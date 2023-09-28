Regulatory News:
Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX) announced that it has made available to the public and filed with the French financial market authority (the Autorité des marchés financiers the "AMF") its interim financial report as of June 30, 2023 ("rapport financier semestriel") in French language. The report can be viewed on the Company's website: https://investors.verimatrix.com/
Financial calendar
- Third-quarter 2023 revenue: October 19, 2023
About Verimatrix
Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230928044615/en/
Contacts:
Investor and media contacts
Investor Relations
Jean-François Labadie
Chief Financial Officer
finance@verimatrix.com
Contact Media
Matthew Zintel
+1 281 444 1590
matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com