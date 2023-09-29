Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Ultimativer Ausbruch - Triggert dieses starke Signal eine Monster-Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LA5K | ISIN: SE0000872095 | Ticker-Symbol: B6E
Frankfurt
29.09.23
08:05 Uhr
19,220 Euro
-0,010
-0,05 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,31019,44008:58
0,0000,00008:55
PR Newswire
29.09.2023 | 08:42
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Change in number of shares and votes in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) (STO: SOBI) ("Sobi") has, as previously announced, carried out a rights issue of common shares, which has resulted in changes in the number of shares and votes in Sobi.

Through the rights issue, the final outcome of which was announced in a press release on 19 September 2023, the number of common shares has increased by 42,419,668, corresponding to an equal number of votes. As of 29 September 2023, the total number of shares in Sobi amounts to 353,756,464 shares, corresponding to an equal number of votes. All shares are common shares. As of 29 September 2023 Sobi holds 14,317,866 common shares.

Sobi

Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,800 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2022, revenue amounted to SEK 18.8 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at www.sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

For more information, please contact:

Tobias Cottmann
Head of Investor Relations & External Communication (interim)
+41 79 287 10 51
tobias.cottmann@sobi.com

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 29 September 2023 at 08:00 CEST

Important information

The securities referred to in the press release have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/3843076/2326971.pdf

Change in number of shares and votes in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/change-in-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab-publ-301942652.html

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.