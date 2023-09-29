

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - Consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble Co. is recalling about 8,600 units of Zevo Fly, Gnat and Fruit Fly insect spray citing injury and laceration risks, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.



The recall involves Zevo Fly, Gnat and Fruit Fly Flying Insect Killer3 Value Packs with batch code 3045D185EW3. The twin pack aerosol containers are shrink-wrapped together with a white and purple label.



The products, manufactured domestically, were sold at Kroger and Meijer stores nationwide from March 2023 through April 2023 for about $25.



The agency said the aerosol containers can rupture and leak, posing injury and laceration hazards.



However, no report of incidents or injuries have been received by the company to date.



Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled insect spray and contact Procter & Gamble for a full refund.



In similar recalls citing injury risk, Rust-Oleum on Thursday called back about 84,000 units of fluorescent pink spray paint as its spray valve assembly can detach with force.



