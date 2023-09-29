

BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Severn Trent (SVT.L) announced a retail offer by way of conditional offer for subscription of new ordinary shares of 97 17/19 pence each in the capital of the company via PrimaryBid. The offer is available to existing shareholders, new investors and employees.



Severn Trent is also conducting a non-pre-emptive placing of new ordinary shares by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process. In conjunction with the placing, Qatar Investment Authority has agreed to invest 500 million pounds through a subscription for new ordinary shares at the placing price. The Group noted that certain directors intend to subscribe for new ordinary shares at the placing price.



Severn Trent plans to use the funds to provide the equity portion of the business plan for its subsidiary Severn Trent Water for the regulatory period beginning 1 April 2025 until 31 March 2030, which it intends to submit to Ofwat on 2 October 2023.



