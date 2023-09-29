Change in number of shares and votes in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) (STO: SOBI) ("Sobi") has, as previously announced, carried out a rights issue of common shares, which has resulted in changes in the number of shares and votes in Sobi.

Through the rights issue, the final outcome of which was announced in a press release on 19 September 2023, the number of common shares has increased by 42,419,668, corresponding to an equal number of votes. As of 29 September 2023, the total number of shares in Sobi amounts to 353,756,464 shares, corresponding to an equal number of votes. All shares are common shares. As of 29 September 2023 Sobi holds 14,317,866 common shares.

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 29 September 2023 at 08:00 CEST

