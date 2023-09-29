

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rathbones Group Plc (RAT.L), a provider of individual investment management services, said on Friday that its Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Mathias, will step down with effect from December 31.



The Group has appointed Iain Hooley as CFO. Hooley was Finance Director of IW&I UK for over a decade and was appointed CEO of IW&I UK in February.



Mathias will be appointed as Group Chief of Staff post December 31 to support the integration of Investec Wealth & Investment Limited or IW&I UK, a unit of Rathbones.



These changes are being made to support the company's integration with IW&I UK, the company said.



