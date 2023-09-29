DJ One Heritage Group plc: Directorate Change

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) One Heritage Group plc: Directorate Change 29-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 September 2023 ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC (the "Company") Directorate Change One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG) (the "Company), the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England today announces that Anthony Unsworth has informed the Board of his decision to resign as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Executive Director of the Company. Anthony will continue in his role as CFO and Executive Director during his notice period during the next six months. Jason Upton, Chief Executive Officer, said: "The Board of One Heritage extends its gratitude to Anthony for his dedication and commitment to the Group during his fourteen-month tenure during which he has taken a lead role through a period of change, and the financing of key projects. We will continue to work closely with Anthony as he continues in his day to day role and the spearheading of several initiatives to ensure a smooth transition and we wish him all the best for the future." Anthony Unsworth, Chief Financial Officer, remarked: "It has been a privilege to be a part of the One Heritage team and I would like to express my gratitude to everyone at One Heritage for their support and to extend my best wishes for their continued success." The Company has already begun speaking with its contacts in the headhunter world and has started the process of finding the right person for the next leg of the growth in the business. Contacts One Heritage Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com Anthony Unsworth Chief Financial Officer Email: anthony.unsworth@one-heritage.com Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR) Charles Goodwin/Annabelle Wills/Bessie Elliot Email: oneheritage@yellowjerseypr.com Tel: +44 (0)203 004 9512 About One Heritage Group One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living. The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG. For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: BOA TIDM: OHG LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 274697 EQS News ID: 1737425 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

