

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly an 8-1/2-year high of 89.73 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 89.11.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi advanced to a 4-week high of 0.6007 and a 2-1/2-month high of 1.7614 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.5969 and 1.7678, respectively.



The kiwi edged up to 1.0776 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0753.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 91.00 against the yen, 0.61 against the greenback, 1.71 against the euro and 1.09 against the aussie.



