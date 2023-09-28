Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.09.2023
Ultimativer Ausbruch - Triggert dieses starke Signal eine Monster-Rallye?
28.09.2023 | 19:02
The Osmolality Lab Opens New Testing Facility at North Carolina Research Campus

Expands Osmolality Testing and Certification Program

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / The Osmolality Lab, with an established testing lab in Draper, Utah, and corporate offices in Star Valley, Wyoming, is expanding their capacity and East Coast reach with a new osmolality testing facility located in Kannapolis, North Carolina, just outside of Charlotte and about two hours west of the city of Raleigh and its well-established "Research Triangle Park".

Become OsmoLab Certified

Become OsmoLab Certified
The Osmolality Lab offers the OsmoLab Certified mark to products that meet The Osmolality Lab Certification Program's strict testing and evaluation criteria

The Osmolality Lab's new testing facility will be housed at the North Carolina Research Campus, a 350-acre collaborative research center in Kannapolis, NC, which currently features several commercial biotech operations, as well as dedicated human health, diet and exercise research groups from numerous North Carolina Universities, including NCSU, Appalachian State University, UNC Chapel Hill & UNC Charlotte. The expansion brings greater capacity for testing at The Osmolality Lab while establishing a physical presence for East Coast clients for greater service opportunities. This new testing lab will join the larger effort of helping establish the Raleigh-Charlotte area as North Carolina's Innovation Corridor for scientific research.

The Osmolality Lab, the global leader in osmolality product testing, was founded in 2018 with the mission "to improve health and safety for all consumers by providing unique services to partners driven to create excellence in their category". Their team tests and certifies in a variety of industries such as hydration beverages, functional beverages, spring waters, and personal lubricants, skin care, and more to help clients and consumers learn more about how the product performs so they can purchase with confidence. Products that meet The Osmolality Lab Certification Program's strict testing and evaluation criteria can also be awarded the "OsmoLab? Certified" Mark to help communicate the commitment to transparency and product quality to consumers.

Visit TheOsmolalityLab.com or click here to learn about the "Five W's" of Osmolality Testing.

Contact Information

Tel Johnson
Marketing Manager
tel@osmolab.com
3072483349

SOURCE: The Osmolality Lab

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/787899/the-osmolality-lab-opens-new-testing-facility-at-north-carolina-research-campus

