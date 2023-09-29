Angle PLC Announces Parsortix System Showcased at ACTC Conference

PARSORTIX SYSTEM SHOWCASED AT 'ADVANCES IN CIRCULATING TUMOR CELLS' CONFERENCE

Nine poster presentations utilising the Parsortix system in six cancer types all received positive feedback

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2023 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company with innovative circulating tumour cell (CTC) diagnostic solutions for use in research, drug development and clinical oncology, is pleased to announce its participation at the 6th Advances in Circulating Tumor Cells (ACTC) conference held in Greece from 20-23 September 2023.

The conference brought together translational researchers and industry participants to discuss the latest developments and clinical applications of liquid biopsy and advances in precision oncology. This included the presentation of nine posters showcasing the Parsortix® system in six cancer types across eight independent study centres.

Conference highlights utilising the Parsortix system include:

A study by the Fondazione IRCCS Istituto Nazionale dei Tumori, Italy, investigating the relevance of CTC biomarkers for monitoring treatment response in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). The study in 60 patients, found that CTC-based biomarkers were predictive of treatment resistance and that PD-L1+ CTCs might be used to select patients for immunotherapy.

Three posters in lung, pancreatic and bone cancer respectively, reporting on the potential clinical significance of mesenchymal CTCs which would have been missed if traditional epithelial label-dependent CTC capture methods had been utilised.

Two posters showcasing dual analysis of CTCs and ctDNA, highlighting the growing interest in the addition of CTC analysis to ctDNA assays as a means to provide information on gene expression (RNA) and proteins, with data providing increasing evidence that RNA analysis can provide clinicians with additional targeted treatment options.

ANGLE Chief Scientific Officer, Karen Miller, commented:

"We were pleased to see the Parsortix system being showcased at the ACTC conference by translational researchers from seven European countries in patients across a breadth of cancers including lung, breast, prostate, pancreatic, thyroid and bone. ANGLE received extremely positive feedback on the Parsortix system and, in particular, our plans for new assays to provide content for the Parsortix system. We look forward to expanding our translational research use through our international distributors whilst continuing to grow our biopharma services business."

About ANGLE plc

ANGLE is a world-leading liquid biopsy company with innovative circulating tumour cell (CTC) diagnostic solutions for use in research, drug development and clinical oncology using a simple blood sample. ANGLE's FDA cleared and patent protected circulating tumour cell (CTC) harvesting technology known as the Parsortix® PC1 System enables complete downstream analysis of the sample including whole cell imaging and proteomic analysis and full genomic and transcriptomic molecular analysis.

ANGLE's commercial businesses are focusing on diagnostic products and clinical services. Diagnostic products include the Parsortix® system and associated consumables. The clinical services business is offered through ANGLE's GCP-compliant laboratories in the UK and the United States. Services include custom made assay development and clinical trial testing for pharma.

Over 80 peer-reviewed publications have demonstrated the performance of the Parsortix system. For more information, visit www.angleplc.com

