Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2023) - me88, the powerhouse of online casino Malaysia, has been granted a master license of gaming service provider by the Government of Curacao, also known as Curacao Gaming. This sees me88 as one of the few online casinos in Asia to be recognized by not only international gambling regulators and game laboratories, but also governmental organizations.





Since it was first established, me88 has quickly become Malaysia online casino enthusiasts' go-to for the finest gaming experience. Today, players can get to enjoy more than 1,000 games, including but not limited to slots, sports, esports, live casino, and lottery all-in-one platform. Additionally, all me88's games are tested and certified by renowned game laboratories - BMM Testlabs, iTech Labs, and Iovation to name a few, to ensure a fair play game environment and player's privacy is protected with utmost confidentiality.





When asked about the difference between me88 and other online casinos in Malaysia, James Snider, me88 spokesperson, stated, "We are a prominent brand in Malaysia and possess significant bargaining power with our game providers. Many people have misconceptions about online casino platforms in Malaysia. Online casinos in Malaysia serve as platforms for game providers of various brands to list their games. As a result, most of our income is derived from commissions and bonuses distributed by these game providers. Due to our large player base, we possess the capital to negotiate with game providers, enabling us to offer high odds and other benefits to our Malaysian players. This is how we go the extra mile to meet our players' needs, and because of the support and trust of the wider community, we have also been granted the necessary licenses for security. We will continue to do our best to deliver world-class gaming experiences that are worthy of the trust of both the authorities and players in line with our slogan, 'Asia's Most Trusted Platform: play safe play me'."

It is interesting to note that me88 is also one of the few Malaysian online casinos that has signed collaboration agreements with Evolution Gaming early this year to launch exclusive games from the respective game providers, namely Evolution Gaming's Salon Privé. The former allows players to enjoy higher payout odds of table games on 1-vs-1 setting with the privilege to change dealer, cards, start and stop games as they wish.

About me88 Online Casino Malaysia

me88 is a household name in the online gaming industry that certified and licensed by online gaming authorities around the globe such as the Government of Curacao, BMM Testlabs, TST Global, and more. Having operated in the industry for more than 10 years, me88 has accumulated a huge base of loyal customers that including not only online gaming enthusiasts, but also celebrities from different backgrounds. Conor McGregor, Namewee, DJ Yanis, Thai Hot Guy, to name a few, are celebrities who have collaborated with me88 on different occasions. With the continuous support from the public and approval from celebrities and online gaming authorities, me88 will continue to grow and reach its full potential as players' No.1 choice for online gaming entertainment in no time.





To find out more information about me88, please visit me88's official website at HERE.

