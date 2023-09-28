Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Ultimativer Ausbruch - Triggert dieses starke Signal eine Monster-Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919272 | ISIN: FR0000120560 | Ticker-Symbol: NEQ
Tradegate
27.09.23
09:04 Uhr
18,900 Euro
-0,300
-1,56 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUADIENT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUADIENT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,88018,96019:36
18,88018,94019:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.09.2023 | 17:48
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quadient selected as French Social Security National Agency exclusive supplier for mail management solutions

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces having won a major tender for the French Social Security National Agency (UCANSS). The 4-year framework agreement gives Quadient the exclusive mandate to supply a variety of mailing, inserting and letter-opening equipment to organizations affiliated to the French Social Security body.

UCANSS is a private organization with a public service mission, acting as a central purchasing body for all Social Security bodies. Under the terms of this purchase order contract, Quadient is already supplying several hundred postage meters, folding and inserting systems, and letter openers, to facilitate and streamline the incoming and outgoing document flows managed by these organizations.

Stéphanie Auchabie, COO Quadient France and Benelux, said: "We are honored to have been chosen by UCANSS, reflecting the continued trust that Social Security organizations place in Quadient and its innovative solutions. Our sales and support teams, who have been working alongside them for many years, remain committed to providing superior service, ensuring the reliability, security and efficiency of the day-to-day operations of UCANSS offices."

Previously selected for its mail-opener and folding and inserting solutions, Quadient won these two categories again this year, as well as the franking machine category, thus becoming the only mail equipment supplier authorized for all 3 solution ranges. Drawing on this success, Quadient is committed to continuing its efforts to provide its customers with ever more innovative and secure solutions, complemented by outstanding service quality, to be the supplier of choice in the field of customer communications automation and document management for the public sector.

About Quadient®
Quadient is the driving force behind the world's most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices. Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore
Global Press Relations Manager Director of Media & Communications
+1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590 +1-630-699-8979
j.scolaro@quadient.com sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.