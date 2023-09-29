Anzeige
Freitag, 29.09.2023

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
29-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
29 September 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 28 September 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis 
Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           170,000     130,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.102     GBP0.954 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.096     GBP0.945 
                                    GBP0.950876 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.100674

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 665,717,715 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4307       1.100         XDUB      09:45:27      00067169025TRLO0 
439       1.100         XDUB      09:45:27      00067169026TRLO0 
4268       1.100         XDUB      10:25:02      00067170181TRLO0 
628       1.100         XDUB      10:25:02      00067170182TRLO0 
4905       1.096         XDUB      10:37:33      00067170384TRLO0 
5260       1.096         XDUB      10:51:29      00067170920TRLO0 
2791       1.098         XDUB      12:05:51      00067172784TRLO0 
1417       1.098         XDUB      12:09:34      00067172876TRLO0 
3431       1.098         XDUB      12:09:34      00067172877TRLO0 
846       1.098         XDUB      12:09:34      00067172878TRLO0 
465       1.096         XDUB      12:39:44      00067173358TRLO0 
1213       1.096         XDUB      12:39:44      00067173359TRLO0 
241       1.096         XDUB      12:39:44      00067173360TRLO0 
432       1.098         XDUB      12:46:18      00067173447TRLO0 
4541       1.098         XDUB      12:52:45      00067173525TRLO0 
1370       1.096         XDUB      12:57:28      00067173598TRLO0 
4458       1.100         XDUB      13:18:52      00067173985TRLO0 
4400       1.100         XDUB      13:18:52      00067173987TRLO0 
5349       1.100         XDUB      13:18:52      00067173988TRLO0 
2000       1.102         XDUB      13:18:52      00067173990TRLO0 
2271       1.102         XDUB      13:18:52      00067173991TRLO0 
1333       1.102         XDUB      13:18:52      00067173992TRLO0 
2497       1.102         XDUB      13:18:52      00067173993TRLO0 
2287       1.102         XDUB      13:18:52      00067173994TRLO0 
205       1.102         XDUB      13:18:52      00067173995TRLO0 
178       1.102         XDUB      13:46:13      00067174417TRLO0 
2402       1.102         XDUB      13:46:13      00067174418TRLO0 
2326       1.102         XDUB      13:46:13      00067174419TRLO0 
1869       1.102         XDUB      13:56:41      00067174628TRLO0 
8090       1.102         XDUB      13:56:41      00067174629TRLO0 
6378       1.100         XDUB      15:07:11      00067176189TRLO0 
8599       1.102         XDUB      15:07:11      00067176190TRLO0 
6704       1.102         XDUB      15:07:11      00067176191TRLO0 
5200       1.102         XDUB      15:07:35      00067176213TRLO0 
7735       1.102         XDUB      15:07:35      00067176214TRLO0 
2000       1.102         XDUB      15:07:35      00067176215TRLO0 
5130       1.100         XDUB      15:08:10      00067176232TRLO0 
5034       1.100         XDUB      15:22:46      00067176574TRLO0 
5013       1.100         XDUB      15:26:39      00067176664TRLO0 
15000      1.102         XDUB      16:09:00      00067178122TRLO0 
1035       1.102         XDUB      16:09:00      00067178123TRLO0 
9978       1.102         XDUB      16:09:03      00067178125TRLO0 
4997       1.102         XDUB      16:09:03      00067178126TRLO0 
2589       1.102         XDUB      16:09:26      00067178140TRLO0 
339       1.102         XDUB      16:12:29      00067178250TRLO0 
1        1.102         XDUB      16:15:28      00067178358TRLO0 
286       1.102         XDUB      16:16:22      00067178389TRLO0 
2099       1.102         XDUB      16:23:01      00067178697TRLO0 
2553       1.102         XDUB      16:23:01      00067178698TRLO0 
1726       1.102         XDUB      16:23:01      00067178699TRLO0 
1385       1.102         XDUB      16:23:01      00067178700TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
11258      94.90         XLON      10:25:02      00067170178TRLO0 
4428       94.90         XLON      10:25:02      00067170179TRLO0 
4516       94.90         XLON      10:25:02      00067170180TRLO0 
4502       94.50         XLON      10:37:33      00067170383TRLO0 
4842       94.50         XLON      10:51:29      00067170919TRLO0 
1060       94.90         XLON      13:04:18      00067173708TRLO0 
10419      94.90         XLON      13:18:52      00067173982TRLO0 
4532       94.90         XLON      13:18:52      00067173983TRLO0 
4608       94.90         XLON      13:18:52      00067173984TRLO0 
3160       94.80         XLON      13:18:52      00067173986TRLO0 
1937       94.80         XLON      13:18:52      00067173989TRLO0 
268       95.00         XLON      13:56:41      00067174625TRLO0 
3948       95.00         XLON      13:56:41      00067174626TRLO0 
8        95.00         XLON      13:56:41      00067174627TRLO0 
1570       95.10         XLON      14:20:35      00067175041TRLO0 
209       95.00         XLON      14:22:43      00067175074TRLO0 
1633       95.00         XLON      14:41:52      00067175524TRLO0 
5513       95.40         XLON      14:59:08      00067176008TRLO0 
1600       95.40         XLON      14:59:08      00067176009TRLO0 
15662      95.40         XLON      14:59:08      00067176010TRLO0 
4824       95.40         XLON      14:59:08      00067176011TRLO0 
911       95.10         XLON      14:59:08      00067176012TRLO0 
28        95.10         XLON      14:59:08      00067176013TRLO0 
3724       95.10         XLON      15:07:11      00067176188TRLO0 
4185       95.00         XLON      15:21:07      00067176541TRLO0 
5200       94.90         XLON      15:26:39      00067176663TRLO0 
3134       95.40         XLON      16:08:52      00067178096TRLO0 
17074      95.40         XLON      16:08:52      00067178097TRLO0 
3622       95.40         XLON      16:08:53      00067178098TRLO0 
27        95.40         XLON      16:08:53      00067178099TRLO0 
1598       95.30         XLON      16:16:26      00067178393TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  274700 
EQS News ID:  1737443 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1737443&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

