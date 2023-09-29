Anzeige
Freitag, 29.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
MEGA-MERGER im URAN-SEKTOR ist Startschuss für massive Hausse!
WKN: A2QLVM | ISIN: GB00BLF79495 | Ticker-Symbol:
29.09.2023 | 08:31
One Heritage Group plc: Directorate Change

One Heritage Group plc: Directorate Change 
29-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
29 September 2023 
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC 
(the "Company") 
Directorate Change 
 
One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG) (the "Company), the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property 
manager focused on the North of England today announces that Anthony Unsworth has informed the Board of his decision to 
resign as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Executive Director of the Company. Anthony will continue in his role as 
CFO and Executive Director during his notice period during the next six months. 
Jason Upton, Chief Executive Officer, said: 
"The Board of One Heritage extends its gratitude to Anthony for his dedication and commitment to the Group during his 
fourteen-month tenure during which he has taken a lead role through a period of change, and the financing of key 
projects. We will continue to work closely with Anthony as he continues in his day to day role and the spearheading of 
several initiatives to ensure a smooth transition and we wish him all the best for the future." 
Anthony Unsworth, Chief Financial Officer, remarked: 
"It has been a privilege to be a part of the One Heritage team and I would like to express my gratitude to everyone at 
One Heritage for their support and to extend my best wishes for their continued success." 
 
The Company has already begun speaking with its contacts in the headhunter world and has started the process of finding 
the right person for the next leg of the growth in the business. 
 
 
Contacts 
 
One Heritage Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com 
 
Anthony Unsworth 
Chief Financial Officer 
Email: anthony.unsworth@one-heritage.com 
 
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
 
Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR) 
Charles Goodwin/Annabelle Wills/Bessie Elliot 
Email: oneheritage@yellowjerseypr.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 004 9512 
 
About One Heritage Group 
One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily 
in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC 
became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living. 
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker 
OHG. 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      OHG 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  274697 
EQS News ID:  1737425 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1737425&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
