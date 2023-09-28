Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Partners with Hawaii Laser Solutions to Bring CleanTech Laser Cleaning Technology to Naval Bases in Hawaii

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced that they have added Hawaii Laser Solutions as its newest Service Partner Network (SPN) member.

"We are excited to have Hawaii Laser Solutions join our Service Partner Network as we continue to introduce our products to new markets and industries," said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. "They are one of the first laser cleaning companies in Hawaii and our first SPN partner in the state."

Hawaii Laser Solutions is a startup company based in the state of Hawaii that will rent out CleanTech lasers to military and defense industry professionals on the island. The company will capitalize on its proximity to major naval bases and support our armed forces by providing them with world-class solutions to help with MRO. Customers the company will cater to are those in the automotive, defense and maritime industries, to name a few. The company purchased the CleanTech LPC-1500-CTHD and the CleanTech LPC-200-CTHD laser systems to provide a reliable, fast and eco-friendly industrial cleaning solution to their clients. As a member of the Laser Photonics SPN program, the company will receive world-class support from the Laser Photonics team of industry professionals and laser experts while bringing their innovative technology to a new region. From marketing support to competitive financing options, the SPN program continues to help entrepreneurs start their own laser cleaning companies by providing support and resources.

Laser Photonics continues to position itself as the go-to provider of high-quality industrial laser machinery as an increasing number of manufacturers and industry professionals adopt the technology. By partnering with members worldwide, Laser Photonics continues to work with its partners to bring its services and technology to critical markets around the world.

For more information about the CleanTech line of cleaning systems or information on our Service Partner Network, please visit https://www.laserphotonics.com/spn or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting, and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology, and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

