New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2023) - XIX International trade management consulting firm, based in Dubai, today announced plans to provide services to US clients for assisting clients in managing foreign trade contracts. XIX International aims to help US based trading companies that import foreign goods into the US to improve quality assurance and supply chain management.

XIX International has been consulting Middle East based trading companies on micro-process management of various international trade contracts between Asia, Middle East and US. XIX International is looking to expand its client base regions and include the United States.

The firm is also looking to potentially set up offices in New York in 2024 and provide on-site consulting to local clients. Until then, XIX International is looking to create new relationships and partners within the US.





About XIX International

XIX International is a trade management consulting firm helping buyers and sellers to negotiate, guide and advise on international trade deals. Typically buyers and sellers from different regions face differences, XIX International focuses on closing the gaps between the cultures and jurisdictions and provide best strategic advice in collaborating and conducting trade deals for closure and successful execution.

