Evrima Plc - Interim Results For The Six Months Ended 30 June 2023
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29
THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY EVRIMA PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.
29September 2023
Evrima PLC
("Evrima" or the "Company")
AQSE: EVA
Interim Results For The Six Months Ended 30 June 2023
Evrima plc the investment issuer focused on opportunities within the commodities, mineral exploration and development sectors is pleased to announce its unaudited interims results for the six months ended 30 June 2023.
As of 30 June 2023, Evrima Plc maintains a diverse portfolio of both listed and private investments across various sectors. These investments align with the Company's strategic focus on opportunities within the commodities, mineral exploration, and development industries.
Evrima's holdings in listed investments encompass a range of publicly traded companies, reflecting its commitment to capitalising on opportunities in the ever-evolving global financial markets. These investments are selected with a view towards maximizing returns in the current economic landscape.
Additionally, the Company's portfolio includes private investments in companies that exhibit substantial growth potential within their respective niches. These investments are carefully chosen after rigorous due diligence and align with its long-term vision for sustained profitability and value creation.
Evrima Plc remains dedicated to actively managing and nurturing these holdings, seeking opportunities to optimise returns and unlock value for its shareholders. The Company's investment strategy is rooted in its ability to adapt to the dynamic economic and geopolitical environment while maintaining a prudent and forward-looking approach
Evrima continues to monitor the performance and developments of its holdings, striving to capitalise on favourable market conditions and seize opportunities as they arise. The Company's commitment to maintaining a well-balanced and strategically diversified investment portfolio remains unwavering.
Please note that detailed information regarding individual investments, including specific holdings, can be found in the Company's financial reports and statements.
The Company looks forward to providing further updates on its investment portfolio's performance and any notable developments in future reports.
The half-yearly financial report has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors.
The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.
REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS
Enquiries:
Company:
Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director)
burns@evrimaplc.com
Simon Grant-Rennick (Executive Chairman)
simon@evrimaplc.com
Novum Securities Limited (Corporate Adviser):
David Coffman / George Duxberry: + 44 (0) 20 7399 9400
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Stockbroker):
Lucy Williams: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Income Statement for the 6 months ended 30 June 2023
|
30 June 2023
Unaudited
31 December 2022
Audited
30 June 2022
Unaudited
£
£
£
Revenue
5,000
10,250
5,250
Administrative expenses
(88,537)
(166,997)
(84,379)
Fair value movement
(189,811)
(253,032)
(19,206)
Loss on sale of fixed asset investment
(51,614)
-
-
Interest payable and similar expense
-
(129)
-
Profit/(loss) before taxation
(324,962)
(409,908)
(98,335)
Taxation
-
81,178
-
Profit/(Loss) for the period
(324,962)
(328,730)
(98,335)
Basic earnings per share
(0.001)
(0.5)
(0.001)
Diluted earnings per share
(0.001)
(0.3)
(0.001)
Balance Sheet as at 30 June and 31 December
30 June
31 December
30 June
2023
2022
2022
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
£
£
£
Fixed Assets
Tangible assets
-
-
-
Investments
870,973
886,884
2,172,417
870,973
886,884
2,172,417
Current assets
741,630
1,046,355
39,133
Trade and other receivables
32,353
13,710
27,784
Cash and cash equivalents
172
44,386
1,307
774,155
1,104,451
68,224
Creditors: amounts falling due within one year
(140,395)
(161,640)
(89,419)
Deferred tax
(54,780)
(54,780)
(135,958)
1,449,953
1,774,914
2,015,264
Capital and reserves
Called up share capital
244,068
244,068
244,068
Share premium account
1,360,029
1,360,029
1,360,029
Other reserves
44,100
44,100
44,100
Profit and loss reserve
(198,244)
126,717
367,068
Total equity
1,449,953
1,774,914
2,015,264
Statement of Changes in Equity as at 30 June 2023
Share
Share
Other
Profit and loss
capital
premium
Reserves
Reserves
Total
£
£
£
£
£
Balance at 1 January 22
244,068
1,360,029
44,100
455,447
2,103,644
Issue of share capital
-
-
-
-
-
Other income
-
-
-
-
-
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(328,730)
(328,730)
Balance at 31 Dec 22
244,068
1,360,029
44,100
126,717
1,774,914
Balance at 1 January 22
244,068
1,360,029
44,100
126,717
1,774,914
Issue of share capital
-
-
-
-
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(324,962)
(324,962)
Balance at 30 June 2023
244,068
1,360,029
44,100
(198,244)
1,449,953
Evrima Plc Material Investment Position as at 30 June 2023
Listed Investments
Company
Shares
Share Price (CAD$)1
Premium Nickel Resources Limited (TSXV:PNRL)
822,787
$1.380
Canadian Critical Minerals Inc (TSXV:CCMI)
1,400,000
$0.040
Spark Energy Minerals Inc (CSE:EMIN)
500,000
$0.025
Transition Metals Corp (TSXV:XTM)
625,000
$0.070
Unlisted Investments
Company
Shares
Share Price (CAD + £)2
Kalahari Key Mineral Exploration Pty
3,802
£53.82
Eastport Ventures Inc
3,596,623
$0.30
- Share price at 30 June 2023
- Fair value assessment as at 30 June 2023
Evrima PLC - Interims-Jun-23 FINAL