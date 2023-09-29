Startup Giants Plc - Half-yearly Financial Report
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29
STARTUP GIANTS PLC
("Startup Giants" or the "Company"; AQSE: SUG)
HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT
The directors of Startup Giants (the "Directors") present below the Company's half-yearly financial report for the six month period from 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023.
Startup Giants is a UK-based start-up accelerator that invests in and mentors internet technology start-up businesses in the UK and internationally.
Financial Results
Financial highlights for the period, extracted from the financial statements below (which have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors), are:
30 June 2023
30 June 2022
Operational profit/(loss)
£70,770
£5,135
Profit/(loss) per share
5.7 pence
0.41 pence
Cash and cash equivalents
£665,281
£877,328
Shareholders' funds
£629,905
£697,782
The focus of Startup Giants in 2023 to date has been to support its portfolio of founders to target further investment rounds and showcase their investment opportunities to a growing number of venture syndicate partners, and the Company has seen a number of founders successfully complete investment rounds in the current period.
Startup Giants has also continued to build on its engagement model and delivery programmes with early stage start-up founders both in the United Kingdom and Europe to source new talent and innovation.
Current Trading and Post Balance Sheet Developments
Current trading remains in line with the Directors' expectations at the beginning of the second half of the 2023 financial year.
Outlook
Looking ahead, the Company will continue to explore expanding its services into regions outside the United Kingdom and to scaling its RAISE platform for private venture capital syndicates.
Conclusion
The Directors would like to thank shareholders for their continuing support during the period under review and look forward to informing them of developments at Startup Giants during the remainder of the current financial year and beyond.
Jeb Buckler
Chief Executive Officer
Startup Giants plc
Startup Giants plc
Statement of Comprehensive Income
Six months ended 30 June 2023
Six months ended 30 June 2022
Six months ended 30 June 2022
GBP
GBP
Turnover
100,396
243,399
Administrative expenses
(106,176)
(237,689)
Gain on investments held at fair value
76,750
-
Operating profit/(loss)
70,969
5,710
Finance costs
(199)
(575)
Profit/(loss) before taxation
70,770
5,135
Taxation
-
-
Profit/(loss) for the period
70,770
5,135
Earnings per share:
Basic and Diluted (pence)
5.7p
0.41p
Startup Giants plc
Statement of Financial Position
As at 30 June 2023
30 June 2023
30 June 2022
GBP
GBP
Non-current assets:
Goodwill
9,584
14,584
Property, plant and equipment
1,005
1,906
Investments
77,100
-
87,689
16,490
Current assets:
Trade and other receivables
20,672
82,667
Cash and cash equivalents
665,281
877,328
685,953
959,995
Current liabilities:
Trade and other payables
(132,153)
(259,120)
Bank borrowings
(5,000)
(5,000)
(137,153)
(264,120)
Net current assets
548,799
695,875
Non-current liabilities
(9,583)
(14,583)
Net assets
626,905
697,782
Equity:
Called up share capital
152,405
152,405
Share premium account
960,102
960,102
Retained earnings
(485,602)
(414,725)
Total equity
629,905
697,782
Statement of Cash Flows
Statement of Cash Flows
Six months ended 30 June 2023
Six months ended 30 June 2022
Six months ended 30 June 2022
GBP
GBP
Profit/(loss) for the period after tax
70,770
5,135
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortisation
2,940
2,813
Interest expense
199
575
Gain on investments held at fair value
(76,750)
-
Movement in trade and other receivables
11,187
14,455
Movement in trade and other payables
(49,905)
(238,714)
Cash absorbed by operations
(41,559)
(215,736)
Investing activities:
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
-
(199)
Purchase of investments
(350)
-
Financing activities:
Interest paid
(199)
(575)
Bank loan repaid
(5,000)
(5,000)
(Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
(47,108)
(221,510)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
712,389
1,098,838
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
665,281
877,328
The financial information set out above has not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors.
The financial information set out above has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted for use in the European Union.
The Directors of Startup Giants plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
