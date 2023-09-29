Evrima Plc - Interim Results For The Six Months Ended 30 June 2023

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY EVRIMA PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

29September 2023

Evrima PLC

("Evrima" or the "Company")

AQSE: EVA

Interim Results For The Six Months Ended 30 June 2023

Evrima plc the investment issuer focused on opportunities within the commodities, mineral exploration and development sectors is pleased to announce its unaudited interims results for the six months ended 30 June 2023.

As of 30 June 2023, Evrima Plc maintains a diverse portfolio of both listed and private investments across various sectors. These investments align with the Company's strategic focus on opportunities within the commodities, mineral exploration, and development industries.

Evrima's holdings in listed investments encompass a range of publicly traded companies, reflecting its commitment to capitalising on opportunities in the ever-evolving global financial markets. These investments are selected with a view towards maximizing returns in the current economic landscape.

Additionally, the Company's portfolio includes private investments in companies that exhibit substantial growth potential within their respective niches. These investments are carefully chosen after rigorous due diligence and align with its long-term vision for sustained profitability and value creation.

Evrima Plc remains dedicated to actively managing and nurturing these holdings, seeking opportunities to optimise returns and unlock value for its shareholders. The Company's investment strategy is rooted in its ability to adapt to the dynamic economic and geopolitical environment while maintaining a prudent and forward-looking approach

Evrima continues to monitor the performance and developments of its holdings, striving to capitalise on favourable market conditions and seize opportunities as they arise. The Company's commitment to maintaining a well-balanced and strategically diversified investment portfolio remains unwavering.

Please note that detailed information regarding individual investments, including specific holdings, can be found in the Company's financial reports and statements.

The Company looks forward to providing further updates on its investment portfolio's performance and any notable developments in future reports.

The half-yearly financial report has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors.

The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS

Enquiries :

Company:

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director)

burns@evrimaplc.com



Simon Grant-Rennick (Executive Chairman)

simon@evrimaplc.com



Novum Securities Limited (Corporate Adviser):

David Coffman / George Duxberry: + 44 (0) 20 7399 9400

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Stockbroker):



Lucy Williams: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930



Income Statement for the 6 months ended 30 June 2023

30 June 2023 Unaudited 31 December 2022 Audited 30 June 2022 Unaudited £ £ £ Revenue 5,000 10,250 5,250 Administrative expenses (88,537) (166,997) (84,379) Fair value movement (189,811) (253,032) (19,206) Loss on sale of fixed asset investment (51,614) - - Interest payable and similar expense - (129) - Profit/(loss) before taxation (324,962) (409,908) (98,335) Taxation - 81,178 - Profit/(Loss) for the period (324,962) (328,730) (98,335) Basic earnings per share (0.001) (0.5) (0.001) Diluted earnings per share (0.001) (0.3) (0.001)

Balance Sheet as at 30 June and 31 December

30 June 31 December 30 June 2023 2022 2022 Unaudited Audited Unaudited £ £ £ Fixed Assets Tangible assets - - - Investments 870,973 886,884 2,172,417 870,973 886,884 2,172,417 Current assets

Investments 741,630 1,046,355 39,133 Trade and other receivables 32,353 13,710 27,784 Cash and cash equivalents 172 44,386 1,307 774,155 1,104,451 68,224 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (140,395) (161,640) (89,419) Deferred tax (54,780) (54,780) (135,958)

Total Assets less current liabilities 1,449,953 1,774,914 2,015,264 Capital and reserves Called up share capital 244,068 244,068 244,068 Share premium account 1,360,029 1,360,029 1,360,029 Other reserves 44,100 44,100 44,100 Profit and loss reserve (198,244) 126,717 367,068 Total equity 1,449,953 1,774,914 2,015,264



Statement of Changes in Equity as at 30 June 2023

Share Share Other Profit and loss capital premium Reserves Reserves Total £ £ £ £ £ Balance at 1 January 22 244,068 1,360,029 44,100 455,447 2,103,644 Issue of share capital - - - - - Other income - - - - - Loss for the period - - - (328,730) (328,730) Balance at 31 Dec 22 244,068 1,360,029 44,100 126,717 1,774,914

Balance at 1 January 22 244,068 1,360,029 44,100 126,717 1,774,914 Issue of share capital - - - - Loss for the period - - - (324,962) (324,962) Balance at 30 June 2023 244,068 1,360,029 44,100 (198,244) 1,449,953

Evrima Plc Material Investment Position as at 30 June 2023 Listed Investments Company Shares Share Price (CAD$)1 Premium Nickel Resources Limited (TSXV:PNRL) 822,787 $1.380 Canadian Critical Minerals Inc (TSXV:CCMI) 1,400,000 $0.040 Spark Energy Minerals Inc (CSE:EMIN) 500,000 $0.025 Transition Metals Corp (TSXV:XTM) 625,000 $0.070 Unlisted Investments Company Shares Share Price (CAD + £)2 Kalahari Key Mineral Exploration Pty 3,802 £53.82 Eastport Ventures Inc 3,596,623 $0.30

Share price at 30 June 2023 Fair value assessment as at 30 June 2023