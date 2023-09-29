Anzeige
Freitag, 29.09.2023
WKN: 856200 | ISIN: BE0003470755 | Ticker-Symbol: SOL
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2023 | 08:10
Solvay S.A.: Solvay invites analysts and institutional investors to SpecialtyCo's and EssentialCo's first Capital Markets Day

Brussels, September 29, 2023 at 8am CEST - Solvay today announced that it will organize a Capital Markets Day for analysts and institutional investors on November 13, 2023 at its new office in Brussels. Two separate sessions will be held over the course of the day, led by the future management teams of each company.

At the conclusion of both presentations, attendees will have the opportunity to meet both Executive Leadership teams and other senior management more informally during a walking dinner reception.

"We are thrilled to present the first ever investor event for the future two companies," said Ilham Kadri, CEO of Solvay. "We are especially excited to feature an innovation showcase, whereby attendees in person will have the ability to see some of our latest innovations and hear from our technical experts across many different industries."

Registration for this event is available on the company website.

The event will be broadcasted live (listen only) and a replay will be available shortly after the event. More details will be available in due time.



Attachment

  • 20230929_CMD invitation PR_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9d21f509-d392-4f3e-b609-3087407d6ef5)

