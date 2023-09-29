Anzeige
PR Newswire
29.09.2023 | 08:06
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Evrima Plc - Interim Results For The Six Months Ended 30 June 2023

Evrima Plc - Interim Results For The Six Months Ended 30 June 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY EVRIMA PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

29September 2023

Evrima PLC

("Evrima" or the "Company")

AQSE: EVA

Interim Results For The Six Months Ended 30 June 2023

Evrima plc the investment issuer focused on opportunities within the commodities, mineral exploration and development sectors is pleased to announce its unaudited interims results for the six months ended 30 June 2023.

As of 30 June 2023, Evrima Plc maintains a diverse portfolio of both listed and private investments across various sectors. These investments align with the Company's strategic focus on opportunities within the commodities, mineral exploration, and development industries.

Evrima's holdings in listed investments encompass a range of publicly traded companies, reflecting its commitment to capitalising on opportunities in the ever-evolving global financial markets. These investments are selected with a view towards maximizing returns in the current economic landscape.

Additionally, the Company's portfolio includes private investments in companies that exhibit substantial growth potential within their respective niches. These investments are carefully chosen after rigorous due diligence and align with its long-term vision for sustained profitability and value creation.

Evrima Plc remains dedicated to actively managing and nurturing these holdings, seeking opportunities to optimise returns and unlock value for its shareholders. The Company's investment strategy is rooted in its ability to adapt to the dynamic economic and geopolitical environment while maintaining a prudent and forward-looking approach

Evrima continues to monitor the performance and developments of its holdings, striving to capitalise on favourable market conditions and seize opportunities as they arise. The Company's commitment to maintaining a well-balanced and strategically diversified investment portfolio remains unwavering.

Please note that detailed information regarding individual investments, including specific holdings, can be found in the Company's financial reports and statements.

The Company looks forward to providing further updates on its investment portfolio's performance and any notable developments in future reports.

The half-yearly financial report has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors.

The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS

Enquiries:

Company:
Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director)
burns@evrimaplc.com

Simon Grant-Rennick (Executive Chairman)
simon@evrimaplc.com

Novum Securities Limited (Corporate Adviser):

David Coffman / George Duxberry: + 44 (0) 20 7399 9400

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Stockbroker):


Lucy Williams: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Income Statement for the 6 months ended 30 June 2023

30 June 2023

Unaudited

31 December 2022

Audited

30 June 2022

Unaudited

£

£

£

Revenue

5,000

10,250

5,250

Administrative expenses

(88,537)

(166,997)

(84,379)

Fair value movement

(189,811)

(253,032)

(19,206)

Loss on sale of fixed asset investment

(51,614)

-

-

Interest payable and similar expense

-

(129)

-

Profit/(loss) before taxation

(324,962)

(409,908)

(98,335)

Taxation

-

81,178

-

Profit/(Loss) for the period

(324,962)

(328,730)

(98,335)

Basic earnings per share

(0.001)

(0.5)

(0.001)

Diluted earnings per share

(0.001)

(0.3)

(0.001)

Balance Sheet as at 30 June and 31 December

30 June

31 December

30 June

2023

2022

2022

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

£

£

£

Fixed Assets

Tangible assets

-

-

-

Investments

870,973

886,884

2,172,417

870,973

886,884

2,172,417

Current assets
Investments

741,630

1,046,355

39,133

Trade and other receivables

32,353

13,710

27,784

Cash and cash equivalents

172

44,386

1,307

774,155

1,104,451

68,224

Creditors: amounts falling due within one year

(140,395)

(161,640)

(89,419)

Deferred tax

(54,780)

(54,780)

(135,958)


Total Assets less current liabilities

1,449,953

1,774,914

2,015,264

Capital and reserves

Called up share capital

244,068

244,068

244,068

Share premium account

1,360,029

1,360,029

1,360,029

Other reserves

44,100

44,100

44,100

Profit and loss reserve

(198,244)

126,717

367,068

Total equity

1,449,953

1,774,914

2,015,264


Statement of Changes in Equity as at 30 June 2023

Share

Share

Other

Profit and loss

capital

premium

Reserves

Reserves

Total

£

£

£

£

£

Balance at 1 January 22

244,068

1,360,029

44,100

455,447

2,103,644

Issue of share capital

-

-

-

-

-

Other income

-

-

-

-

-

Loss for the period

-

-

-

(328,730)

(328,730)

Balance at 31 Dec 22

244,068

1,360,029

44,100

126,717

1,774,914

Balance at 1 January 22

244,068

1,360,029

44,100

126,717

1,774,914

Issue of share capital

-

-

-

-

Loss for the period

-

-

-

(324,962)

(324,962)

Balance at 30 June 2023

244,068

1,360,029

44,100

(198,244)

1,449,953

Evrima Plc Material Investment Position as at 30 June 2023

Listed Investments

Company

Shares

Share Price (CAD$)1

Premium Nickel Resources Limited (TSXV:PNRL)

822,787

$1.380

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc (TSXV:CCMI)

1,400,000

$0.040

Spark Energy Minerals Inc (CSE:EMIN)

500,000

$0.025

Transition Metals Corp (TSXV:XTM)

625,000

$0.070

Unlisted Investments

Company

Shares

Share Price (CAD + £)2

Kalahari Key Mineral Exploration Pty

3,802

£53.82

Eastport Ventures Inc

3,596,623

$0.30

  1. Share price at 30 June 2023
  2. Fair value assessment as at 30 June 2023


Evrima PLC - Interims-Jun-23 FINAL
