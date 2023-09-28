Presentation on Tuesday, October 3rd at 1:30 PT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2023) - RE Royalties Ltd. (OTCQX: RROYF), a global leader in renewable energy royalty financing, announced today that it will be presenting at the 16th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 3rd at 1:30 PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Bernard Tan, Chief Executive Officer, will be giving the presentation.

Mr. Tan will be also available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV

Date: Tuesday, October 3rd

Time: 1:30 PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XVI

The 2023 LD Micro Main Event XVI will run from October 3rd to the 5th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Presentations will run from 8:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 3rd and 4th, with a half day on Thursday the 5th.

This three-day event will feature around 200 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties Ltd. acquires revenue-based royalties over renewable energy facilities and technologies by providing non-dilutive financing solutions to privately held and publicly traded companies in the renewable energy sector. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector. The Company currently owns over 100 royalties on solar, wind, battery storage, energy efficiency and renewable natural gas projects in Canada, United States, Mexico, and Chile. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please contact registration@ldmicro.com.

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com.

