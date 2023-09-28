Yuengling's Ice Cream Corporation: Yuengling and PickleJar Announce Update to Complete Proposed Business Combination

ATLANTA, GA, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Yuengling's Ice Cream Corporation ("Yuengling's") (OTC: YCRM) in a joint statement with PickleJar Holdings, Inc ("PickleJar"), a Texas-based music and entertainment software company, announced the parties have mutually agreed to extend the time to complete an initial business combination (the "Deadline Date") from September 30, 2023 to November 15, 2023. Yuengling's further announced that PickleJar will deposit $150,000 into a trust account in connection with this extension.



The purpose of this Extension is to provide Yuengling's with additional time to consummate the proposed business combination with PickleJar consistent with regulatory filing requirements for a transaction of this type. The parties have executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) amending the agreement between the parties in connection with the Letter of Intent ("LOI") announced on August 28, 2023. In connection with the amended MOU extension, and consistent with the requirements for the registration filing of a Super 8-K, PickleJar has retained Fruci and Associates, a certified public accounting firm to lead the audit. Additionally, PickleJar has retained the legal representation of Michael Best for the purposes of representing its shareholders in this transaction.

Commenting on today's announcement, PickleJar's co-founder and chief executive officer, Jeff James, said, "Throughout my career, I have done a lot of innovative work, but this has been the most exciting for me. We can see the near future of the entertainment industry that is not only integrated, but also intuitive. I am very grateful to my team, whose relentless efforts have brought the company to this monumental moment. I'd also like to extend special thanks to Yuengling's team for its commitment to this process, and to its shareholders for their trust. As our next step, we plan to complete this work with diligence and speed so we may get on to the business of maximizing shareholder value."

About Yuengling's Ice Cream (YCRM)

Yuengling's Ice Cream was founded by American businessman Frank D. Yuengling in 1920 to help support the family brewery during Prohibition, which lasted from January, 1920 to December, 1933. Spun off as a separate company from the brewery in 1935, Yuengling's maintained a strong tradition of making exceptional gourmet ice cream products in central Pennsylvania. The company discontinued production in 1985 when no family successor emerged. In 2014, the brand was revived with plans to expand the brand's production and distribution. However, in 2022, the corporate reorganization resulted in plans to take the company private to consider the relaunch of its products in the spring/summer of 2023.

Yuengling's Investor Relation Contacts:

Robert C. Bohorad, President and CEO

Email: IR@yuenglingsicecream.com

Phone: 570-968-4352

About PickleJar Holdings

PickleJar is a content-driven media network and live entertainment technology, unifying every touchpoint of the fan experience for emerging artists, mid-sized venues, and global brands. The company's payments technology, Venue Managed Services and proprietary performance management tools are changing the way money is made and moved in the entertainment industry. Leveraging the advertising and music industry expertise of our leadership team, the company offers a suite of services and revenue-share programs to create direct engagement between artists and fans and increase loyalty for venues and brands through the PickCoins rewards program for the new Gratitude Economy. Visit PickleJar.com to learn more about the company's expanding platform of services engineered to "monetize the moments."

PickleJar's Media Contact

Anna Benson

Email: media@picklejar.com