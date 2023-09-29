

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Flash inflation from the euro area and unemployment from Germany are the top economic data due on Friday, headlining a hectic day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue revised UK GDP data for the second quarter. The statistical office is set to confirm 0.2 percent sequential growth.



In the meantime, import prices and retail sales figures are due from Germany. Economists forecast import prices to fall 16.4 percent annually in August after easing 13.2 percent in July. Sales are expected to ease 0.7 percent from a year ago in August.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is set to issue flash inflation, consumer spending and producer price figures. Consumer price inflation is expected to rise to 5.1 percent in September from 4.9 percent in August.



At 3.40 am ET, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is set to speak at IEA-ECB-EIB Conference in Paris.



At 3.55 am ET, the Federal Labor Agency publishes Germany's unemployment figures for September. The number of people out of work is expected to increase by 15,000 after rising 18,000 in August.



At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England releases UK mortgage approvals for August. Economists expect the number of mortgage approvals to climb 45,000 after rising 49,444 a month ago.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to issue euro area flash inflation figures for September. Inflation is expected to slow to 4.5 percent from 5.2 percent in the previous month.



