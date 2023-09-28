DJ Valbiotis publishes its financial report for the first half of 2023 and confirms its strategic roadmap

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Valbiotis publishes its financial report for the first half of 2023 and confirms its strategic roadmap -- On the clinical front, the first half was marked by the resounding success of the Phase II/III REVERSE-IT study on TOTUM.63, and by the ongoing development of the portfolio's other active substances; -- The structuring of the Company is progressing, notably with a view to the direct commercial launch of TOTUM.070 in France in the first half of 2024; -- A cash position of EUR13.7 M as of June 30, 2023, giving Valbiotis financial visibility until the fourth quarter of 2024 (taking into account the lump-sum payment of 4 million Swiss Francs from Nestlé Health Science, receivable in the last half of 2023). La Rochelle, September 28, 2023 (5:40 pm CEST) - Valbiotis (FR0013254851 - ALVAL, PEA/SME eligible), a commercially oriented Research and Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, announces its results for the first half of 2023 and reviews the progress made since the beginning of the year in terms of clinical development, the structuring of the Company, and Business Development. Key clinical advances in the first half of 2023 TOTUM.63, prediabetes and untreated type 2 diabetes (early stage) -- A final clinical milestone is reached with the major success of REVERSE-IT -- Continuation of the mode of action clinical study conducted by INAF at Université Laval in Quebec City The first half of 2023 was marked by the major success of the Phase II/III REVERSE-IT study. This major clinical milestone positions TOTUM.63 as an unrivaled non-drug innovation in the fight against the type 2 diabetes epidemic, potentially benefiting millions of people currently facing the risks associated with this debilitating chronic disease. Co-designed with Nestlé Health Science as part of its global strategic partnership with Valbiotis, this randomized, placebo-controlled study was conducted in 52 clinical centers and 7 countries on a total population of 636 patients with impaired glucose metabolism, ranging from prediabetes to untreated (early stage) type 2 diabetes. After a final patient visit early in the year (press release of March 13, 2023), REVERSE-IT's results on its primary endpoint were announced in spring 2023 (press release of May 22, 2023), in line with the schedule announced a year ago. The full efficacy results, also remarkable, were published this month (press release of September 11, 2023). REVERSE-IT achieved its primary endpoint of reducing fasting blood glucose levels versus placebo with high statistical significance, after 6 months of supplementation with TOTUM.63 at a daily dose of 5 g, taken 3 times a day. The reduction in fasting blood glucose was also achieved with high statistical significance at a similar dose but taken twice daily, thereby confirming the efficacy of this optimal dosing regimen in real-world conditions. Comprehensive results confirmed TOTUM.63's remarkable efficacy on glucose metabolism. Key results versus placebo after 6 months of TOTUM.63 supplementation at 5 g/day in 2 doses included: -- Reduction in the main markers of prediabetes and type 2 diabetes: fasting blood glucose (-8.1 mg/dL), 2-hour blood glucose (-21.9 mg/dL), glycated hemoglobin (-0.18%) and HOMA-IR insulin resistance score (-1.04 pts); -- Significant reduction in progression to type 2 diabetes, with a 40% relative reduction in new cases of type 2 diabetes after 6 months; -- Attenuation of (low-grade) inflammatory processes at the root of insulin resistance; -- Confirmed efficacy in untreated early-stage type 2 diabetics; -- The study confirms TOTUM.63's excellent safety profile, with no hypoglycemic risk, very good tolerability, particularly digestive, and compliance over 97%. The mode of action clinical study on TOTUM.63 in 19 volunteers at risk of developing type 2 diabetes, conducted by INAF at Université? Laval in Quebec City in partnership with Nestlé? Health Science, is on schedule. The results of this study are still expected in the second half of 2023. The scientific publication plan of the data from the TOTUM.63 development program continued in the first half of the year, with a publication in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences in February and, in June 2023, the presentation of the characteristics of the REVERSE-IT study population at baseline, as part of the prestigious scientific sessions of the American Diabetes Association. TOTUM.070, reduction in LDL hypercholesterolemia ("bad cholesterol") -- Preparing the final clinical stage (Phase II/III) During the first half of the year, Valbiotis continued to prepare the Phase II/III study on TOTUM.070, which should confirm the very positive results of the Phase II HEART study (June and October 2022). These results demonstrated TOTUM.070's efficacy on blood levels of LDL cholesterol and triglycerides at as early as 3 months (-13.7% and -14.3% respectively per protocol) and at 6 months (-14.3% and -14.4% respectively), with an improvement in the overall lipid profile, in a population with mild to moderate hypercholesterolemia. The final Phase II/III clinical stage on TOTUM.070 will be conducted in parallel with and independently of the product's commercial launch in France, which is scheduled for the first half of 2024. The scientific publication plan for TOTUM.070's development program has also gathered pace, with the first communication of the clinical results of the HEART study and the results of the bioavailability and mode of action study at an international congress, the European Atherosclerosis Society, in May 2023. These results were also published for the first time in a peer-reviewed international scientific journal, Nutrients, in April 2023. TOTUM.854, reduction in blood pressure -- Positive results from bioavailability and mode of action study -- Recruitment underway for Phase II/III INSIGHT and INSIGHT 2 studies Earlier this year, positive results were published from the TOTUM.854 bioavailability and mode of action clinical study, confirming the potential of this active substance to reduce blood pressure in the early stages (press release of January 30, 2023). This innovative study confirmed the presence of 10 metabolites of interest, mainly polyphenolic compounds, in the serum of volunteers after oral administration of TOTUM.854. In vitro analyses on human cell lines also demonstrated: -- a protective effect of TOTUM.854 on vascular wall cells, notably against inflammation and oxidative stress, a key bulwark against the worsening of arterial hypertension; -- a reduction in angiotensin I converting enzyme (ACE1) activity, one of the principal modes of action known to reduce blood pressure. On the strength of these promising results for the clinical development of TOTUM.854, Valbiotis continued recruitment in the first half of the year for the Phase II/III INSIGHT and INSIGHT 2 studies, both of which have systolic blood pressure reduction as their primary endpoint. Completion of recruitment is now expected in the second half of 2023 for the INSIGHT study (400 volunteers) and later for the INSIGHT 2 study (press release of July 12, 2023). TOTUM.448 for the reduction of hepatic steatosis as part of the management of metabolic liver disease, now known as MASLD (Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease)[1] The Company has updated TOTUM.448's clinical development strategy to meet the challenges associated to these emerging pathologies, for which effective preventive and therapeutic strategies have yet to be developed. This strategy and the associated academic partnerships will be announced in the coming months, as announced on July 12, after the half-yearly financial closure (press release of July 12, 2023). Presenting preclinical data at congresses and updating the clinical strategy Following the significant preclinical results obtained at the end of 2022 with TOTUM.448 (press release of October 27, 2022), Valbiotis carried out a scientific communication plan for these data during the first half of the year, which were presented at the Keystone Symposium dedicated to the pathophysiology of metabolic liver disease (March 2023), then at the annual congress of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (June 2023). Further structuring of the company and business development activities At the same time as progress is being made in R&D, Valbiotis teams are engaged in structuring the Company with two objectives in sight. Firstly, preparing for direct commercial launch in France, with the first milestone being TOTUM.070 for hypercholesterolemia (first half of 2024). Secondly, supporting partnerships - the global agreement with Nestlé Health Science on TOTUM.63, as well as future partnerships (outside France) on the three other products (TOTUM.070 [hypercholesterolemia], TOTUM.854 [arterial hypertension], TOTUM.448 [MASLD, Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease]). On the marketing front in France, digital projects, including the e-commerce platform, are now well advanced, thanks to the Digital Director, who was appointed at the end of 2022. The company has also begun drawing up the operational launch plan, including trade names, claims and benefits, finalizing eco-friendly packaging and product packaging graphics, and producing the first marketing tools for healthcare professionals.

