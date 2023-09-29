TMEIC Awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Company of the Year Award for Revolutionizing the Power Electronics Industry with Its Innovative Technologies

TMEIC is a pioneering company with a robust global presence that develops industrial solutions for a wide range of industries, including renewables, oil and gas, mining, metals.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the power electronics industry and, based on its findings, recognizes TMEIC with the 2023 Global Company of the Year Award. TMEIC (Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation) is a leading-edge company that develops and engineers sophisticated automation systems, photovoltaic inverters, hydrogen rectifiers, motor drive inverters and large AC (alternating current) motors among other industrial solutions.

TMEIC dramatically improves the overall performance, quality, safety, and reliability of its customers' industrial equipment, while minimizing the environmental footprint through its innovative systems solutions. The company is focused on moving the power electronics industry from fossil fuels to sustainable energy sources since renewables are expected to deliver the most promising source of energy in the near future.

Therefore, TMEIC fully embraces the carbon neutrality (CN) megatrend as it recognizes that carbon dioxide (CO2) reduction activities are now one of the critical indices for business management. As a result, TMEIC aims to support the industry's global growth by supplying customers with cutting-edge solutions to enhance the energy management of their factories.

"With a laser-sharp focus and cognizance in leveraging megatrends, TMEIC is highly successful in pursuing existing market opportunities and creating new avenues for customer value enhancement. Through Frost & Sullivan's research, it is evident that TMEIC employs a highly structured, holistic, and robust collaborative process to evaluate the implications of megatrends and the opportunities they present. A key attribute driving the company's excellence in implementing visionary scenarios through megatrends is its customer intimacy, accentuated by close proximity to the market," said Gautham Gnanajothi, Global Vice President of Research at Frost & Sullivan.

Additionally, TMEIC's business strategy is deeply rooted in offering technologically superior products at a competitive cost to set itself apart from its competitors. The company addresses unmet customer needs with its powerful leadership approach that incorporates customer-centric strategies to remain a trusted partner for its existing customers and maintain an important market share in a highly competitive industry.

TMEIC also leverages its customer feedback and closely monitors market trends to drive its product roadmap and further develop its solid portfolio of industrial solutions. The company offers timely and comprehensive after-sales services to ensure a seamless customer service experience and greater customer satisfaction. This smart approach significantly increases customer retention and repeat orders.

"TMEIC's leadership is further bolstered by its constant product enhancements based on the voice of customer analysis. In essence, the company delivers products and solutions that not only address the current market gaps and challenges but are also designed to accommodate future anticipated needs. A great attestation to this is its unique multi-dimensional and multi-faceted approach towards implementing carbon neutrality, exemplified by its smart factory, green energy, and energy management," noted Iqra Azam, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. Due to its strong overall performance, TMEIC earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Company of the Year Award in the power electronics industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Tarini Singh

P: +91- 9953764546

E: Tarini.Singh@frost.com

About TMEIC

TMEIC (Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation) was formed in 2003 through the integration of Toshiba Corporation and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation industrial system businesses, and manufactures and sells variable frequency drives, motors, photovoltaic inverters, and advanced automation systems for a range of industrial applications. We drive industry.

www.tmeic.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222969/TMEIC_Award.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tmeic-awarded-frost--sullivans-2023-global-company-of-the-year-award-for-revolutionizing-the-power-electronics-industry-with-its-innovative-technologies-301940268.html