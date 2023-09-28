Faith Factor Promotes Biblical Scripture as the Cornerstone for Mental Health Counseling For Women

SHOREHAM, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / Faith Factor, a faith-based self-improvement brand founded by Jen Pirraglia, is announcing a new mental health initiative centered around the Bible as a definitive resource for proper living. Faith Factor believes that all of life's challenges can be assessed and resolved by using the Bible, and the company's revised therapy protocols are intended to help clients receive the answers they need more efficiently.





Faith is a Factor

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has documented the ability of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives (FBCI) to help communities recover from drug and mental health conditions. Faith Factor aims to continue this work by being a go-to resource for women seeking faith-based mental health solutions that address conditions like depression, anxiety, and substance abuse.

Faith Factor seeks to align its program with current scientific advancements and blend contemporary therapy methods with the principles found in the ancient text of the Bible. The brand believes that the indelible nature of Scripture can cover more than the mind and spirit. Movement and nutrition are also among the guidance topics that include:

Physical Health

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has shown that faith-based health initiatives help make people healthier. Tested participants trend toward lower blood pressure, decreased cholesterol levels, and healthier BMIs. Faith Factor looks to increase these national stats for client longevity with its new initiatives.

Social Health

Faith Factor seeks to use its new programs to assess the effectiveness of faith-based wellness programs in nurturing a sense of community and interconnectedness. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recognizes that social isolation is climbing. Programs like Faith Factor can serve as social support networks that help create a greater sense of purpose and belonging.

Mental Health

The National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) finds that faith-based mental health programs have the potential to benefit in the treatment of various mental health conditions. Faith Factor's program offers a blend of emotional support, counseling, and spiritual guidance - which has reported a noticeable decrease in depression and anxiety symptoms.

Spiritual Development

Faith Factor Wellness is a faith-based organization (FBO) looking to continue the growth of its base of Christ-centered clientele who know the benefits of Scripture but may need help applying it. Multiple government-funded and nonprofit organizations have provided research reporting on the efficacy of faith-based care in helping the human mind and body. The devout may also agree with Faith Factor that benefits rise beyond the physical also.

By attempting to treat the entire human with faith, many have documented beneficial results. The NIH agrees that positive thinking can have a number of benefits for mental and physical health. By factoring in the positive outlook on scripture from devout Christians, Faith Factor intends to utilize their new initiative to help women, and all followers of Jesus Christ, reach their complete selves through the word of God.

About Faith Factor

Faith Factor Wellness was founded by Fashion and Fitness veteran, Jen Pirraglia, as a Christ-centric mental health treatment program. The company believes that all of life's problems have been addressed in the Bible, and each challenge can be resolved by using biblical teachings.

Faith Factor offers one-on-one and group therapy support to mitigate personal and professional anxieties. As clients advance into more advanced levels of treatment, scripture begins to replace medications for anxiety, depression, high blood pressure, and cholesterol - and the need for therapy. Movement and nutritional resources round out the holistic recovery system.

