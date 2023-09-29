

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) has decided to update its Capital Return Policy. It intends to return a total of 3 billion euros to shareholders as dividends and share buy-backs for period of 2022 to 2024. To reach the target, the pay-out ratio will be at least 70% in 2024, the German lending major said in a statement on Thursday.



The bank expects a pay-out ratio of well above 50% for the years 2025 to 2027.



Commerzbank expects increased profitability of its businesses and, given a CET1 ratio of 13.5%, a net return on tangible equity (RoTE) of more than 11% by 2027.



Commerzbank said it has resumed the return of capital to its shareholders for the 2022 financial year. In total, the Bank has distributed around 370 million euros by dividend and a first share buy-back - corresponding to a pay-out ratio of 30%. For the current financial year, the Bank aims to increase the pay-out ratio to 50%.



