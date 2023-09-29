Globe Capital Limited - Interim Results for the six months period to 30 June 2023

29thSeptember 2023

Globe Capital Limited

("Globe Capital" or the "Company")

Interim Results for the six months period to 30 June 2023

Chairman's Statement

Globe Capital Limited is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the 6 months period to 30 June 2023. Operational costs for the period amounted to £47k compared to £35k for the 6 months to June 2022.

The Company's investment strategy continues to be that to seek medium-to-long term investments in businesses that exhibit growth potential. The Company continues to be an active investor in situations where the Company can make a clear contribution to the growth and development of the investment.

The Company continues to receive support from its shareholders and loan note holders to meet its ongoing costs.

The Company is still well placed to take advantage of any opportunities as they arise through 2023 onwards and will continue to look for further fund raising opportunities and investments.

Simon Grant Rennick

Chairman

Globe Capital Limited

Consolidated Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Six months ended 30 June 2023

6 months ended 30 June 2023 6 months ended 30 June 2022 Year ended

31 December

2022 GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP '000 Revenue - - - Cost of services - - - Gross Profit - - - Other Income - - - Administrative Expenses (47) (35) (87) Finance Costs (5) (3) (7) Loss Before Taxation (53) (38) (94) Taxation - - - Other Comprehensive Loss - - - Loss for the period (53) (38) (94) Earning / (Loss) per share Basic & Diluted (pence) (0.02)p (0.01)p (0.04)p

Globe Capital Limited

Consolidated Statement of financial position as at 30 June 2023

30 June

2023 30 June

2022 31 December

2022 GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP '000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment - - - Goodwill - - - Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 3 1 4 Current assets Other receivables and prepayments 8 12 11 Cash and cash equivalents 1 4 2 Other debtors and receivables - - - Total Assets 12 17 13 Current Liabilities Other payables 67 45 184 Creditors: falling due after more than one year Amounts due to directors 100 71 88 Amounts due to a related company 100 50 78 Other payables 130 127 - Total Liabilities 397 293 166 Net Assets (385) (276) (332) Shareholders' Equity Share Capital 645 645 645 Reserves (1030) (921) (977) Total Equity (385) (276) (332)

Globe Capital Limited

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Period ended 30 June 2023

6 months ended 30 June 2023 6 months ended 30 June 2022 Year ended

31 December

2022 GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP '000 Loss before income tax (53) (34) (94) Adjustment: Decrease/(Increase) in value of financial assets 1 1 4 Interest expenses 5 3 7 Gain on financial assets - - - Non cash transactions written off - - - Operating loss before working capital changes (47) (30) (83) Changes in working capital: Other receivables and prepayments (3) (3) (2) Other payables 13 (24) (19) Amounts due to directors - - - Amounts due to shareholders - - - Net cash used in operating activities - - - Cash flows from investing activities Other loan repayments - - - Increase in loans receivable - - - Increase in loans from related parties 12 17 46 Increase in directors' loan 22 17 34 Interest received - - - Net cash from investing activities 36 34 79 Increase in cash and cash equivalents (1) (23) (25) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 2 27 27 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1 4 2 Cash at Bank C/F 1 4 2

The financial information set out above has not been reviewed or audited by the company's auditors.

Basic and diluted profit per share is calculated by dividing the loss for the period of £53,000 (2022: loss £38,000) by the weighted average number of ordinary shares of 255,919,752 (2022: 255,919,752).

The directors of Globe Capital Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.

