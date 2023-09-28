Anzeige
Xsolla Announces Acquisition of AcceleratXR, A Multi-Player Platform For Games

Xsolla 
28-Sep-2023 / 17:34 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY XSOLLA 
Sherman Oaks, United States | September 27, 2023 01:34 PM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
 
 Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announces its strategic acquisition of AcceleratXR, a provider of 
in-game server backend technology designed for live service games and software. The AcceleratXR platform and network 
engine offer robust scalability, supporting experiences across multiple platforms and devices. It functions similarly 
to an operating system optimized for modern interactive digital content. 
AcceleratXR technology equips development teams-regardless of size or skill level-to create cutting-edge online and 
multiplayer experiences on a grand scale. Boasting more than 20 specialized systems, such as live cloud scripting, 
AcceleratXR is the most flexible and feature-packed platform for developing games, digital entertainment, the 
metaverse, and more. 
This acquisition underscores a transformative shift towards marketing comprehensive cross-play and cross-pay solutions 
available out of the box, allowing players to maintain their identity and access their purchase history across any 
platform they want to play on - PC, web, console, mobile, and VR. 
"Today, we welcome AcceleratXR, a significant new addition to the Xsolla game tech family," said Chris Hewish, CEO of 
Xsolla. "AcceleratXR brings robust game server backend technology capable of catering to various platforms - from web 
to PC to console to mobile. It marks a promising stride in our journey to redefine cross-play technology." 
"We're thrilled about the acquisition by Xsolla, as it supercharges our core mission of making game development tools 
accessible to all and enhancing social experiences within gaming communities," said Jean-Philippe Steinmetz, Co-Founder 
of AcceleratXR. "This momentous step forward presents promising opportunities to reshape the global gaming industry." 
For more information about AcceleratXR, please visit: https://xsolla.pro/axr-acquisition 
About Xsolla 
 Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed 
specifically for the video game industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers 
and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an 
innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla's mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, 
marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create 
relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Berlin, 
Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, 
Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more. 
For additional information and to learn more, please visit: xsolla.com 
About AcceleratXR 
 AcceleratXR is a versatile solution for game developers aiming to craft cross-platform games and applications. It 
covers the broad spectrum of gaming platforms from console, PC, and mobile, to VR environments. By enhancing seamless 
connections between these diverse gaming interfaces, AcceleratXR significantly reduces development time and cost, 
enabling game developers to deploy large-scale, cross-platform games more effectively. 
For additional information and to learn more, please visit: acceleratxr.com 
 
Contact Details 
 
Xsolla 
 
Derrick Stembridge 
 
d.stembridge@xsolla.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1737365 28-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1737365&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2023 11:34 ET (15:34 GMT)

