Startup Giants Plc - Half-yearly Financial Report

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29

THE DIRECTORS OF STARTUP GIANTS PLC CONSIDER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT TO CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 594/2014 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND THE COUNCIL OF 16 APRIL 2014 ON MARKET ABUSE AS IT FORMS PART OF RETAINED EU LAW AS DEFINED IN THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. BY PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THE INFORMATION SET OUT WITHIN IT IS DEEMED NOW TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

STARTUP GIANTS PLC

("Startup Giants" or the "Company"; AQSE: SUG)

HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT

The directors of Startup Giants (the "Directors") present below the Company's half-yearly financial report for the six month period from 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023.

Startup Giants is a UK-based start-up accelerator that invests in and mentors internet technology start-up businesses in the UK and internationally.

Financial Results

Financial highlights for the period, extracted from the financial statements below (which have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors), are:

30 June 2023 30 June 2022 Operational profit/(loss) £70,770 £5,135 Profit/(loss) per share 5.7 pence 0.41 pence Cash and cash equivalents £665,281 £877,328 Shareholders' funds £629,905 £697,782

The focus of Startup Giants in 2023 to date has been to support its portfolio of founders to target further investment rounds and showcase their investment opportunities to a growing number of venture syndicate partners, and the Company has seen a number of founders successfully complete investment rounds in the current period.

Startup Giants has also continued to build on its engagement model and delivery programmes with early stage start-up founders both in the United Kingdom and Europe to source new talent and innovation.

Current Trading and Post Balance Sheet Developments

Current trading remains in line with the Directors' expectations at the beginning of the second half of the 2023 financial year.

Outlook

Looking ahead, the Company will continue to explore expanding its services into regions outside the United Kingdom and to scaling its RAISE platform for private venture capital syndicates.

Conclusion

The Directors would like to thank shareholders for their continuing support during the period under review and look forward to informing them of developments at Startup Giants during the remainder of the current financial year and beyond.

Jeb Buckler

Chief Executive Officer

Startup Giants plc

Startup Giants plc

Statement of Comprehensive Income

Six months ended 30 June 2023

Six months ended 30 June 2023 Six months ended 30 June 2022 GBP GBP Turnover 100,396 243,399 Administrative expenses (106,176) (237,689) Gain on investments held at fair value 76,750 - Operating profit/(loss) 70,969 5,710 Finance costs (199) (575) Profit/(loss) before taxation 70,770 5,135 Taxation - - Profit/(loss) for the period 70,770 5,135 Earnings per share: Basic and Diluted (pence) 5.7p 0.41p

Startup Giants plc

Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2023

30 June 2023 30 June 2022 GBP GBP Non-current assets: Goodwill 9,584 14,584 Property, plant and equipment 1,005 1,906 Investments 77,100 - 87,689 16,490 Current assets: Trade and other receivables 20,672 82,667 Cash and cash equivalents 665,281 877,328 685,953 959,995 Current liabilities: Trade and other payables (132,153) (259,120) Bank borrowings (5,000) (5,000) (137,153) (264,120) Net current assets 548,799 695,875 Non-current liabilities (9,583) (14,583) Net assets 626,905 697,782 Equity: Called up share capital 152,405 152,405 Share premium account 960,102 960,102 Retained earnings (485,602) (414,725) Total equity 629,905 697,782

Startup Giants plc

Statement of Cash Flows

Six months ended 30 June 2023

Six months ended 30 June 2023 Six months ended 30 June 2022 GBP GBP Profit/(loss) for the period after tax 70,770 5,135 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortisation 2,940 2,813 Interest expense 199 575 Gain on investments held at fair value (76,750) - Movement in trade and other receivables 11,187 14,455 Movement in trade and other payables (49,905) (238,714) Cash absorbed by operations (41,559) (215,736) Investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment - (199) Purchase of investments (350) - Financing activities: Interest paid (199) (575) Bank loan repaid (5,000) (5,000) (Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (47,108) (221,510) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 712,389 1,098,838 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 665,281 877,328

The financial information set out above has not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors.

The financial information set out above has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted for use in the European Union.

The Directors of Startup Giants plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

