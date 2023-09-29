abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2023

Guernsey: 29 September 2023

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited

("API" or the "Company")

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

FINANCIAL REVIEW AS AT 30 JUNE 2023

NAV TOTAL RETURN of 1.2% (H1 2022: 11.7%) for the half year.

of 1.2% (H1 2022: 11.7%) for the half year. SHARE PRICE TOTAL RETURN of -20.8% (H1 2022: -4.2%%) for the half year.

of -20.8% (H1 2022: -4.2%%) for the half year. FINANCIAL RESOURCES of £28.1m as at 30 June 2023 (2022: £39.0m) available for investment in the form of the Company's revolving credit facility, net of cash and capital commitments.

of £28.1m as at 30 June 2023 (2022: £39.0m) available for investment in the form of the Company's revolving credit facility, net of cash and capital commitments. LOAN-TO-VALUE Moderate Loan-to-value of 28.1% (30 June 2022: 19.8%) at the period end.

Moderate Loan-to-value of 28.1% (30 June 2022: 19.8%) at the period end. DIVIDENDS PAID of 2.0p per share in the first half of the year to 30 June 2023 (H1 2022: 2.0p).

of 2.0p per share in the first half of the year to 30 June 2023 (H1 2022: 2.0p). DIVIDEND YIELD of 8.4% compared to the Dividend yield of the FTSE All-Share Index (3.7%) and FTSE All-Share REIT Index (5.1%).

PORTFOLIO REVIEW AS AT 30 JUNE 2023

PORTFOLIO TOTAL RETURN of 1.7% (H1 2022: 9.5%) which compares favourably to the MSCI benchmark return of 0.3%.

of 1.7% (H1 2022: 9.5%) which compares favourably to the MSCI benchmark return of 0.3%. RENT COLLECTION for first half of 2023 of 95.9% of rent due (H1 2022: 97.0%).

for first half of 2023 of 95.9% of rent due (H1 2022: 97.0%). OCCUPANCY RATE of 91.8% (2022: 89.8%), with committed lettings signed but not completed adding a further 4% to occupancy rate, compared to the MSCI rate of 91.8% (2022: 90.4%).

of 91.8% (2022: 89.8%), with committed lettings signed but not completed adding a further 4% to occupancy rate, compared to the MSCI rate of 91.8% (2022: 90.4%). POSITIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT : A total of 3 lease renewals and restructurings were undertaken, securing £873,820 p.a. in rent, and a total of 8 lettings including agreements for lease securing £1,822,101 p.a.

: A total of 3 lease renewals and restructurings were undertaken, securing £873,820 p.a. in rent, and a total of 8 lettings including agreements for lease securing £1,822,101 p.a. POSITIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT : 3 rent reviews were settled with uplifts in rent, securing an additional £178,549 p.a. (an average increase of 30% on previous rent)

: 3 rent reviews were settled with uplifts in rent, securing an additional £178,549 p.a. (an average increase of 30% on previous rent) PORTFOLIO WELL POSITIONED - with a 54.1% weighting in Industrial, 19.1% weighting in Office, 16.5% weighting in Retail and 10.3% weighting in Other.

- with a 54.1% weighting in Industrial, 19.1% weighting in Office, 16.5% weighting in Retail and 10.3% weighting in Other. PV SCHEMES - The company has 11 operational PV schemes totalling 2.3 MWp and is actively engaged in 20 additional schemes that would add a further 15.1 MWp.

The portfolio sector exposure reflects thematic trends. The Company has retained a high weighting to industrial / logistics assets with a focus on mid box units that are affordable and meet tenant needs. We have continued to reduce the exposure to offices through disposals of assets, with a period end weighting of 19.1%.

The Company's Interim Report and Accounts for the period ended 30 June 2023 will shortly be available to view on the Company's corporate website at https://www.abrdnpit.co.uk/en-gb/literature.Hard copies will be posted to shareholders shortly.

PERFORMANCE SUMMARY

Earnings, Dividends & Costs 30 June 2023 30 June 2022 IFRS Earnings per share (p) 0.8 10.9 EPRA earnings per share (p) (excl capital items & derivative movements) * 1.60 2.00 Dividends paid per ordinary share (p) 2.00 2.00 Dividend Cover (%) 80.6 98.4 Dividend Yield (%) ** 8.4 5.0 FTSE All-Share Real Estate Investment Trusts Index Yield (%) 5.1 3.6 FTSE All-Share Index Yield (%) 3.7 3.5 Ongoing Charges *** As a % of average net assets including direct property costs 2.6 2.2 As a % of average net assets excluding direct property costs 1.2 1.1 Capital Values & Gearing 30 June 2023 31 December 2022 Change % Total assets (£million) 467.5 444.9 5.1 Net asset value per share (p) 83.8 84.8 (1.2) Ordinary Share Price (p) 47.7 62.4 (23.6) (Discount)/Premium to NAV (%) (43.1) (26.4) Loan-to-value (%) ^ 28.1 22.6 Total Return 6 months % return 1 year % return 3 year % return 5 year % return NAV # 1.2 (21.0) 19.0 16.8 Share Price # (20.8) (33.1) (6.6) (31.7) FTSE All-Share Real Estate Investment Trusts Index (7.6) (22.1) (9.1) (22.5) FTSE All-Share Index 2.6 7.9 33.2 16.5 Property Returns & Statistics (%) 30 June 2023 30 June 2022 Portfolio income return 2.5 2.1 MSCI Benchmark income return 2.3 2.0 Portfolio total return 1.7 9.5 MSCI Benchmark total return 0.3 9.1 Void rate 8.6 10.6

* Calculated as profit for the period before tax (excluding capital items & swaps costs) divided by weighted average number of shares in issue in the period. EPRA stands for European Public Real Estate Association.

** Based on annual dividend paid of 4.0p and the share price at 30 June 2023 of 47.7p.

*** A measure, expressed as a percentage of NAV, of the regular, recurring costs of running an investment company, calculated in line with AIC ongoing charge methodology.

^ Calculated as bank borrowings less all cash as a percentage of the open market value of the property portfolio as at 30 June 2023.

# Assumes re-investment of dividends excluding transaction costs.

Sources: abrdn, MSCI

CHAIR'S STATEMENT

Background

Whilst during the first half of 2023 we did not see any major global events such as those experienced in recent years, we have still had plenty to contend with. Stubbornly high inflation along with Global Central Banks efforts to curb it through interest rate rises, has been by far the greatest challenge. With the Bank of England base rate currently at 5.25%, and inflation easing in June, July and August, the general belief is that the peak of base rates is perhaps 25 or 50 bps away.

Although this could be a positive for the real estate market, reducing the pressure on the margin between property yields and gilts, the longer-term impact on the economy is yet to be seen. The sharp increase in domestic mortgage rates is likely to have a material impact on already squeezed household income. Whether this will result in recession is unclear, with UK GDP demonstrating a surprisingly positive 0.5% growth in June, compared with the consensus expectation of 0.2%, whereas July saw a fall of 0.5%.

Real Estate Market

Following the rapid repricing of Real Estate assets during the fourth quarter of 2022, the first half of 2023 saw a return to positive total returns according to the MSCI UK Quarterly Index. The 0.1% and 0.4% total returns for the first and second quarters respectively still reflected negative capital growth, albeit the trajectory has been of slowing declines.

The best performing sector in the first half of the year has been Industrial, where there has been a return to capital growth led by the continuing robust occupational market fuelling investment appetite. Whilst Retail values on the whole have continued to fall, Retail Warehousing has been resilient and has demonstrated the highest total returns of any sub-sector. In contrast to Retail and Industrial, the Office sector has seen an acceleration in capital declines. Similar to the Industrial sector, this has been led by the occupational market, albeit in a polar opposite manner. The uncertainty around occupational demand due to changes in working practices is having a negative impact on investor confidence. With limited investor interest, we are seeing values fall as buyers are able to take advantage of the lack of competition.

Portfolio and Corporate Performance

The Company's property portfolio produced a total return of 1.7% over the six months to 30 June 2023, which was ahead of the MSCI benchmark return of 0.3%. The Company's property portfolio has also outperformed the MSCI benchmark over 3, 5 and 10 years.

Whilst the NAV total return over the six-month period was 1.2%, the total return to shareholders was -20.8% due to a further widening of the discount of the share price to NAV per share. On 30 June 2023, the Company's share price was at a 43.1% discount to the NAV. The Company's peer group are all currently trading at varying levels of wide discount, reflecting the negative sentiment towards the UK real estate market. The level of discount is of great concern to the Board and we continue to explore ways that will reduce it in the longer term.

Dividends

The Company's dividend has been maintained at an annualised rate of 4p per share since December 2021. Dividend cover for the first half of 2023 was 80.6% which is lower than in the past due largely to the increase in finance costs; the Company is looking at ways to mitigate this increase. In the meantime, the Board is cognisant that many of the Company's shareholders retain their holdings due to the attractive income it generates and intend to maintain the current dividend level for 2023 and 2024.

Financial Resources & Portfolio Activity

The Company has maintained a favourable financial position throughout the first half of 2023, with unutilised financial resources of approximately £28.1m available for investment, in the form of the company's revolving credit facility (RCF), net of existing cash and capital commitments.

The Company had a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 28.1% at 30 June 2023 and all banking covenants are comfortably met on a quarterly basis.

During the six months to 30 June 2023, the Company completed the purchase of a supermarket let on a long lease with CPI-linked rent reviews. The purchase price was £18.3m, reflecting a yield of 6.35%. In addition, the Company completed the purchase of a piece of land at Knowsley for £3.8m with the aim of developing an industrial site throughout 2023.

The manager is exploring targeted sales of assets in order to pay down the RCF.

Outlook

With a marginally positive total return during the six-months to 30 June 2023 we have seen the beginnings of a stabilisation in the UK property market. This remains a relatively fragile position, with inflation still running well ahead of UK Government targets, and therefore the threat of further interest rate increases continues to linger.

Whilst we have seen a recovery in some sectors of the UK Real Estate market during the first half of 2023, there has been a significant divergence in returns between the sectors. The Manager's market outlook expects this to widen and continue for at least the next 12 months, with the Office sector in particular faring the worst.

Overall office demand is anticipated to continue to decrease, leading to a further weakening of investor sentiment towards the sector. The impact is likely to be most acutely felt on secondary assets as occupiers and investors alike favour "best in class" buildings. Ensuring that assets offer good levels of amenity that appeal to occupiers will be key, and the Company's strong letting activity in 2023 to date is a positive indicator that its portfolio is well positioned.

The Industrial sector is forecast to continue its recovery after the turbulence of 2022. Whilst supply levels have started to increase, with Savills reporting a June 2023 vacancy rate only marginally below the pre-Covid average, they remain at manageable levels given robust demand levels. The expectation is that this dynamic will result in more muted rental growth than has been seen over recent years.

With expectations that the squeeze on household incomes will continue, this will result in further pressure on the retail sector. Discretionary spending is anticipated to be most impacted, with food and discount retailers proving more resilient. These are the two areas where the Company has focused its retail assets, which should be a positive going forward.

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors continue to increase in importance during occupiers and investors decision-making process. The Manager's long-standing focus on this area will be important for future performance and should provide resilience within the portfolio.

28 September 2023

James Clifton-Brown

INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT

Share prices in real asset companies have remained under pressure throughout the first half of 2023. Discounts remain wide in several sectors, including real estate, as investors benefit from returns not achievable in recent years from fixed income. Pricing of the underlying real estate assets has stabilised in the first half of 2023, with gains in valuation in the Industrial and Retail Warehouse sectors accompanied by continued declines in the Office sector, which is under structural pressure. The wide discounts to NAV are expected to narrow once there is sufficient confidence that interest rates have peaked, and the cost of debt is falling.

Commercial Property

The UK real estate market recorded a period of relative stability in the first half of 2023 following the significant repricing the sector experienced in late 2022. This repricing was principally driven by increased debt costs and rising gilt yields, which served to dent investor conviction on asset pricing. Whilst economic volatility during the first six months of 2023 declined, headwinds continue to weigh on the sector and investor sentiment has remained weak as a result.

Over the first half of the year, UK real estate performance was muted. All property recorded a total return of 0.5% according to the MSCI Quarterly Index, with the industrial and residential sectors leading the way at 2.9% and 2.2% respectively. All sectors, with the exception of offices which saw total return remain negative at -4.3%, recorded positive total return during the first half of the year, recovering from the poor performance seen in the last quarter of 2022. Capital value growth, while remaining negative for all property, has also stabilised somewhat in those sectors which saw the largest value decline towards the end of 2022, and which benefit from structural growth drivers. The industrial sector recorded capital growth of 0.7% in the first six months of the year, compared to a further decline for offices of -6.4%.

Transaction volumes have also remained constrained during the first half of 2023 as investors have taken a risk off approach towards the sector amid elevated financing costs. As a result, approximately £18.3bn transacted across the UK to June 2023 according to RCA data. To put this into perspective, transaction volumes to the end of June 2023 were lower than that recorded in the same period in 2020 (during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic), and 37% below the 10-year first half average. Transactions involving UK offices accounted for 26% of activity in the first half of 2023, followed by the industrial and retail sectors at 22% and 20% respectively. Investor demand for residential assets continues to rise, with the sector accounting for 19% of transaction volumes. Transaction volumes are anticipated to remain subdued over the remainder of the year in response to the weak macroeconomic and higher interest rate environment, with holders of good quality real estate likely to remain unwilling sellers. Improved investment activity is likely to be prompted by greater confidence around the path of the Bank of England's monetary policy, with an end to the current policy tightening cycle likely to improve investor sentiment.

More positivity returned to the industrial and logistics sector during the first six months of the year, as pricing and performance demonstrated signs of improvement. Occupier and investor demand remains focused on the best-quality assets, with investors targeting those assets with strong rental growth potential. This is anticipated to result in polarisation in performance between good-quality and secondary accommodation, with best-in-class assets outperforming the wider market. Looking forward, we expect continued positive performance, principally driven by robust rental growth, albeit at more normalised levels. While vacancy rates have increased since the start of the year, they remain near historic lows and any new supply is unlikely to satisfy current occupational demand, helping to sustain positive rental growth.

The office sector remains under structural pressure as evolving working habits and economic uncertainty weigh on the sector. Rising supply levels and weakening demand are forcing vacancy rates higher, with the Central London vacancy rate now in excess of 9% according to CoStar data. This scenario is expected to dampen rental growth prospects and expedite the bifurcation in sector performance. In response, investor demand for UK offices remains weak amid a poor outlook for the sector. Headline investment volumes hide a lack of real liquidity in the office market and anecdotal evidence suggests that secondary office assets are coming to market at material discounts to previous valuations. Further capital value declines, particularly for secondary assets, are expected across the sector, while best-in-class accommodation, in locations that benefit from a robust supply/demand dynamic, will likely prove more resilient, but won't be immune to the pressures the sector is facing.

UK retail has proven more resilient than first envisioned over the start of 2023 in spite of a cost-of-living crisis and weaker economic environment. However, it is clear that consumers are now cutting back on non-essential spending and, according to ONS data, retail volumes are now 0.8% lower than pre-covid levels. In this environment, discount led retailers have proven more resilient - as demonstrated by the rising market share enjoyed by discounters such as Aldi and Lidl during 2023. As a result, investors remain focused on convenience and discount led retail assets which have seen more stable performance during the first half of the year. Sentiment towards high street retail and shopping centres continues to be weak.

Investment Outlook

While more positivity returned to the market in the first half of 2023, the outlook for UK real estate is clouded by a weaker macroeconomic climate. Upside surprises in UK inflation data during the first seven months of the year led to a more aggressive monetary policy stance from the Bank of England, spooking financial markets as a result. That said, a reduction in inflation rates during June, July and August prompted the Bank of England to hold interest rates during their meeting in September.

Gilt yields have continued to rise in the third quarter of 2023 reducing the margin between UK real estate and gilt yields. That said, the previous repricing of UK real estate has softened the impact of higher gilt yields. Rising interest rates will also maintain pressure on real estate pricing as debt costs become increasingly dilutive to performance. More positively, debt financing remains available and lender appetite remains for good-quality accommodation.

In the face of these headwinds, investors are likely to remain cautious and focus on good-quality accommodation. These assets should prove more resilient in the face of weaker economic conditions and benefit from more robust supply/demand dynamics. Polarisation within sectors is expected to intensify, with secondary rental and capital values under further pressure, especially in the office sector. While prime pricing may not be immune, the performance gap between prime and secondary assets is expected to widen. Occupational performance is expected to be the predominant driver of real estate returns in the near term. As a result, occupier covenant strength and the resilience of income will be paramount.

Any substantive improvement in real estate performance is now expected in early 2024, when the path of UK monetary policy is forecast to become more accommodative. The risks to the timing of this recovery remain high, however, given the strength of underlying inflation and the associated risk of interest rates having to remain higher for longer.

Performance

The Company uses a variety of measures of performance, comparing the portfolio level returns to direct real estate indices, NAV level performance to its peer group, and also share price returns to its peer group.

Portfolio Level Performance:

The Company uses the MSCI Quarterly index to measure the relative performance of its portfolio. Performance over the first half of the year was good relative to the benchmark (with slight under performance in the first quarter from the impact of purchases, but strong out performance in the second quarter driven by asset management and sector allocation). The Company has slightly under performed over 12 months, but has seen strong out performance over 3, 5 and 10 years as shown in the chart below. As noted in the market commentary, the first half of the year saw a general stabilisation in valuations after the significant falls in the second half of last year, but overall capital values continued to decline in the first half of 2023 (portfolio capital decline -0.79% against market -1.98%). The overall positive total return was driven by the income yield from the assets (portfolio 2.54% against market 2.28%).

Source abrdn, MSCI Portfolio total return Benchmark total return NAV total return 6 months 1.7% 0.3% 1.2% 1 Year (15.3%) (15.0%) (21.0%) 3 Year 18.4% 7.8% 19.0% 5 Year 21.3% 8.4% 16.8% 10 Year 120.2% 84.2% 144.9%

NAV Performance:

The NAV total return takes into account the impact of debt and other costs of the Company not included in the property level returns. As the MSCI quarterly index does not provide a like for like comparison we use the AIC peer group instead. The Company's NAV performance compared to peers has been mixed over recent times, with short term under performance but out performance over 3 and 10 years. Over the last year the costs associated with the new debt facilities have been the main negative impact on the NAV relative to peers.

NAV Total Returns to 30 June 2023

Source AIC, abrdn 1 year % 3 years % 5 years % 10 years % abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (21.0) 19.0 16.8 144.9 AIC Property UK Commercial (weighted average) (15.3) 12.5 21.7 34.3 Investment Association Open Ended Commercial Property Funds sector (11.9) 1.5 (0.7) 35.7

Share Price Performance:

This is the element that the manager has least influence over, however it is the one most linked to investor experience. The Company has seen a continued de-rating of shares over the first half of 2023, which has negatively impacted the share price return. Despite the significant rebasing of the NAV, stabilisation of real estate valuations, and attractive yield the discount remains wide.

Share Price Total Returns to 30 June 2023

Source AIC, abrdn 1 year % 3 years % 5 years % 10 years % abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (33.1) (6.6) (31.7) 39.7 FTSE All-Share Index 7.9 33.2 16.5 78.0 FTSE All-Share REIT Index (22.1) (9.1) (22.5) 26.0 AIC Property Direct - UK Sector (weighted Average) (29.2) 1.8 (11.9) 6.1

Dividends:

The Company has a clearly stated objective to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income. Given the period of transition we are in as we adapt to the challenges of climate change the focus of the Company has been to invest in assets that will provide a sustainable income that has the prospect of growth. The portfolio is based around affordable property that tenants want to occupy. This has led to the disposal of higher yielding assets that do not meet the criteria, but we believe that the future income will be more reliable from the quality of assets the company owns. The current annual dividend level of 4p per share is paid quarterly, and although cover in the first half of 2023 was 80.6% the board believes the current dividend level to be maintainable.

Portfolio Valuation:

The investment portfolio is valued on a quarterly basis by Knight Frank LLP. As at 30 June 2023 the Company had 47 assets valued at £445.0m and held cash of £10.0m. This compares to 45 assets valued at £416.2m with £15.9m cash as at 31 December 2022.

Portfolio Strategy and Allocation:

In constructing the portfolio to meet the Company's objectives the Investment Manager takes a medium-term view and pays particular attention to structural changes in markets and ESG, as these are the main drivers of return over the longer term. We invest in assets that tenants want to occupy and that are affordable.

Most investors will be aware that the retail sector has had a very difficult 10 years due to structural changes in the way we shop. Having had only a small exposure to retail for a long time we have slowly increased our holdings to 16.5% of the portfolio with exposure focused on affordable retail warehousing and most recently a food store. These assets provide resilient income however we remain cautious of the High Street and Shopping Centres.

On the other side of the structural change facing retailers has been logistics. The Company has long held a large exposure to this sector - despite the sale of several multi let estates a couple of years ago to realise profit and reduce exposure to smaller tenants. A continued belief in the sector, especially after the repricing in 2022, has led us to refurbish and develop logistics units to ensure we have high quality assets. During the first half of this year we completed the development of a unit in St Helens, which on practical completion was let to St Helen's County Council for a 15-year term. The unit is sublet to a not-for-profit organisation to be used for research and development into improved ways of producing glass. The unit has very strong ESG credentials. The Company has also commenced the development of a 110,000 sq ft logistics unit in Knowsley (scheduled to complete at the end of 2023), and we are already in discussions with two interested parties to lease the unit. Again, the unit will meet very high ESG standards. We are also on site with a major refurbishment at Rainhill Road, Washington, repurposing an old manufacturing unit into a high-quality parcel distribution unit. That refurbishment is due to complete in October, and should provide another operational net zero building.

The Office sector is of course going through its own period of structural change. Return to the office is not a consistent feature, and it is still not clear where office demand will end up, but it is clear that overall demand will be lower than experienced pre pandemic. Furthermore, demand will be focused on assets that meet tenants needs and where people want to come in to work - location (ease of access), amenity, and environmental performance are all key factors. During the first half of 2023 we have let office accommodation at 4 of the 5 office buildings where we had availability.

We aim to provide a diversified portfolio investing not just across sectors, but also throughout the UK. We do not target a specific geographical weighing, but aim to own the right asset for a location, understanding the demand and drivers of each market we invest in.

Portfolio Allocation by region

Region Weighting South East 23.9% West Midlands 19.5% North West 13.7% East Midlands 12.8% Scotland 11.6% North East 10.8% South West 3.1% London City 2.5% London West End 2.1%

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG):

ESG is covered in great detail in our annual report and accounts. We have fully integrated ESG into our investment and decision-making processes because we believe it impacts value. Although that impact has been relatively muted to date, we expect it to become a greater factor going forward. Environmental performance of assets is of course important - it impacts the cost of running a building as well as the carbon footprint. When reviewing our current portfolio, we assess the requirements for each asset and work out the best time for intervention to upgrade the asset. The aim of which is to ensure that we do not waste money or materials in replacing functional plant before it is right to do so. One measure of the upgrading of assets is the improvement in EPC ratings over time, as shown in the table on the right.

% Estimated Rental Value (ERV)

EPC Rating Jun 23 Dec 22 Dec 21 A 10% 4% 2% B 33% 27% 21% C 41% 42% 33% D 9% 19% 35% E 9% 19% 35% F 0% 0% 0% G 1% 1% 1%

One area of focus for us has been to install on-site renewable energy where we can in the form of Photo Voltaic (PV) cells. During the first half of 2023 we completed 5 new systems so that on 30 June we had 11 operational systems with an estimated annual output of c3.6m kWh of power. We hope to complete another 5 schemes during the remainder of 2023.

Case Study - Rainhill Road, Washington

Engaging innovative solutions

Pre-let refurbishment project, due to complete in October 2023.

Landlord works will make significant ESG improvements to the building including an EPC improvement from C to A and a PV installation which should offset 100% of the operational carbon from the tenant.

Due to building structural constraints, we have employed an innovative PV system which combines a roof covering and solar panel to reduce weight.

The completed installation not only maximises what was achievable on the building,

API Existing Portfolio System Size (kWp) System Output (Annual) Panels No. of Tennis Courts Kettles Boiled Households Powered Electric Cars Charged Street Lights Powered CO2 Emissions Reduced Trees Planted Flamingo Flowers Ltd, Great North Road, Sandy (22 Jun 20) 918 1,952,299 2,295 22.5 8,345.5 519.2 862.3 13,605 451 21,486 Unit 4 Easter Park, Bolton (System 1: 18 May 12) & (System 2: 01 23) New Q1 23 310 239,788 775 7.6 2,818.2 63.8 105.9 1,671 55 2,639 Mount Farm, Milton Keynes New Q1 23 258 193,500 645 6.3 2,345.5 51.5 85.5 1,348 45 2,130 Swift House, Rugby New Q1 23 240 205,000 600 5.9 2,182 55 91 1,429 47 2,256 Unit 1-4 Opus 9, Warrington New Q1 23 232 185,600 580 5.7 2,109 49.4 82 1,293 43 2,043 Causewayside House, 160 Causewayside, Edinburgh (27 Nov 20) 90 108,874 225 2.2 818.2 29 48.1 759 25 1,198 Interlink Park, Bardon New Q1 23 60 51,000 150 1.5 545.5 13.6 22.5 355 12 561 Unit 14 Interlink Park, Bardon (29 Mar 19) 50 181,518 125 1.2 454.5 48.3 80.2 1,265 42 1,998 Tetron 141 , William Nadin Way, Swadlincote (11 Dec 18) 50 182,020 125 1.2 454.5 48.4 80.4 1,268 42 2,003 Unit 2, Brunel Way, Segensworth East, Fareham (20 Mar 19) 50 146.674 125 1.2 454.5 39 64.8 1,022 34 1,614 Pinnacle, 20 Tudor Road, Reading (27 Mar 17) 42 150,938 105 1 381.8 40.1 66.7 1,052 35 1,661 Total 2,300 3,597,211 5,750 56 20,909 957 1,589 25,068 831 39,590

In addition to PV we are also installing EV chargers across the portfolio where it is viable to do so. We are varying the type of charger and whether we fund the installation or lease out the opportunity depending on the asset type and expected demand. To date we have installed or committed to install EV at every office we own with parking and are progressing with an install across a package of 4 of our retail warehouse parks.

Case Study - 85 Fullarton Drive, Cambuslang

85 Fullarton Drive in Cambuslang (Glasgow) is a logistics unit of 61,000 sq ft which has been let to Speedy Hire since 2013. The unit acts as the tenant's Scottish hub, providing both plant and machinery hire services, and serving as the company's main service and repair centre for the region.

From early discussions with the tenant we were aware that they wanted to remain in the unit on a long term basis and had wider company level ESG targets they wanted to achieve. Agreement was reached on a new 10 year lease from June 2023 at a rent 30% higher than the passing rent, and 19% higher than ERV, due to the prominence and desirability of the location. Terms to improve the unit's ESG credentials were agreed as part of the transaction which aligned the tenant's aspirations with API's focus on improving EPCs and rolling out PV across the estate.

The 10 year term means that Speedy is going to invest in the building, with the tenant planning a programme of ESG related works such as LED lighting replacement. As part of the renewal, terms were agreed for API to install a PV system on the roof, following roof repairs to be carried out at the tenant's cost. These roof works will start shortly, with the PV installation due to be completed by the end of 2023. The rate per kWh for the electricity generated onsite, plus all repairing obligations, were documented up front to avoid any delays with further negotiation post completion of the new lease.

Land at Far Ralia:

The Company acquired land at Far Ralia (Scottish Highlands) to undertake reforestation and peatland restoration in the belief it offered a high-quality and cost effective way to offset future carbon emissions. We have been progressing with planning and subsequent approvals and will commence planting in September. This is one of the largest reforestation projects in Scotland currently underway and we believe will deliver valuation benefits to the Company over the next year.

Asset management:

Whilst the investment market and general economic environment has been challenging this year so far, there have been some significant successes with asset management across the portfolio. The headline vacancy rate as at 30 June 2023 is 8.2% (31 Dec 2022: 9.8%), although at the time the effective vacancy rate (which takes account of the contractual agreements for lease) was only 4.5%. The scale of lettings, especially in the challenged office sector, is testament to the appeal of the assets held by the Company. Key highlights are:

8 lettings securing £1.8m pa in rent have been completed (including agreements for lease), as well as an agreement for lease completed after the reporting period securing a further £132,250 pa rent.

3 lease renewals / regears completed, securing £873,820 pa.

3 rent reviews agreed with an increase in rent of £178,549 pa (and a further rent review agreed post reporting period with a £33,556 pa uplift).

Sales:

While no sales were undertaken during the reporting period, targeted sales are being explored.

Purchases:

The Company acquired a food store in Welwyn Garden City let to Morrisons for £18.3m, which reflected a yield of 6.35%. The store is a strong trader for Morrisons and was acquired off market by way of a sale and leaseback with a new 25 year lease subject to CPI linked rental increases (annually for the first five years). The unit and location would hold great appeal to other operators should it become available. In addition, the Company completed the purchase of a piece of land at Knowsley for £3.8m with the aim of developing an industrial site throughout 2023.

Debt:

During the reporting period the Company's debt facility expired and was replaced with a new facility which commenced in April 2023 as agreed with the lender (RBSI) in October last year; RBSI have continued to provide debt to the Company since its launch. The new facility is comprised of two components, a term loan for £85m (which is fully drawn) and a Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) of £80m; as at 30 June 2023, £50m was drawn on the RCF. The margin on both components is an attractive 150bps (over Sonia). In addition the Company has entered into an interest rate cap of 3.96% on the Sonia rate applied to the term loan component. All facilities are due to expire in April 2026. The debt cost is a considerable increase on the previous low levels of the expired facility and will impact the Company's performance until Sonia rates decline. The LTV as at 30 June was 28.1%.

Outlook:

In what is undoubtedly a difficult time for real estate we will continue to focus on asset management and affecting income and dividend cover through actively managing the assets in the portfolio. Although the economic outlook is for slow growth, with a potential recession, the portfolio is based around the principles of affordable assets that appeal to tenants, and we believe that will help maintain high levels of occupancy. As and when interest rates are thought to have peaked we expect to see the start of a re-rating in real asset share prices based on previous cycles.

PROPERTY INVETMENTS

Top Ten Properties

Property Value (range) Sector % of total portfolio B&Q, Halesowen £24m - £26m Retail 5.4% 54 Hagley Road, Birmingham £22m - £24m Office 5.0% Ickles Way, Rotherham £20m - £22m Industrial 4.8% Morrisons, Welwyn Garden City £18m - £20m Retail 4.1% White Horse Business Park, Shellingford £14m - £16m Industrial 3.5% Building 3000, Birmingham £14m - £16m Other 3.4% Hollywood Green, London £12m - £14m Other 3.1% Tetron 141, Swadlincote £12m - £14m Industrial 3.1% 3 Earstrees Road, Corby £12m - £14m Industrial 3.0% Walton Summit, Preston £12m - £14m Industrial 2.8%

Top Ten Tenants

Tenant Passing Rent % of total contracted rent B&Q Plc £1,560,000 5.8% Public Sector £1,364,226 5.1% WM Morrisons Supermarkets Ltd £1,252,162 4.7% The Symphony Group Plc £1,225,000 4.6% Schlumberger Oilfield UK Plc £1,138,402 4.2% Timbmet Limited £904,768 3.4% Atos IT Services Limited £872,466 3.3% CEVA Logistics Limited £840,000 3.1% Jenkins Shipping Co Ltd £816,390 3.0% Thyssenkrupp Materials (UK) Ltd £643,565 2.4%

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The Company's assets consist of direct investments in UK commercial property. Its principal risks are therefore related to the commercial property market in general, but also the particular circumstances of the properties in which it is invested, and their tenants. The main risk to the Company

currently is the likelihood of a UK recession, as a result of persistent inflation which is continuing to have a negative impact on the economy. The Russia/Ukraine war, along with other geopolitical tensions are also affecting the current climate and the effects of the pandemic that resulted in a weakened supply chain and changes in working patterns are also still being seen. The Board and Investment Manager seek to mitigate risks through a strong initial due diligence process, continual review of the portfolio and active asset management initiatives. All of the properties in the portfolio are insured, providing protection against risks to the properties and also protection in case of injury to third parties in relation to the properties.

The Board have carried out an assessment of the risk profile of the Company which concluded that the risks as at 30 June 2023, were not materially different from those detailed in the statutory accounts for the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022. Additional risks which have been considered by the Board are the impact of our debt renewal on dividend cover as a result of the recent rise in borrowing rates and the impact of the likelihood of the UK recession on void rates within our property portfolio.

Having reviewed the principal risks, the Directors believe that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future, and therefore believes it appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the financial statements.

The Company has not identified any new principal risks or emerging risks that will impact the remaining six months of the year.

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES CONDENSED

The Directors are responsible for preparing the Interim Report in accordance with applicable law and regulations. The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

The Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34; and

The Interim Report includes a fair review of the information required by 4.2.7R and 4.2.8R of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules; and

In accordance with 4.2.9R of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, it is confirmed that this publication has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors.

The Interim Report, for the six months ended 30 June 2023, comprises an Interim Report in the form of the Chair's Statement, the Investment Manager's Report, the Directors' Responsibility Statement and Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements. The Directors each confirm to the best of their knowledge that:

the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the European Union, and give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Group; and

the Interim Report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Group, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties faced.

For and on behalf of the Directors of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited.

Approved by the Board on

28 September 2023

James Clifton-Brown

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the period ended 30 June 2023

Notes 01 Jan 23 to 30 Jun 23 £ 01 Jan 22 to 30 Jun 22 £ 01 Jan 22 to 31 Dec 2022 £ Rental income 13,158,202 13,566,429 26,697,931 Service charge income 3 2,634,895 2,334,220 4,411,821 Service charge expenditure 3 (3,548,933) (2,971,262) (5,576,812) Net Rental Income 12,244,164 12,929,387 25,532,940 Administrative and other expenses Investment management fees 3 (1,319,824) (1,817,616) (3,480,963) Other direct property expenses 3 (1,366,537) (1,501,925) (3,089,960) Impairment (loss)/gain on trade receivables 3 (52,273) 526,890 852,062 Other administration expenses 3 (544,932) (549,333) (1,134,919) Total Administrative and other expenses (3,283,566) (3,341,984) (6,853,780) Operating profit before changes in fair value of investment properties 8,960,598 9,587,403 18,679,160 Valuation (loss)/gain from investment properties 4 (2,796,932) 35,560,346 (62,257,782) Valuation loss from land 6 (475,619) (60,322) (60,322) Loss on disposal of investment properties 4 (5,465) - (207,153) Operating profit/(loss) 5,682,582 45,087,427 (43,846,097) Finance income 51,405 3,650 27,543 Finance costs (2,870,136) (1,778,691) (3,672,685) Loss on termination of interest rate swaps - - (3,562,248) Profit for the period before taxation 2,863,851 43,312,386 (51,053,487) Taxation Tax charge - - - Profit for the period, net of tax 2,863,851 43,312,386 (51,053,487) Other comprehensive income Movement in fair value of existing swap (902,534) 1,515,008 1,470,570 Movement in fair value of interest rate cap 1,837,334 - 43,292 Total other comprehensive gain 934,800 1,515,008 1,513,862 Total comprehensive gain/(loss) for the period, net of tax 3,798,651 44,827,394 (49,539,625) Earnings per share Pence Pence Pence Basic and diluted earnings per share 7 0.8 10.9 (13.1)

All items in the above Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income derive from continuing operations.

The notes below are an integral part of these Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements.





UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

For the period ended 30 June 2023



Assets Notes 30 Jun 23 £ 30 Jun 22 £ 31 Dec 22 £ Non-current assets Investment properties 4 431,171,992 497,822,284 401,217,536 Lease incentives 4 8,162,006 9,903,316 8,357,036 Land 6 7,500,000 7,500,000 7,500,000 Interest rate cap 11 2,900,969 - 2,211,007 Rental deposits held on behalf of tenants 703,209 984,381 751,782 450,438,176 516,209,981 420,037,361 Current assets Investment properties held for sale 4, 5 - 29,250,000 - Trade and other receivables 5,737,177 12,211,707 7,457,083 Cash and cash equivalents 9,958,675 8,281,368 15,871,053 Interest rate swap 11 - 946,972 1,238,197 Interest rate cap 11 1,406,290 - 339,462 17,102,142 50,690,047 24,905,795 Total assets 467,540,318 566,900,028 444,943,156 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 11,320,946 15,952,009 10,880,310 11,320,946 15,952,009 10,880,310 Non-current liabilities Bank borrowings 12 134,242,626 115,816,328 109,123,937 Obligations under finance leases 1,811,711 900,350 899,572 Rent deposits due to tenants 703,209 984,381 751,782 136,757,546 117,701,059 110,775,291 Total liabilities 148,078,492 133,653,068 121,655,601 Net assets 319,461,826 433,246,960 323,287,555 Equity Capital and reserves attributable to Company's equity holders Share capital 9 228,383,857 228,383,857 228,383,857 Treasury share reserve 9 (18,400,876) (10,480,869) (18,400,876) Retained earnings 2,899,511 8,394,995 4,382,024 Capital reserves 8,740,962 109,110,605 11,084,178 Other distributable reserves 97,838,372 97,838,372 97,838,372 Total equity 319,461,826 433,246,960 323,287,555 Pence Pence Pence NAV per share 83.8 110.7 84.8



UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the period ended 30 June 2023

Notes Share Capital £ Treasury Shares £ Retained Earnings £ Capital Reserves £ Other Distributable Reserves £ Total Equity £ Opening balance 01 Jan 2023 228,383,857 (18,400,876) 4,382,024 11,084,178 97,838,372 323,287,555 Profit for the period - - 2,863,851 - - 2,863,851 Other comprehensive income - - - 934,800 - 934,800 Total comprehensive gain for the period - - 2,863,851 934,800 - 3,798,651 Dividends paid 10 - - (7,624,380) - - (7,624,380) Valuation loss from investment properties 4 - - 2,796,932 (2,796,932) - - Valuation loss from land 6 - - 475,619 (475,619) - - Loss on disposal of investment properties 4 - - 5,465 (5,465) - - Balance at 30 Jun 2023 228,383,857 (18,400,876) 2,899,511 8,740,962 97,838,372 319,461,826

Opening balance 01 Jan 2022 228,383,857 (5,991,417) 8,521,081 72,095,573 97,838,372 400,847,466 Profit for the period - - 43,312,386 - - 43,312,386 Other comprehensive income - - - 1,515,008 - 1,515,008 Total comprehensive gain for the period - - 43,312,386 1,515,008 - 44,827,394 Ordinary shares paced into treasury net of issue costs (4,489,452) - - - (4,489,452) Dividends paid 10 - - (7,938,448) - - (7,938,448) Valuation gain from investment properties 4 - - (35,560,346) 35,560,346 - - Valuation loss from land 6 - - 60,322 (60,322) - - Balance at 30 Jun 2022 228,383,857 (10,480,869) 8,394,995 109,110,605 97,838,372 433,246,960

Opening balance 01 Jan 2022 228,383,857 (5,991,417) 8,521,081 72,095,573 97,838,372 400,847,466 Loss for the year - - (51,053,487) - - (51,053,487) Other comprehensive income - - - 1,513,862 - 1,513,862 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - (51,053,487) 1,513,862 - (49,539,625) Ordinary shares paced into treasury net of issue costs - (12,409,459) - - - (12,409,459) Dividends paid 10 - - (15,610,827) - - (15,610,827) Valuation loss from investment properties 4 - - 62,257,782 (62,257,782) - - Valuation loss from land 6 - - 60,322 (60,322) - - Loss on disposal of investment properties 4 - - 207,153 (207,153) - - Balance at 31 Dec 2022 228,383,857 (18,400,876) 4,382,024 11,084,178 97,838,372 323,287,555

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

For the period ended 30 June 2023

01 Jan 23 01 Jan 22 01 Jan 22 Cash flows from operating activities Notes to 30 Jun 23 £ to 30 Jun 22 £ to 31 Dec 22 £ Profit for the period before taxation 2,863,851 43,312,386 (51,053,487) Movement in lease incentives 195,030 (1,101,023) (841,398) Movement in trade and other receivables 1,768,479 (1,267,799) 3,719,424 Movement in trade and other payables (50,187) 2,413,157 (3,237,151) Loss on termination of interest rate swap - - 3,562,248 Finance costs 2,870,136 1,778,691 3,672,685 Finance income (51,405) (3,650) (27,543) Valuation gain from investment properties 4 2,796,932 (35,560,346) 62,257,782 Valuation loss from land 6 475,619 60,322 60,322 Loss on disposal of investment properties 4 5,465 - 207,153 Net cash inflow from operating activities 10,873,920 9,631,738 18,320,035 Cash flows from investing activities Interest received 51,405 3,650 27,543 Purchase of investment properties 4 (23,984,360) (5,408,910) (5,501,321) Purchase of land 6 (475,619) (60,322) (60,322) Capital expenditure on investment properties 4 (7,854,889) (1,589,721) (13,524,813) Net proceeds from disposal of investment properties 4 (5,456) - 41,142,847 Net cash (outflow)/inflow from investing activities (32,268,928) (7,055,303) 22,083,934 Cash flows from financing activities Shares bought back during the period - (4,489,452) (12,409,459) Borrowing on RCF 12 50,000,000 6,000,000 17,000,000 Repayment of RCF 12 - - (17,000,000) Repayment on expired facility 12 (110,000,000) - - New term facility 12 85,000,000 - - Bank borrowing arrangement costs - - (804,297) Interest paid on bank borrowings (3,098,005) (1,148,416) (2,959,023) Payments on interest rate swaps 1,254,217 (524,525) (473,425) Swap breakage costs - - (3,562,248) Cap arrangement fees - - (2,507,177) Finance lease interest (49,202) (12,234) (24,468) Dividends paid to the Company's shareholders 10 (7,624,380) (7,938,448) (15,610,827) Net cash inflow/(outflow) from financing activities 15,482,630 (8,113,075) (38,350,924) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (5,912,378) (5,536,640) 2,053,045 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 15,871,053 13,818,008 13,818,008 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 9,958,675 8,281,368 15,871,053

Notes TO the UNAUDITED CONDENSED consolidated financial statements

1. Accounting Policies

The Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standard ("IFRS") IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' and, except as described below, the accounting policies set out in the statutory accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2022. The condensed Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements do not include all of the information required for a complete set of IFRS financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2022, which were prepared under full IFRS requirements.

Going Concern

The directors assess the Group's ability to continue as a going concern by reviewing forecasts of cashflows and profitability in the context of the Group's borrowing facilities up to and beyond the going concern horizon of 12 months from the approval of these financial statements. The review includes assessing severe but plausible downside scenarios.

2. Related Party Disclosures

Parties are considered to be related if one party has the ability to control the other party or exercise significant influence over the other party in making financial or operational decisions.

Directors' remuneration

The Directors of the Company are deemed as key management personnel and received fees for their services. Total fees for the period ended 30 June 2023 were £114,057 (period ended 30 June 2022: £126,489) none of which remained payable at the end of June.

Investment manager

abrdn Fund Managers Limited (formerly known as Aberdeen Standard Fund Managers Limited), as the Manager of the Group from 10 December 2018, received fees for their services as investment managers. Further details are provided in note 3.

3. Administrative and Other Expenses

Investment management fees

From 1 July 2019, under the terms of the IMA the Investment Manager was entitled to 0.70% of total assets up to £500 million; and 0.60% of total assets in excess of £500 million. The Group has agreed a 10bps reduction in the fee payable to the Investment Manager, effective from 1 January 2023. The fee has reduced to 0.60% of total assets up to £500m, and 0.50% of total assets in excess of £500 million. The total fees charged for the period ended 30 June 2023 amounted to £1,319,824 (period ended 30 June 2022: £1,817,616). The total amount due and payable at the period end amounted to £1,319,824 (period ended 30 June 2021: £1,817,616).

6 months to 30 Jun 23 £ 6 months to 30 Jun 22 £ Year to 31 Dec 22 £ Investment management fees 1,319,824 1,817,616 3,480,963 Other direct property expenses Vacant Costs (excluding void service charge) 693,261 310,583 600,561 Repairs and maintenance 255,958 841,792 1,740,937 Letting fees 200,102 220,770 431,534 Amounts written off in the period 10,052 - 79,115 Other costs 207,164 128,780 237,813 Total other direct property expenses 1,366,537 1,501,925 3,089,960 Impairment loss/(gain) on trade receivables 52,273 (526,890) (852,062) Other administration expenses Directors' fees and subsistence 114,057 126,489 247,603 Valuers fees 37,615 54,405 94,256 Auditor's fees 65,640 55,770 131,280 Marketing 112,402 112,403 226,782 Other administration costs 215,218 200,266 434,998 Total Other administration expenses 544,932 549,333 1,134,919 Total Administrative and other expenses 3,283,566 3,341,984 6,853,780

Total service charge billed to tenants 2,593,408 2,177,750 4,492,780 Service charge due (to)/from tenants 41,487 156,470 (80,959) Service charge income 2,634,895 2,334,220 4,411,821 Total service charge expenditure incurred 2,634,895 2,334,220 4,411,821 Service charge billed to the Group in respect of void units 914,038 637,042 1,164,991 Service charge expenditure 3,548,933 2,971,262 5,576,812

4. Investment Properties

UK Industrial 30 Jun 23 UK Office 30 Jun 23 UK Retail 30 Jun 23 UK Other 30 Jun 23 Total 30 Jun 23 Market value as at 01 January 2023 227,525,000 88,450,000 53,550,000 39,150,000 408,675,0000 Purchase of investment property 4,367,140 - 19,617,220 - 23,984,360 Capital expenditure on investment properties 5,028,808 2,395,086 430,995 - 7,854,889 Opening market value of disposed investment properties - - - - - Valuation gain/(loss) from investment properties 3,848,480 (5,595,930) (182,833) (866,649) (2,796,932) Movement in lease incentives receivable 12,859 (174,156) (382) (33,351) (195,030) Market value at 30 June 2023 240,782,287 85,075,000 73,415,000 38,250,000 437,522,287 Investment property recognised as held for sale - - - - - Market value net of held for sale at 30 June 2023 240,782,287 85,075,000 73,415,000 38,250,000 437,522,287 Right of use asset recognised on leasehold properties - 1,811,711 - - 1,811,711 Adjustment for lease incentives (4,884,078) (1,812,422) (884,399) (577,107) (8,162,006) Carrying value at 30 June 2023 235,898,209 85,074,289 72,526,601 37,672,893 431,171,992

The valuations of investment properties were performed by Knight Frank LLP, accredited external valuers with recognised and relevant professional qualifications and recent experience of the location and category of the investment properties being valued. The valuation models used by Knight Frank are in accordance with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors ('RICS') requirements on disclosure for Regulated Purpose Valuations (RICS Valuation - Professional Standards January 2014 published by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) and are consistent with the principles in IFRS 13.

The market value provided by Knight Frank LLP at the period ended 30 June 2023 was £437,522,288 (30 June 2022: £536,075,250) however an adjustment has been made for lease incentives of £8,162,007 (30 June 2022: £9,903,316) that are already accounted for as an asset. In addition, as required under IFRS 16, a right of use asset of £1,811,711 (30 June 2022: £900,350) has been recognised in respect of the present value of future ground rents and an amount of £1,811,711 (30 June 2022: £900,350) has also been recognised as an obligation under finance leases in the balance sheet.

In the unaudited consolidated cash flow statement, proceeds from disposal of investment properties comprise:

30 Jun 23 30 Jun 22 31 Dec 22 Opening market value of disposed investment properties - - 41,350,000 Loss on disposal of investment properties (5,465) - (207,153) Net proceeds from disposal of investment properties (5,465) - 41,142,847

The loss recognised above was representative of sales costs for a property sold in 2022 - the costs were ultimately found to be marginally higher than initially accrued.

Valuation methodology.

The fair values of completed investment properties are determined using the income capitalisation method.

The income capitalisation method is based on capitalising the net income stream at an appropriate yield. In establishing the net income stream the valuers have reflected the current rent (the gross rent) payable to lease expiry, at which point the valuer has assumed that each unit will be re-let at their opinion of ERV. The valuers have made allowances for voids where appropriate, as well as deducting non recoverable costs where applicable. The appropriate yield is selected on the basis of the location of the building, its quality, tenant credit quality and lease terms amongst other factors.

No properties have changed valuation technique during the year. At the Balance Sheet date the income capitalisation method is appropriate for valuing all investment properties.

The Investment Manager meets with the valuers on a quarterly basis to ensure the valuers are aware of all relevant information for the valuation and any change in the investment over the quarter. The Investment Manager then reviews and discusses the draft valuations with the valuers to ensure correct factual assumptions are made.

The management group that determines the Company's valuation policies and procedures for property valuations is the Property Valuation Committee as detailed in the annual accounts. The Committee reviews the quarterly property valuation reports produced by the valuers before they are submitted to the Board, focusing in particular on:

Significant adjustments from the previous property valuation report;

Reviewing the individual valuations of each property;

Compliance with applicable standards and guidelines including those issued by RICS and the UKLA Listing Rules;

Reviewing the findings and any recommendations or statements made by the valuer;

Considering any further matters relating to the valuation of the properties.

The Chair of the Committee makes a brief report of the findings and recommendations of the Committee to the Board after each Committee meeting. The minutes of the Committee meetings are circulated to the Board. The Chair submits an annual report to the Board summarising the Committee's activities during the year and the related significant results and findings.

The table below outlines the valuation techniques and inputs used to derive Level 3 fair values for each class of investment properties. The table includes:

The fair value measurements at the end of the reporting period.

The level of the fair value hierarchy (e.g. Level 3) within which the fair value measurements are categorised in their entirety.

A description of the valuation techniques applied.

Fair value measurements, quantitative information about the significant unobservable inputs used in the fair value measurement.

The inputs used in the fair value measurement, including the ranges of rent charged to different units within the same building.

As noted above, all investment properties listed in the table below are categorised Level 3 and are all valued using the Income Capitalisation method.

Country & Class 30 Jun 23 UK Industrial Level 3 UK Office Level 3 UK Retail Level 3 UK Other Level 3 Fair Value £ 240,782,287 85,075,000 73,415,001 38,250,000 Key Unobservable Input (Range) Initial Yield 0.00% to 8.78% 2.67% to 7.90% 6.03% to 9.50% 4.32% to 9.29% Reversionary Yield 4.90% to 8.65% (*) 6.49% to 10.70% 5.41% to 7.99% 5.02% to 9.40% Equivalent Yield 4.96% to 8.20% 6.22% to 9.37% 5.66% to 9.74% 5.01% to 9.07% Estimated rental value per sq ft £4.60 to £9.50 £17.29 to £45.94 £8.74 to £30.61 £6.50 to £20.00 Key Unobservable Input (Weighted average) (*) Initial Yield 4.90% 6.59% 6.75% 5.73% Reversionary Yield 6.33% 9.14% 6.13% 6.12% Equivalent Yield 6.23% 8.22% 6.91% 6.23% Estimated rental value per sq ft £6.56 £27.12 £16.55 £14.83

* Excluding properties under development.

Country & Class 31 Dec 22 UK Industrial Level 3 UK Office Level 3 UK Retail Level 3 UK Other Level 3 Fair Value £ 240,782,287 85,075,000 73,415,001 38,250,000 Key Unobservable Input (Range) Initial Yield 0.00% to 8.78% 2.67% to 7.90% 6.03% to 9.50% 4.32% to 9.29% Reversionary Yield 4.90% to 8.65% 6.49% to 10.70% 5.41% to 7.99% 5.02% to 9.40% Equivalent Yield 4.96% to 8.20% 6.22% to 9.37% 5.66% to 9.74% 5.01% to 9.07% Estimated rental value per sq ft £4.60 to £9.50 £17.29 to £45.94 £8.74 to £30.61 £6.50 to £20.00 Key Unobservable Input (Weighted average) Initial Yield 4.90% 6.59% 6.75% 5.73% Reversionary Yield 6.33% 9.14% 6.13% 6.12% Equivalent Yield 6.23% 8.22% 6.91% 6.23% Estimated rental value per sq ft £6.56 £27.12 £16.55 £14.83

Descriptions and definitions.

The table above includes the following descriptions and definitions relating to valuation techniques and key observable inputs made in determining the fair values.

Estimated rental value (ERV).

The rent at which space could be let in the market conditions prevailing at the date of valuation.

Equivalent yield.

The equivalent yield is defined as the internal rate of return of the cash flow from the property, assuming a rise or fall to ERV at the next review or lease termination, but with no further rental change.

Initial yield.

Initial yield is the annualised rents of a property expressed as a percentage of the property value.

Reversionary yield.

Reversionary yield is the anticipated yield to which the initial yield will rise (or fall) once the rent reaches the ERV.

The table below shows the overall ERV per annum, area per square foot, average ERV per square foot, initial yield and reversionary yield as at the Balance Sheet date.

30 Jun 23 31 Dec 22 ERV p.a. £33,858,142 £31,048,945 Area sq ft 3,585,128 3,416,291 Average ERV per sq ft £9.44 £9.09 Initial Yield 5.7% 5.7% Reversionary Yield 7.2% 7.1%

The table below presents the sensitivity of the valuation to changes in the most significant assumptions underlying the valuation of completed investment property. The Board believes these are reasonable sensitivities given historic movements in valuations.

30 Jun 23 £ 31 Dec 22 £ Increase in equivalent yield of 50 bps (33,598,162) (31,086,535) Decrease of 5% in ERV (16,650,621) (15,879,151)

Below is a list of how the interrelationships in the sensitivity analysis above can be explained.

In both cases outlined in the sensitivity table the estimated fair value would increase (decrease) if:

The ERV is higher (lower)

Void periods were shorter (longer)

The occupancy rate was higher (lower)

Rent free periods were shorter (longer)

The capitalisation rates were lower (higher)

5. Investment Properties Held for Sale

As at 30 June 2023, the Group was not actively seeking a buyer for any of the Investment Properties. As at 30 June 2022, the Group was actively seeking a buyer for Marsh Way, Rainham and Endeavour House, Kiddlington. The Group exchanged contracts on the sale of Endeavour House, Kiddlington on 26 July 2022 for a price of £8,033,000. On 27 September 2022 the Group exchanged contracts on the sale of Marsh Way, Rainham for a price of £21,650,000.

6. Land Valuation methodology.

The Land is held at fair value.

The Group appoints suitable valuers (such appointment is reviewed on a periodic basis) to undertake a valuation of the land on a quarterly basis. The valuation is undertaken in accordance with the then current RICS guidelines by Knight Frank LLP whose credentials are set out in note 3.

Reconciliation of carrying amount 6 months to 30 Jun 23 6 months to 30 Jun 22 Year to 31 Dec 22 Cost Balance at the beginning of the period 8,061,872 8,001,550 8,001,550 Additions 475,619 60,322 60,322 Balance at the end of the period 8,537,491 8,061,872 8,061,872 Accumulated depreciation and amortisation Balance at the beginning of the period (561,872) (501,550) (501,550) Valuation loss from land (475,619) (60,322) (60,322) Balance at the end of the period (1,037,491) (561,872) (561,872) Carrying amount at end of period 7,500,000 7,500,000 7,500,000

The Group has successfully applied for grant income in relation to the reforestation and peatland restoration.

7. Earnings per Share

Basic earnings per share amounts are calculated by dividing profit for the period net of tax attributable to ordinary equity holders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period. As there are no dilutive instruments outstanding, basic and diluted earnings per share are identical.

The earnings per share for the year is set out in the table.

Earnings for the period to 30 June 2023 should not be taken as a guide to the results for the year to 31 December 2023.

6 months to 30 Jun 23 £ 6 months to 30 Jun 22 £ Year to 31 Dec 22 £ Profit for the period net of tax 2,863,851 43,312,386 (51,053,487) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the year 381,218,977 396,268,050 389,565,276 Earnings per ordinary share (pence) 0.8 10.9 (13.1) Profit for the period excluding capital items 6,141,867 7,812,362 11,471,770 EPRA earnings per share (p) 1.6 2.0 2.9

8. Investments in Subsidiary Undertakings

The Company owns 100 per cent of the issued ordinary share capital of abrdn Property Holdings Limited (formerly known as Standard Life Investments Property Holdings Limited), a company with limited liability incorporated and domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands, whose principal business is property investment.

The Group undertakings consist of the following 100% owned subsidiaries at the Balance Sheet date:

abrdn Property Holdings Limited (formerly known as Standard Life Investments Property Holdings Limited), a property investment company with limited liability incorporated in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

abrdn (APIT) Limited Partnership (formerly known as Standard Life Investments (SLIPIT) Limited Partnership), a property investment limited partnership established in England.

abrdn APIT (General Partner) Limited (formerly known as Standard Life Investments SLIPIT (General Partner) Limited), a company with limited liability incorporated in England. This Company is the GP for the Limited Partnership.

abrdn (APIT Nominee) Limited (formerly known as Standard Life Investments SLIPIT (Nominee) Limited), a company with limited liability incorporated and domiciled in England.

9. Share Capital

Under the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the Company may issue an unlimited number of ordinary shares of 1 pence each, subject to issuance limits set at the AGM each year. As at 30 June 2023 there were 381,218,977 ordinary shares of 1p each in issue (31 December 2022: 381,218,977). All ordinary shares rank equally for dividends and distributions and carry one vote each. There are no restrictions concerning the transfer of ordinary shares in the Company, no special rights with regard to control attached to the ordinary shares, no agreements between holders of ordinary shares regarding their transfer known to the Company and no agreement which the Company is party to that affects its control following a takeover bid.

30 Jun 23 £ 31 Dec 22 £ 30 Jun 22 £ Allotted, called up and fully paid 228,383,857 228,383,857 228,383,857

Treasury Shares.

From May 2022, the Company undertook a share buyback programme at various levels of discount to the prevailing NAV. In the period to 30 June 2023 no shares had been bought back (30 June 2022: 5,620,234) for £nil after costs (30 June 2022: £4,489,452) and are included in the treasury share reserve.

30 Jun 23 £ 31 Dec 22 £ 30 Jun 22 £ Opening balance as at 1 January 18,400,876 5,991,417 5,991,417 Bought back during the period - 12,409,459 4,489,452 Closing balance 18,400,876 18,400,876 10,480,869

The number of shares in issue on 30 June 2023 and 2022 are as follows:

30 Jun 23 Number of shares 31 Dec 22 Number of shares 30 Jun 22 Number of shares Opening balance as at 1 January 381,218,977 396,922,386 396,922,386 Issued during the period - - - Bought back during the period and put into Treasury - (15,703,409) (5,620,234) Closing balance 381,218,977 381,218,977 391,302,152

10. Dividends and Property Income Distributions Gross of Income Tax

6 months to 30 Jun 23 12 months to Dec 22 Dividends PID pence Non-PID pence Total Pence PID £ Non-PID £ PID pence Non-PID pence Total Pence PID £ Non-PID £ Quarter to 31 December of prior year (paid in February) - 1.0000 1.0000 - 3,812,190 0.7910 0.2090 1.0000 3,139,656 829,568 Quarter to 31 March (paid in May) 1.0000 - 1.0000 3,969,224 - 1.0000 - 1.0000 3,969,224 - Total dividends paid 1.0000 1.0000 2.0000 3,812,190 3,812,190 1.7910 0.2090 2.0000 7,108,880 829,568 Quarter to 30 June (paid in August) - - - - - 1.0000 - 1.0000 3,860,190 - Quarter to 30 September (paid in November) - - - - - 0.1806 0.8194 1.0000 688,481 3,123,708 Total dividends paid 1.0000 1.0000 2.0000 3,812,190 3,812,190 2.9716 1.0284 4.0000 11,657,551 3,953,276 Quarter to 30 June of current period (paid after period end) 1.0000 - 1.0000 3,812,190 - - - - - - Quarter to 31 December of current year (paid after year end) - - - - - - 1.0000 1.0000 - 3,812,190 Prior year dividends (per above) - (1.0000) (1.0000) - (3,812,190) (0.7910) (0.2090) (1.0000) (3,130,656) (829,568) Total dividends paid for the year 2.0000 - 2.0000 7,624,380 - 2.1806 1.8194 4.0000 8,517,895 6,935,898

A property income dividend of 1.00p per share was declared on 9 August 2023 in respect of the quarter to 30 June 2023 - a total payment of £3,812,190. This was paid on 31 August 2023.

11. Financial Instruments

Fair values.

Set out below is a comparison by class of the carrying amounts and fair value of the Group's financial instruments that are carried in the financial statements at an amortised cost.

Carrying Amount Fair Value Financial Assets 30 Jun 23 £ 31 Dec 22 £ 30 Jun 23 £ 31 Dec 22 £ Cash and cash equivalents 9,958,675 15,871,053 9,958,675 15,871,053 Trade and other receivables 5,737,177 7,457,083 5,737,177 7,457,083 Financial Liabilities Bank borrowings 134,242,626 109,123,937 134,823,660 109,580,566 Trade and other payables 5,024,549 6,564,852 5,024,549 8,359,405

Interest rate cap. These have not been included in the disclosure above as these are already held at fair value.

The fair value of trade receivables and payables are materially equivalent to their amortised cost.

The fair value of the financial assets and liabilities are included at an estimate of the price that would be received to sell a financial asset or paid to transfer a financial liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. The following methods and assumptions were used to estimate the fair value:

Cash and cash equivalents, trade and other receivables and trade and other payables are the same as fair value due to the short-term maturities of these instruments.

The fair value of bank borrowings is estimated by discounting future cash flows using rates currently available for debt on similar terms and remaining maturities. The fair value approximates their carrying values gross of unamortised transaction costs.

The table below shows an analysis of the fair values of financial assets and liabilities recognised in the Balance Sheet by the level of the fair value hierarchy:

Period ended 30 June 23 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total fair value Financial assets Trade and other receivables - 5,737,177 - 5,737,177 Cash and cash equivalents 9,958,675 - - 9,958,675 Interest rate cap - 4,307,258 - 4,307,258 Rental deposits held on behalf of tenants 703,209 - - 703,209 Right of use asset - 1,811,711 - 1,811,711 10,661,884 11,856,147 - 22,518,031 Financial liabilities Trade and other payables - 5,024,549 - 5,024,549 Bank borrowings - 134,823,660 - 134,823,660 Obligations under finance leases - 1,811,711 - 1,811,711 Rental deposits due to tenants 703,209 - - 703,209 703,209 141,659,922 - 142,363,131 Year ended 31 December 2022 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total fair value Financial assets Trade and other receivables - 7,457,083 - 7,457,083 Cash and cash equivalents 15,871,053 - - 15,871,053 Interest rate swap - 1,238,197 - 1,238,197 Interest rate cap - 2,550,469 - 2,550,469 Rental deposits held on behalf of tenants 751,782 - - 751,782 Right of use asset - 899,572 - 899,572 16,622,835 12,145,321 - 28,768,156 Financial liabilities Trade and other payables - 6,564,852 - 6,564,852 Bank borrowings - 109,580,566 - 109,580,566 Obligations under finance leases - 899,572 - 899,572 Rental deposits due to tenants 751,782 - - 751,782 751,782 117,044,990 - 117,796,772

Explanation of the fair value hierarchy

Level 1 Quoted (unadjusted) market prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.

Level 2 Valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is directly or indirectly observable.

Level 3 Valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is unobservable.

12. Bank Borrowings

On 12 October 2022 the Group entered into an agreement to extend its existing £165 million debt facility with Royal Bank of Scotland International ("RBSI"). The facility (which was due to expire on 27 April 2023) consisted of a £110 million term loan payable at 1.375% plus SONIA and two Revolving Credit Facilities ("RCF") of £35 million payable at 1.45% plus SONIA and £20 million payable at 1.60% plus SONIA. As at 30 June 2022, £6m was drawn on this expired facility.

30 Jun 23 £ 31 Dec 22 £ 30 Jun 22 £ Loan facility and drawn down outstanding balance 135,000,000 110,000,000 116,000,000 Opening carrying value of expired facility as at 1 January 109,928,234 109,723,399 109,723,399 Borrowings during the period on expired RCF 25,000,000 17,000,000 6,000,000 Repayment of expired RCF (25,000,000 (17,000,000 - Repayment of expired facility (110,000,000) - - Amortisation arrangement costs 71,766 204,835 92,929 Closing carrying value of expired facility - 109,928,234 115,816,328

The amended and restated agreement was for a three year term loan of £85 million and a single RCF of £80 million; both payable at 1.5% plus SONIA. The new facility commenced on 27 April 2023. As at 30 June 2023 £50m of the RCF was drawn; £25m was drawn down on commencement of the new facilities.

Opening carrying value of new facility as at 1 January (804,297) - - Borrowings during the period on new RCF 50,000,000 - - New term loan facility 85,000,000 - - Arrangement costs of additional facility - (804,297) - Amortisation arrangement costs 46,923 - - Closing carrying value 134,242,626 (804,297) -

Opening carrying value of facilities combined as at 1 January 109,123,937 109,723,399 109,723,399 Closing carrying value of facilities combined 134,242,626 109,123,937 115,816,328

Under the terms of the loan facility there are certain events which would entitle RBSI to terminate the loan facility and demand repayment of all sums due. Included in these events of default is the financial undertaking relating to the LTV percentage. The loan agreement notes that the LTV percentage is calculated as the loan amount less the amount of any sterling cash deposited within the security of RBSI divided by the gross secured property value, and that this percentage should not exceed 55% to maturity.

13. Events After the Balance Sheet Date

Dividend

On 31 August 2023 a dividend in respect of the quarter to 30 June 2023 of 1.0 pence per share was paid comprising a Property Income Distribution

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

The Company uses the following Alternative Performance Measures (APMs). APM do not have a standard meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities.

Dividend Cover 30 Jun 23 30 Jun 22 Earnings per IFRS Income Statement 3,798,651 44,827,394 Add back: Unrealised losses/(gains) on investment properties 2,796,932 (35,560,346) Realised losses on investment properties 5,465 - Unrealised loss on land 475,619 60,322 Gains on cash flow hedge (934,800) (1,515,008) Profit for dividend cover 6,141,867 7,812,362 Dividends paid in the period 7,624,380 7,938,448 Dividend cover 80.6% 98.4%

NAT Total Return 30 Jun 23 30 Jun 22 Opening NAV 84.8 101.0 Closing NAV 83.8 110.7 Movement in NAV (1.0) 9.7 % Movement in NAV (1.2%) 9.6% Impact on reinvested dividends 2.4% 2.1% NAV total return 1.2% 11.7%

Share Price Total Return 30 Jun 23 30 Jun 22 Opening share price 62.4 81.5 Closing share price 47.7 76.2 Movement in share price (14.7) (5.3) % Movement in share price (23.6%) (6.5%) Impact on reinvested dividends 2.8% 2.3% Share price total return (20.8%) (4.2%)

Gearing 30 Jun 23 31 Dec 22 Loan amount 135,000,000 110,000,000 Total Assets 467,540,318 444,943,156 Less Derivative Swap - (1,238,197) Less Derivative Cap (4,307,259) (2,550,469) 463,233,059 441,154,490 Gearing Ratio 29.1% 24.9%

Loan to Value 30 Jun 23 31 Dec 22 Loan amount 135,000,000 110,000,000 Cash (9,958,675) (15,871,053) 125,051,325 94,128,947 Portfolio Valuation 445,022,288 416,175,000 LTV percentage 28.1% 22.6%

Ongoing Charges 30 Jun 23 30 Jun 22 Average NAV over the first 6 months 318,912,693 419,038,543 Investment management fees 1,319,824 1,817,616 Other administration expenses 544,932 549,333 Other direct property expenses 1,366,537 1,501,925 Less: Amounts written off in the period (10,052) - Service charge billed to the Group 914,038 637,042 Finance lease interest 49,202 12,234 Total ongoing charges 4,184,482 4,518,150 As a % of NAV (annualised) 2.6% 2.2% Total ongoing charges (as above) 4,184,482 4,518,150 Less: Other direct property expenses (1,366,537) (1,501,925) Add: Amounts written off in the period 10,052 - Less: Finance lease interest (49,202) (12,234) Less: Service charge billed to the Group (914,039) (637,042) Total ongoing charges less direct property expenses 1,864,756 2,366,949 As a % of NAV (annualised) 1.2% 1.1%

Please note that past performance is not necessarily a guide to the future and that the value of investments and the income from them may fall as well as rise. Investors may not get back the amount they originally invested.

The Board is not aware of any other significant events or transactions which have occurred between 30 June 2023 and the date of publication of this statement which would have a material impact on the financial position of the Company.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

