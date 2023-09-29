Igraine Plc - Interim Results for the Half-Year to 30 June 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. Upon the publication of this announcement via a regulatory information service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

29 September 2022

Igraine Plc

("Igraine" or "the Company")

Interim Results for the Half-Year to 30 June 2023

Igraine plc, Directors Statement,

We are pleased to present the interim results for Igraine plc (AQUIS: KING) for the period ending 30 June 2023. This reporting period has unfolded in a challenging economic environment, but we are encouraged by the positive developments in our ongoing discussions and commercialisation efforts.

Despite the economic headwinds, our maiden investment with Excalibur Medicines Ltd ("EML") continues to progress positively. Igraine owns a 2% interest in EML that was awarded the exclusive commercial rights to and owns the patents on a drug, AZD1656, which is being developed as a potential therapeutic for diabetics suffering from COVID-19. The Excalibur team is actively engaged in commercialisation discussions, with a preference for a potential trade sale. The Company will update the market in due course.

Additionally, recognising the volatility in global financial markets, we remain vigilant and proactive. We are actively exploring opportunities with businesses that offer fundamentally strong value propositions.

The interim financial results have not been reviewed by the Company's auditor.

On behalf of the Board

Steve Winfield

Executive Director

INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)

For the period ended 30 June 2023

Igraine plc 6 mths to 6 mths to 30 June 30 June 2023 2022 £ GBP £ GBP Revenue - - Cost of Sales - - Gross Profit/(Loss) - - Other Operating Income - - Loss on revaluation of investments (43,049) - Administrative Expenses (82,020) (128,223) Loss before Investment Activities (125,069) (128,223) Interest income 2,479 - (Loss) before Amortisation of Preference Shares (122,590) (128,223) Profit/(Loss) before Taxation (122,590) (128,223) Taxation Expense - - Total Comprehensive Income attributable to Equity Holders of the Company (122,590) (128,223)

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

As at 30 June 2023

Igraine plc As at As at 30 June 30 June 2023 2022 £ GBP £ GBP Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment - 2,089 Investments 818,013 615,113 818,013 617,202 Current assets Trade and other receivables 118,625 148,302 Cash and cash equivalents 226,174 765,723 344,799 914,025 Total assets 1,162,812 1,531,227 Equity and liabilities Equity Issued share capital 588,785 588,785 Share Premium 1,946,995 1,946,995 Other reserves 46,116 46,116 Retained earnings (1,640,657) (1,300,926) 941,239 1,280,970 Non current liabilities Loans and borrowings 24,946 43,788 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 196,627 206,469 Total liabilities 221,573 250,257 Total equity and liabilities 1,162,812 1,531,227

THE DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

Enquiries

Company:

Simon Grant-Rennick (Executive Director)

Steve Winfield (Executive Director)

Aquis Growth Market Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl

Tel: +44 (0) 207 469 0930