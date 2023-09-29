Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
MEGA-MERGER im URAN-SEKTOR ist Startschuss für massive Hausse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.09.2023 | 08:06
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Globe Capital Limited - Interim Results for the six months period to 30 June 2023

Globe Capital Limited - Interim Results for the six months period to 30 June 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29

29thSeptember 2023

Globe Capital Limited

("Globe Capital" or the "Company")

Interim Results for the six months period to 30 June 2023

Chairman's Statement

Globe Capital Limited is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the 6 months period to 30 June 2023. Operational costs for the period amounted to £47k compared to £35k for the 6 months to June 2022.

The Company's investment strategy continues to be that to seek medium-to-long term investments in businesses that exhibit growth potential. The Company continues to be an active investor in situations where the Company can make a clear contribution to the growth and development of the investment.

The Company continues to receive support from its shareholders and loan note holders to meet its ongoing costs.

The Company is still well placed to take advantage of any opportunities as they arise through 2023 onwards and will continue to look for further fund raising opportunities and investments.

29thSeptember 2023

Simon Grant Rennick

Chairman

Globe Capital Limited

Consolidated Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Six months ended 30 June 2023

6 months ended 30 June 2023 6 months ended 30 June 2022Year ended
31 December
2022
GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP '000
Revenue---
Cost of services---
Gross Profit-- -
Other Income---
Administrative Expenses(47)(35)(87)
Finance Costs(5) (3)(7)
Loss Before Taxation(53)(38)(94)
Taxation - --
Other Comprehensive Loss - --
Loss for the period(53)(38)(94)
Earning / (Loss) per share
Basic & Diluted (pence) (0.02)p (0.01)p(0.04)p

Globe Capital Limited

Consolidated Statement of financial position as at 30 June 2023

30 June
2023 		30 June
2022 		31 December
2022
GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP '000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment- - -
Goodwill---
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss314
Current assets
Other receivables and prepayments81211
Cash and cash equivalents142
Other debtors and receivables---
Total Assets121713
Current Liabilities
Other payables6745184
Creditors: falling due after more than one year
Amounts due to directors1007188
Amounts due to a related company1005078
Other payables130127-
Total Liabilities397293166
Net Assets(385)(276)(332)
Shareholders' Equity
Share Capital645645645
Reserves(1030)(921)(977)
Total Equity(385)(276)(332)

Globe Capital Limited

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Period ended 30 June 2023

6 months ended 30 June 2023 6 months ended 30 June 2022 Year ended
31 December
2022
GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP '000
Loss before income tax(53)(34)(94)
Adjustment:
Decrease/(Increase) in value of financial assets114
Interest expenses537
Gain on financial assets---
Non cash transactions written off---
Operating loss before working capital changes(47)(30)(83)
Changes in working capital:
Other receivables and prepayments(3)(3)(2)
Other payables13(24)(19)
Amounts due to directors---
Amounts due to shareholders---
Net cash used in operating activities---
Cash flows from investing activities
Other loan repayments---
Increase in loans receivable---
Increase in loans from related parties121746
Increase in directors' loan221734
Interest received---
Net cash from investing activities363479
Increase in cash and cash equivalents(1)(23)(25)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period2 2727
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period142
Cash at Bank C/F142

The financial information set out above has not been reviewed or audited by the company's auditors.

Basic and diluted profit per share is calculated by dividing the loss for the period of £53,000 (2022: loss £38,000) by the weighted average number of ordinary shares of 255,919,752 (2022: 255,919,752).

The directors of Globe Capital Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information

Globe Capital Limited

Darren Edmonston

Tel: +44 (0) 1279 635511

CORPORATE ADVISER AND CONTACT DETAILS:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl

Tel: +44 (0) 207 469 0930


Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.