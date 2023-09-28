Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.09.2023
Ultimativer Ausbruch - Triggert dieses starke Signal eine Monster-Rallye?
28.09.2023
Upexi, Inc.: Upexi to Host Fiscal 2023 Full Year Financial Results Conference Call on October 2nd at 4:30 PM ET

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / Upexi Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) (the "Company" or "Upexi"), a multi-faceted Amazon and Direct-to-Consumer brand owner and innovator in aggregation, today announced it will host a conference call on Monday, October 2, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET, to discuss its financial results for the fiscal 2023 full year and provide a business update.

Financial Results Conference Call

Event:Fiscal 2023 Full Year Financial Results Conference Call
Date:Monday, October 2, 2023
Time:4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Live Call:1-877-407-9716 (U.S. Toll-Free) or 1-201-493-6779 (International)
Webcast:https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1634526&tp_key=7536fca2fa

For those unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until October 16, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13741232. Additional details are available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website: https://upexi.com/investors.

About Upexi, Inc.
Upexi is a multifaceted brand owner with established brands in the health, wellness, pet, beauty and other growing markets. We operate in emerging industries with high growth trends and look to drive organic growth of our current brands. We focus on direct to consumer and Amazon brands that are scalable and have anticipated, high industry growth trends. Our goal is to continue to accumulate consumer data and build out a significant customer database across all industries we sell into. The growth of our current database has been key to the year over year gains in sales and profits. To drive additional growth, we have and will continue to acquire profitable Amazon and eCommerce businesses that can scale quickly and reduce costs through corporate synergies. We utilize our in-house, SaaS programmatic ad technology to help achieve a lower cost per acquisition and accumulate consumer data for increased cross-selling between our growing portfolio of brands.

Company Contact
Andrew Norstrud, Chief Financial Officer
Email: andrew.norstrud@upexi.com
Phone: (702) 332-5591

Investor Relations Contact
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto or Jack Perkins
Email: Upexi@KCSA.com
Phone: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact
Amanda York
amanda@upexi.com

SOURCE: Upexi, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/788494/upexi-to-host-fiscal-2023-full-year-financial-results-conference-call-on-october-2nd-at-430-pm-et

