PR Newswire
29.09.2023 | 08:48
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with AB SKF's Articles of Association, the Company confirms the following.

As per 29 September 2023, the Company's share capital amounts to SEK 1,138,377,670 and the total number of shares amounts to 29,376,933 shares of Series A and 425,974,135 shares of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 71,974,346.5.

AB SKF does not hold any own shares.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

Information in this press release contains information that AB SKF is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 29 September 2023 at 08.00 CEST.

For further information, please contact:

PRESS:

Carl Bjernstam,
Head of Media Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2517;
mobile: 46 722-201 893;
e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Patrik Stenberg,
Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2104;
mobile: 46 705-472 104;
patrik.stenberg@skf.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3844512/2327118.pdf

20230929 Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/announcement-of-change-in-the-total-number-of-votes-in-ab-skf-301942661.html

