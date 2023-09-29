

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen fell to an 8-day low of 182.67 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 182.09.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 4-day lows of 158.11 and 163.58 from Thursday's closing quotes of 157.64 and 163.12, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged down to 149.51 and 110.88 from yesterday's closing quotes of 149.29 and 110.67, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 187.00 against the pound, 160.00 against the euro, 167.00 against the franc, 152.00 against the greenback and 112.00against the loonie.



