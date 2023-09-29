Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2023) - PetroTal Corp. (TSX: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTCQX: PTALF) ("PetroTal" or the "Company") announces issuance of Common Shares to employees pursuant to annually vested performance share unit plan ("PSU").

PSU Issue

PetroTal has issued an aggregate of 752,833 Common Shares to employees pursuant to the annual obligation to issue vested performance share units under the Company's performance and restricted share unit plan, as approved by the TSX Venture Exchange on December 12, 2019.

Shares issued to directors or officers of the Company are as follows:

Manolo Zuniga - President and Chief Executive Officer - 348,040 shares

Douglas Urch - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer - 246,388 shares

Further details regarding the Company's PSU plan are set out in the management information circular of the Company dated May 3, 2023, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Application will be made for a total admission of 752,833 Common Shares to trading on AIM ("Admission"), which will rank pari passu with existing Common Shares, expected to occur on or around October 2, 2023.

Following Admission, PetroTal will have 917,453,257 common shares issued and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change of their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

PDMR Notification Form:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a)



Name



Manuel Pablo Zuniga-Pflucker

Douglas Urch 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status President & Chief Executive Officer

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PetroTal Corp. b) LEI 21380047ER33PRH4XH56 4.



Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)each place where transactions have been conducted a)



Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument PetroTal Corp. Common Shares





Identification code CA71677J1012 b)



Nature of the Transaction



Issue of Common Shares under the Company's performance and restricted share unit plan c)









Price(s) and volume(s)









Price(s) Volume(s) n/a

n/a 348,040

246,388 d)



Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price n/a



e) Date of the transaction 29 September 2023 f) Place of the transaction n/a

ABOUT PETROTAL

PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri-quoted (TSX: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) and (OTCQX: PTALF) oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal's flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru's Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018. In early 2022, PetroTal became the largest crude oil producer in Peru. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing the Bretana oil field. It is actively building new initiatives to champion community sensitive energy production, benefiting all stakeholders.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Such statements relate to possible future events, including, but not limited to, oil production levels and guidance, including the ramp up and resumption of shut-in production.

OIL REFERENCES: All references to "oil" or "crude oil" production, revenue or sales in this press release mean "heavy crude oil" as defined in NI 51-101.

