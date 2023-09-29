

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 3-month high of 96.52 against the yen and nearly a 2-month high of 1.6374 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 95.89 and 1.6429, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to a 1-week high of 0.6461 and a 9-day high of 0.8708 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.6423 and 0.8662, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 98.00 against the yen, 1.61 against the euro, 0.66 against the greenback and 0.89 against the loonie.



