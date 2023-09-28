Regulatory News:

Vinpai (ISIN: FR001400AXT1; ticker: ALVIN), specialist in the design, manufacture and marketing of algae- and plant-based functional ingredients for the food and cosmetics industries, today announces its indicative financial calendar for 2023-2024.

Indicative financial calendar:

Events Dates* October 5, 2023 2023 Half-Year Results November 9, 2023 2023 Third Quarter Sales January 25, 2024 2023 Annual Sales April 4, 2024 2023 Annual Results

(*): The press releases will be issued after the close of trading. Information may be subject to change.

About Vinpai

Founded in 2011 by Cyrille Damany and Philippe Le Ray, Vinpai is an ingredien'tech specializing in the design, manufacture and marketing of functional ingredients based on algae, plants, minerals and fibers, offering manufacturers natural alternatives to chemical additives. Positioned in the most promising market segments, Vinpai provide supports to food, cosmetics and nutraceutical manufacturers, thanks to its cross-technologyknow-how, enabling them to upgrade the nutritional qualities of their end products. The combination and mixing of ingredients and food additives enable manufacturers to accelerate their development, optimize their production costs and generate profitability. Operating on two sites, in Saint-Dolay (Morbihan) and near the harbour of Saint-Nazaire, Vinpai has developed over 3,500 formulations and has 39 employees. In 2022, the Company has recorded sales of €6.2 million, over half of which abroad, and is established in over 35 countries.

