNS is a Level 1 PCI DSS certified service provider, and its secure network is supported 24x7x365 by four global TNS' Network Operation Centers. With a strong payments heritage and more than 30 years of expertise, TNS accepts, connects and securely processes billions of transactions every year through its secure Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions.

About TNS

TNS is a world-renowned provider of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions to the payments, communications and financial markets. Established more than 30 years ago, its extensive portfolio of innovative, value-added services now supports thousands of organizations across more than 60 countries to interact efficiently, conduct mission critical processes securely and adopt new technologies flexibly. TNS' Payments Markets business enables trusted connected commerce through its IaaS solutions that include payment device enablement, global connectivity and merchant processing solutions. TNS' solutions enable its partners to simplify, secure and manage the most complex aspects of the payment ecosystem and gain strategic advantage from the moment they engage with consumers.

