DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 29-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 September 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 28 September 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 170,000 130,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.102 GBP0.954 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.096 GBP0.945 GBP0.950876 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.100674

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 665,717,715 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4307 1.100 XDUB 09:45:27 00067169025TRLO0 439 1.100 XDUB 09:45:27 00067169026TRLO0 4268 1.100 XDUB 10:25:02 00067170181TRLO0 628 1.100 XDUB 10:25:02 00067170182TRLO0 4905 1.096 XDUB 10:37:33 00067170384TRLO0 5260 1.096 XDUB 10:51:29 00067170920TRLO0 2791 1.098 XDUB 12:05:51 00067172784TRLO0 1417 1.098 XDUB 12:09:34 00067172876TRLO0 3431 1.098 XDUB 12:09:34 00067172877TRLO0 846 1.098 XDUB 12:09:34 00067172878TRLO0 465 1.096 XDUB 12:39:44 00067173358TRLO0 1213 1.096 XDUB 12:39:44 00067173359TRLO0 241 1.096 XDUB 12:39:44 00067173360TRLO0 432 1.098 XDUB 12:46:18 00067173447TRLO0 4541 1.098 XDUB 12:52:45 00067173525TRLO0 1370 1.096 XDUB 12:57:28 00067173598TRLO0 4458 1.100 XDUB 13:18:52 00067173985TRLO0 4400 1.100 XDUB 13:18:52 00067173987TRLO0 5349 1.100 XDUB 13:18:52 00067173988TRLO0 2000 1.102 XDUB 13:18:52 00067173990TRLO0 2271 1.102 XDUB 13:18:52 00067173991TRLO0 1333 1.102 XDUB 13:18:52 00067173992TRLO0 2497 1.102 XDUB 13:18:52 00067173993TRLO0 2287 1.102 XDUB 13:18:52 00067173994TRLO0 205 1.102 XDUB 13:18:52 00067173995TRLO0 178 1.102 XDUB 13:46:13 00067174417TRLO0 2402 1.102 XDUB 13:46:13 00067174418TRLO0 2326 1.102 XDUB 13:46:13 00067174419TRLO0 1869 1.102 XDUB 13:56:41 00067174628TRLO0 8090 1.102 XDUB 13:56:41 00067174629TRLO0 6378 1.100 XDUB 15:07:11 00067176189TRLO0 8599 1.102 XDUB 15:07:11 00067176190TRLO0 6704 1.102 XDUB 15:07:11 00067176191TRLO0 5200 1.102 XDUB 15:07:35 00067176213TRLO0 7735 1.102 XDUB 15:07:35 00067176214TRLO0 2000 1.102 XDUB 15:07:35 00067176215TRLO0 5130 1.100 XDUB 15:08:10 00067176232TRLO0 5034 1.100 XDUB 15:22:46 00067176574TRLO0 5013 1.100 XDUB 15:26:39 00067176664TRLO0 15000 1.102 XDUB 16:09:00 00067178122TRLO0 1035 1.102 XDUB 16:09:00 00067178123TRLO0 9978 1.102 XDUB 16:09:03 00067178125TRLO0 4997 1.102 XDUB 16:09:03 00067178126TRLO0 2589 1.102 XDUB 16:09:26 00067178140TRLO0 339 1.102 XDUB 16:12:29 00067178250TRLO0 1 1.102 XDUB 16:15:28 00067178358TRLO0 286 1.102 XDUB 16:16:22 00067178389TRLO0 2099 1.102 XDUB 16:23:01 00067178697TRLO0 2553 1.102 XDUB 16:23:01 00067178698TRLO0 1726 1.102 XDUB 16:23:01 00067178699TRLO0 1385 1.102 XDUB 16:23:01 00067178700TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 11258 94.90 XLON 10:25:02 00067170178TRLO0 4428 94.90 XLON 10:25:02 00067170179TRLO0 4516 94.90 XLON 10:25:02 00067170180TRLO0 4502 94.50 XLON 10:37:33 00067170383TRLO0 4842 94.50 XLON 10:51:29 00067170919TRLO0 1060 94.90 XLON 13:04:18 00067173708TRLO0 10419 94.90 XLON 13:18:52 00067173982TRLO0 4532 94.90 XLON 13:18:52 00067173983TRLO0 4608 94.90 XLON 13:18:52 00067173984TRLO0 3160 94.80 XLON 13:18:52 00067173986TRLO0 1937 94.80 XLON 13:18:52 00067173989TRLO0 268 95.00 XLON 13:56:41 00067174625TRLO0 3948 95.00 XLON 13:56:41 00067174626TRLO0 8 95.00 XLON 13:56:41 00067174627TRLO0 1570 95.10 XLON 14:20:35 00067175041TRLO0 209 95.00 XLON 14:22:43 00067175074TRLO0 1633 95.00 XLON 14:41:52 00067175524TRLO0 5513 95.40 XLON 14:59:08 00067176008TRLO0 1600 95.40 XLON 14:59:08 00067176009TRLO0 15662 95.40 XLON 14:59:08 00067176010TRLO0 4824 95.40 XLON 14:59:08 00067176011TRLO0 911 95.10 XLON 14:59:08 00067176012TRLO0 28 95.10 XLON 14:59:08 00067176013TRLO0 3724 95.10 XLON 15:07:11 00067176188TRLO0 4185 95.00 XLON 15:21:07 00067176541TRLO0 5200 94.90 XLON 15:26:39 00067176663TRLO0 3134 95.40 XLON 16:08:52 00067178096TRLO0 17074 95.40 XLON 16:08:52 00067178097TRLO0 3622 95.40 XLON 16:08:53 00067178098TRLO0 27 95.40 XLON 16:08:53 00067178099TRLO0 1598 95.30 XLON 16:16:26 00067178393TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 274700 EQS News ID: 1737443 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1737443&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)