New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2023) - Dubai based trade management firm XIX International, led by partners Swapnadip Roy and Paulius Stankevicius, set a plan to focus on petroleum and healthcare trading sectors. XIX International, which manages international trade deals for international clients, announced plans to specialize business focus specifically in oil and gas, and pharmaceutical industries for the coming year in 2024.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10006/182225_9ee538b6f4414933_001full.jpg

XIX International is currently managing leading general trade companies in Dubai and Asia Pacific, and with next year's plan to expand to the United States, the firm is focusing on connecting with clients in Texas for petroleum trading business.

As a trade management consulting firm, XIX International has an extensive supply chain network in global markets for precious commodities. Petroleum and pharmaceutical products are the world's most traded and demanded commodities, and these products are the exact business target focus for XIX International to push more in 2024.

Partners, Paulius Stankevicius and Swapnadip Roy are leading XIX International to global market expansion plan with a strategy called people driven consulting where professional consultants solve international problems that clients face in the global trade sector.

About XIX International

XIX International is a trade management consulting firm based in Dubai with a primary focus on assisting buyers and sellers to establish reasonable framework to start business in a professional manner. XIX International advises and guides clients through complex international trade processes.

Contact

XIX International

consulting@xix.international

https://xix.international

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182225