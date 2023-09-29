SciBase: Nevisense detects skin barrier damage from skin models in research

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO:SCIB), a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders announced today the publication of a collaborative scientific project with the Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research (SIAF) in Davos, Switzerland. The study is the first to use Nevisense to measure skin barrier function in human excised skin samples, demonstrating Nevisense as an effective laboratory research device.

Skin barrier research comprises one of the fastest-growing fields within the dermatology community, including the development of new therapeutics, testing cosmetics, and beauty products, testing other consumer goods, and the scientific investigation of diseases related to the skin barrier.

Nevisense and its underlying Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) technology were used to assess the effect of commercially available detergents on the skin barrier of mice and human skin samples. The top-line results of the study indicated that:

EIS is a reliable biomarker/indicator of the skin barrier function in both ex vivo (lab research) and in vivo (human studies) models, with a higher sensitivity than trans-epidermal water loss (TEWL).

(lab research) and (human studies) models, with a higher sensitivity than trans-epidermal water loss (TEWL). EIS showed a significant correlation with protein biomarkers that are associated with inflammatory pathways.

EIS further correlated with the expression of skin barrier-related genes.

EIS is a fast and reliable tool for investigating skin barrier function in both ex vivo and in vivo models, with possible applications in dermatological and cosmetic studies.

"We are very encouraged to see that EIS measurements could identify skin barrier impairment at such an early stage and with high sensitivity. EIS provides an increasingly useful tool for such evaluations" said Professor Cezmi Akdis at SIAF (Swiss Institute of Asthma and Allergy Research).

"This publication represents a rewarding collaborative effort between several leading organizations in the skin barrier research space. We are proud of the technology underpinning the success of this project. Skin barrier research has grown rapidly to include diseases like eczema, psoriasis, allergic disorders, and many others. We believe that Nevisense has the potential to become the state-of-the-art research tool within the skin barrier space, and now we can expand this to include ex vivo, in vivo, and human studies," says Pia Renaudin, appointed Chief Executive Officer of SciBase.

The full results of the study have now been published in the scientific journal Allergy Household laundry detergents disrupt barrier integrity and induce inflammation in mouse and human skin - Rinaldi - Allergy - Wiley Online Library. The study was carried out jointly from SIAF (CH), SciBase (SE), and Genoskin (FR), amongst others.

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, that has developed a unique point of care platform for the non-invasive detection of skin cancer and other skin conditions. SciBase is a pioneer within augmented intelligence, combining artificial intelligence with Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) to provide objective information that assists dermatologists and others in clinical decision-making. SciBase's products include Nevisense and Nevisense Go and to date the platform addresses the areas of melanoma detection, non-melanoma skin cancer detection and skin barrier assessment. Nevisense is the only FDA-approved device for the detection of melanoma and the only MDR-approved technology for skin cancer detection in Europe. SciBase's technology is based on more than 20 years of academic research at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information please visit www.scibase.com. All press-releases and financial reports can be found here: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

