Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Ultimativer Ausbruch - Triggert dieses starke Signal eine Monster-Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
29.09.2023 | 01:38
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ibogaine Clinic and Research Center Ensure Safety Protocol of Ibogaine Hydrochloride.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / Located in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, David Dardashti owns and operates an ibogaine clinic that both offers treatment to those struggling with addiction and mental health, and also conducts regular research used to conduct the most optimal protocols to ensure the most effective treatment possible. The clinic's current research ensures optimal dosing of ibogaine hydrochloride on a physiological level. How is this done?

To ensure safety precautions of ibogaine hydrochloride the clinic has conducted an experiment based on the authorisation of twenty different people receiving ibogaine treatment. Blood was drawn prior to treatment and measured once more in the days after treatment. This was essential to properly analyze all vital bioavailability factors.

The research indicated a healthy distribution of biological factors such as various blood cells, blood sugar, insulin, and even testosterone. The test not only demonstrated that ibogaine did not disrupt any biological functionality it also showed stabilization of such entities .Those who displayed low numbers of biological entities tended to see a healthy increase and those with high numbers of biological entities tended to see an increase. This study helped prove ibogaine to not only be safe on a physiological level, it demonstrated its medicinal properties.

The ibogaine clinic is in the process of creating a detailed analysis of the report based on doctor approved authorization. This will allow those concerned about the safety protocol of ibogaine proven results to ensure a healthy and successful treatment. The clinic continues to measure success by enhancing more effective protocol. The ibogaine dosage is essential for the most optimal treatment. By combining these lab approved results the facility extends its research in order and expands its horizons.

For more information about DR. Ashok J. Bharucha, MD, please visit his credentials at

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1JC_V4qKvWBGvBm7H2lRE0olqdHex01iT/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=104855725655878546082&rtpof=true&sd=true

News Source: PinionNewswire

Media Contacts:
Gavriel Dardashti
gavriel@ibogaineclinic.com

SOURCE: IBOGAINE

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/788530/ibogaine-clinic-and-research-center-ensure-safety-protocol-of-ibogaine-hydrochloride

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.